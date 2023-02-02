Restaurant header imageView gallery

1100 N. Ocean Le Tub

No reviews yet

1100 North Ocean Dr.

Hollywood, FL 33019

Order Again

Le Beginnings/Salads

**Chili Bowl

$9.00

**Soup Bowl

$9.00

*Garden Salad

$11.00

*Greek Salad

$15.00

*Seafood Salad

$25.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

Fish dip

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Queso and Salsa

$10.00

Small Fries

$5.50

Large Fries

$8.00

Shrimp

$25.00

Le Sandwiches/Mains

*Le Burger

$14.50

Bunless Burger

$14.50

Small Fries

$5.50

Large Fries

$8.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

Mahi Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$12.00

Ribs

$29.50

Catch Of the Day

$29.00

Crab Legs

$50.00+

NY Strip

$36.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Turtle Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Turtle Cup

$8.00

Feature Dessert

$9.00

Sides

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Garden Salad

$5.50

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Queso

$4.00

Side Salsa

$4.00

Side Sliced Tomato

$1.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

*N/A Beverage

SM San Pellegrino

$4.00

SM Box Water

$4.00

Le Virgins

$9.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.50

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fever Tree Grapefruit

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Beer

Bud

$4.25

Bud Lite

$4.25

Corona

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Floridian

$6.00

Heineken

$5.50

Hop Gun

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$5.00

Miller lite

$4.25

N/A Beer

$5.00

Red Stripe

$5.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

White Claw

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Cocktails

Beach Bum

$15.00

Long Island

$15.00

Painkiller Level 1

$14.00

Painkiller Level 2

$19.00

Rub a dub Tub

$14.00

Rum Runner

$13.00

Strawberry Sandbar Spritz

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Dirty Banana

$13.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

Shipwrecked Mudslide

$13.50

Strawberry Mint Chill Sesh

$12.00

A1A Cadillac

$16.00

Fresh Squeeze

$13.00

Mango Mamacita

$14.00

Boxed Water

$4.00

Pelligrino

$4.00

FT -Ginger Beer

$5.00

FT -Sparkling Pink Grapefruit

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$9.00

Virgin Strawberry Mint Daquiri

$9.00

Coffee

*Coffee

$3.50

Americano

$4.00

Caffe Latte

$5.00

Caffe Mocha

$5.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$7.50

FV Cappucino

$5.00

FV Latte

$5.00

FV Mocha

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Liquor

Bulleit

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jack Honey

$11.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Russells Reserve 10yr

$14.50

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$13.00

Aperol

$12.00

Bailey Irish Cream

$12.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Midori Melon

$11.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Cointreau

$11.00

*House Gin

$10.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Breckenridge

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

*House Rum

$10.00

Appleton Jamaican

$11.00

Bacardi

$10.50

Captain Morgan

$10.50

Don Q Gold

$11.00

Malibu

$10.00

Mount Gay

$11.00

Myer's

$10.00

Pusser's Navy

$13.00

Ron Carlos 151

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

Gosling's

$11.00

*House Scotch

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$14.00

Dewar's White Label

$12.00

Glenfiddich

$15.00

Glenlivet

$15.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

*House Tequila

$10.00

Campo Bravo Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Cuervo Gold

$11.00

Don Julio 1942

$48.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$14.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Teremana Reposado

$14.00

*House Vodka

$10.00

Absolute

$11.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Deep Eddy

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00Out of stock

Hanson Habenaro

$11.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

Tito's

$12.00

*House Whisky

$10.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Crown Apple

$13.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Screwball

$10.00

Seagram's 7

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$11.00

Wine

Corkage Fee

$20.00

*GLS Cabernet

$9.00

*GLS Chardonnay

$9.00

*GLS Pinot Grigio

$9.00

*GLs White Zinf

$9.00

GLS GB Rosé

$12.00

GLS Josh PN

$11.00

GLS Kim Crawford

$12.00

GLS La Crema

$13.00

GLS Lunetta

$11.00

GLS Santa Cristina

$11.00

GLS Show Cab

$12.00

GLS Yulupa

$9.00

Btl Sycamore Cabernet

$34.00

BTL Sycamore Merlot

$34.00

BTL Sycamore Pinot Grigio

$34.00

BTL Sycamore Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

G B Rosé BTL

$40.00

Josh PN BTL

$39.00

Kim Crawford BTL

$42.00

La Crema Chard BTL

$49.00

Lunetta BTL

$39.00

Santa Cristina BTL

$39.00

The Show Cab BTL

$42.00

Le Tub Gear

T-Shirt

$25.00

Fishing Shirt

$32.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Dad Hat

$25.00

Trucker Hat

$35.00

Pussers Mug

$15.00

Employee T-Shirt

$11.00

Employee Hoodie

$25.00

Employee Fish Tee

$16.00

Employee Trucker Hat

$18.00

Employee Dad Hat

$13.00

Sauces

Dirk's Hot Sauce

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1100 North Ocean Dr., Hollywood, FL 33019

Directions

