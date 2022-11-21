Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tabay's Mindful Kitchen

34131 Doheny Park Road

Capistrano Beach, CA 92624

Order Again

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Plate (Donation Based)

$20.00

Burgers

Tabay Burger

Tabay Burger

$11.99

Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, ketchup, mustard

BabaJoon's BBQ Bacon Burger

BabaJoon's BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.99

Impossible patty, iceberg lettuce, cheese, bacon, onion ring, barbecue sauce

The Big Stac

The Big Stac

$14.99

Impossible patty, cheese, iceberg lettuce, pickles, onions, secret sauce

Chili Cheese Burger

Chili Cheese Burger

$12.99

Impossible patty, cheese, homemade chili

Maui Burger

Maui Burger

$12.99

Impossible patty, grilled pineapple, cheese, lettuce, onion, mayo, teriyaki sauce

Chick'n

Amoo Joon's Favorite Chick'n Sandwich

Amoo Joon's Favorite Chick'n Sandwich

$12.99

Gardein chick'n patty, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on a pretzel bun

MommaJoon's Spicy Crispy Chick'n Sandwich

MommaJoon's Spicy Crispy Chick'n Sandwich

$12.99

Gardein chick'n patty, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce and spicy mayonnaise served on a pretzel bun

Buffalo Chick'n Wrap

Buffalo Chick'n Wrap

$12.99

lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce, spicy mayo

3 Piece Chick'n Strips

3 Piece Chick'n Strips

$6.99
3 Piece Buffalo Chick'n Strips

3 Piece Buffalo Chick'n Strips

$7.99

Served with celery sticks

6 Piece Chick'n Nuggets

6 Piece Chick'n Nuggets

$5.99

F'sh

Maganee's F'sh Sanwich

Maganee's F'sh Sanwich

$12.99

Gardein f'sh patty, cheese, tartar sauce

3 piece F'sh & Chips

3 piece F'sh & Chips

$14.99
3 F'sh Tacos

3 F'sh Tacos

$13.99

Hot Dogs

Doheny Dog

Doheny Dog

$7.99
Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$9.99

Our Doheny Dog covered in our homemade chili with American and cheddar cheese

Tacos

3 delicious tacos made with your choice of meat
3 Soft Tacos

3 Soft Tacos

$12.99
3 Crispy Shell Tacos

3 Crispy Shell Tacos

$12.99
3 F'sh Tacos

3 F'sh Tacos

$13.99

Tostada Bowl

$16.99

Nachos

$12.99

Mexican Pizza

Mexican Pizza

Mexican Pizza

$16.99

Soups & Chili

Pho (Whole food, plant-based)

Pho (Whole food, plant-based)

$16.99Out of stock
Homemade Chili

Homemade Chili

$12.99

Our homemade chili made with Impossible ground meat

Breakfast

Ultimate Sunrise Sandwich

Ultimate Sunrise Sandwich

$11.99

English muffin, Impossible sausage, hash brown, Just Egg, cheese, ketchup

Sunrise Breakfast Burrito

Sunrise Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Just Egg, Impossibe sausage, cheese, salsa

Sides

Fries

Fries

$5.99
Fun Fries

Fun Fries

$6.99
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.99
Human Style Fries

Human Style Fries

$10.99
Hash Brown

Hash Brown

$3.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99
4 V-egg Rolls

4 V-egg Rolls

$7.99

Beverages

Aloha Fruit Smoothie

Aloha Fruit Smoothie

$9.99

All organic fruit smoothie made with mixed fruits, coconut water, and dates

Persian Cherry Delight

$6.99

Dessert

Coming Soon
Soft Serve

Soft Serve

$3.99+

Your choice of chocolate, vanilla, or swirl

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Whole food, plant-based

Extra Sauce

Ketchup

Ranch

$1.50

BBQ

$1.50

Honey Mustard

$1.50

Secret Sauce

$1.50

Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.50

Extras

Grilled Mushroom

$1.50

Grilled Onion

$1.50

Jalapeno

$1.50

Impossible Patty

$3.50

Bacon

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

It's So Good, You Won't Believe It's Vegan! Follow Us On Instagram @tabayatkins @tabaysmindfulkitchen

Website

Location

34131 Doheny Park Road, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624

Directions

