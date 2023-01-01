Restaurant info

At Szechuan Mountain House, our premier authentic Szechuan cuisine offers outstanding recipes to satisfy every inch of your palate. Inside, we present a restaurant atmosphere with Tao quietude. The fishpond, the Chinese calligraphy, the Tao brush, the iron teapot and the ceramic, all tell you the Tao culture of China. We invite you to experience the pure heart of Szechuan cuisine and the journey to Chinese Tao culture.