TBS Starters

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Chips & Pico de Gallo

$6.00

Chips & Guacamole

$10.00

Chips, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole

$12.00

Chips, Queso & Guacamole

$12.00

Spicy Wings

$12.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Street Corn Appetizer

$7.00

TBS Nachos

Queso Nachos

$12.00

Mushroom Nachos

$14.00

Beef Nachos

$14.00

Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Carnitas Nachos

$15.00

Steak Nachos

$18.00

Short Rib Nachos

$18.00

Brisket Nachos

$18.00

TBS Tacos

Beef Tacos

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$6.50

Carnitas Tacos

$6.50

Mushroom Tacos

$7.00

Crispy Shrimp Tacoss

$7.50

Guacamole Tacos

Churrasco Steak Tacos

$7.50

Mahi Tacos

$7.50

Short Rib Tacos

$7.50

Brisket Tacos

$7.50

TBS Taco Combos

Beef Combo

$18.00

Chicken Combo

$18.00

Carnitas Combo

$18.50

Mushroom Combo

$18.50

Guacamole Combo

$17.00

Shrimp Combo

$19.50

Mahi Combo

$19.50

Brisket Combo

$20.00

Short Rib Combo

$20.00

Steak Combo

$20.00

TBS Burritos

Beef Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Carnita Burrito

$15.00

Mushroom Burrito

$14.00

Crispy Shrimp Burrito

$18.00

Guacamole Burrito

$15.00

Steak Burrito

$18.00

Mahi Burrito

$18.00

Short Rib Burrito

$18.00

Brisket Burrito

$18.00

TBS Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$12.50

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.00

Beef Quesadilla

$16.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Carnitas Quesadilla

$16.00

Mushroom Quesadilla

$15.00

Crispy Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

Mahi Quesadilla

$18.00

Short Rib Quesadilla

$18.00

Brisket Quesadilla

$18.00

TBS Salads

House Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$18.00

Mushroom Salad

$16.00

Crispy Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Steak Salad

$18.00

Mahi Salad

$18.00

Short Rib Salad

$20.00

Brisket Salad

$20.00

TBS Desserts

Churros

$8.00

Cheesecake Burrito

$8.00

TBS Kids

Kids Chicken Taco

$10.00

Kids Beef Taco

$10.00

Kids Nachos

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

TBS Sides

Side Ancho Sauce

$1.50

Side Mango Sauce

$2.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Side Salsa

$1.50

Side Tomatillo Sauce

$1.50

Side Black Beans

$2.50

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.50

Side Kimchi

$2.50

Side Mushrooms

$2.50

Side Queso

$2.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Street Corn

$5.00

Side Cilantro Sauce

$0.50