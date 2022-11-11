Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Tacos & Tequila Fulton, MO

51 Reviews

$$

1205 US-54 BUS

Fulton, MO 65251

Popular Items

Queso Dip
Arroz Grande
Quesadilla

aperitivos

Guacamole Mex

Guacamole Mex

$7.99

Chunky Avocados / Pico de Gallo / Flour Tortilla chips / Queso Fresco

Homemade Boneless Wings

$11.99

Hand cut and home bread chicken, with choice of sauce, serve with celery

Guacamole Dip

$3.99

Freshly made guacamole dip.

Queso Dip

$3.99

Our white American melted cheese dip.

Queso Fundido Al Pastor

$10.99

Slow Roasted Pork / Queso Chihuahua Onions / Pineapple / Cilantro / Flour Tortillas

TNT Dip

$7.99

Ground Beef / Pico de Gallo / Cheese Dip

TO GO Large Queso 16oz

$12.99

16 oz of our queso to share with your group

favoritos

Arroz Texano

$12.99

Cooked Shrimp, steak, and chicken on a bed of rice. Mixed with sauteed onions, peppers and tomatoes. And topped with cheese dip.

Arroz Grande

Arroz Grande

$12.99

For meat lovers! Chicken, steak, shrimp and bacon, served over rice and covered with cheese dip, served with a side of tortillas.

Chimichanga

Our Shredded chicken or beef tips wrapped and deep fried in with a flour tortilla topped with queso dip. Comes with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Nachos Supremos

$10.25

A bed of crispy tortilla chips generously topped with beans, chicken, beef, cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Burrito Chile Colorado

$13.99

Tender chop steak with spicy ranchero sauce, topped with ranchero sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice and a side of pico de gallo.

Pollo Suizo

$10.99

Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice, and topped with cheese dip.

Enchiladas Supremas

$10.99

A diverse plate of 1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 cheese, and 1 bean enchiladas and covered in our enchilada sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and a little bit of shredded cheese.

Pollo Con Papas

$10.99

Golden fired potato fries topped with grilled chicken and cheese dip.

Carnitas Dinner

Carnitas Dinner

$10.49

Seasoned pork tips, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, pickled jalapeños, avocado and tortillas.

Carne Asada Fries

$13.99

sopas y ensaladas

Salmon Salad

$14.99
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

Crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Cobb Salad

$10.99

A bed of lettuce, topped with grilled chicken, hard boiled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, tomatoes, and avocados. Garnished with colored tortilla strips.

Bowl

Sopa De Tortilla

Sopa De Tortilla

$10.99

Made with shredded chicken, vegetables ( onions, green bell peppers and tomatoes) shredded cheese, chicken broth, chipotle pepper, and topped with fried corn tortilla strips, avocado and cilantro.

de la parrilla

Fajita Taco Salad

A crispy flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, sauteed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese dip and shredded cheese.

Nachos Fajitas

Our sizzling version of our famous fajitas with your choice of grilled chicken, grilled steak, or grilled shrimp, served on top of a bed of crispy tortilla chips, with cheese dip, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions.

Quesadilla Fajita

Quesadilla Fajita

Filled with your choice of meat and grilled with fajita vegetables (onions, green bell peppers and tomatoes). Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Molcajete Ranchero

Molcajete Ranchero

$17.99

An authentic Molcajete (Volcanic stoned bowl) filled with a combnation of grilled chicken, steak, and large size shrimp, served over grilled onions and cactus. Topped with queso fresco, avocado and chipotle sauce. served with tortillas.

Trashcan Nacho

$14.99

These are not your everyday nachos! A unique trashcan presentation: A towering stack of tortilla chips, steak, chicken, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and jalapenos.

Fajita

Fajita

All fajitas are cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and flour tortillas.

Texanas Fajita

Texanas Fajita

$14.99

Combination of chicken, steak and shrimp with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.

Volcan Fajita

$14.99

Served with chicken, steak, shrimp, jalapenos and covered with shredded melted cheese with bell peppers, onion and tomatoes.

especialidades

Platano Relleno

$14.99

Enchiladas Mole

$11.99

Enchiladas Trio

$12.99

Mole Tamal

$9.99

Chilaquiles Rojos

$14.99

Enchilada Suizas

4 enchiladas with your choice of protein topped with both tomatillo and queso dip. Comes with a side salad of lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.

Flautas

Flautas

Four deep fried flautas with choice of meat (shredded chicken or shredded beef) and topped with tomatillo sauce cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Carne Asada

$14.99

Chile Relleno Dinner

$13.99

Gringa Quesadilla

$10.99
Steak Poblano

Steak Poblano

$17.99

Our unique poblano chile relleno, topped with corn and jalapenos, accompanied by a medium rare flank steak. Served with a side of tortillas and side of rice.

tacos

Especiales Taco

Especiales Taco

$11.99

Authentic street style tacos, stuffed with steak, onions, cilantro, avocado and queso fresco. Served with choice of side.

Taco Carne Asada

$12.49

Four flour tortillas, stuffed with steak and cheese, served with pico de gallo, green tomatillo salsa. Served with choice of side.

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$10.99

One of Mexico's favorite tacos, stuffed with slow-roasted pork marinated with peppers and spices, grilled with pineapple topped with fresh onions and cilantro. Served with choice of one side.

Tres Amigos Taco

Tres Amigos Taco

$11.99

One of each, steak, chicken and shrimp tacos, grilled with farm vegetables ( zucchini, yellow squash and red bell peppers), garnished with cilantro and served with choice of side.

Shrimp A La Diabla Taco

$11.99

Turn up the heat! Shrimp tacos sauteed on our spicy ranchero sauce with garlic, grilled onions and peppers. Presented on corn tortillas. Served with rice and salad.

Taco De Pollo

$9.50

Grilled chicken cooked with our spicy ranchero sauce, and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and queso fresco. Served with choice of one side.

Tacos De Barbacoa

Tacos De Barbacoa

$10.99

Our Mexican style braised beef, topped with chopped onions and cilantro. Served with red spicy sauce and choice one side.

Tacos De Salmon

$12.99

combinaciones

Combination #1

$8.25

Two beef tacos rice and beans.

Combination #2

$8.25

Two beef enchiladas rice and beans.

Combination #3

$8.25

Beef burrito, Beef Taco rice and beans.

add on

Add Queso Dip

$1.50

Add Guacamole

$1.50

Add Jalapenos

$0.99

Add Mushrooms

$1.25Out of stock

Add Avocado

$1.99

Add Bacon

$1.99

Add Chicken

$2.50

Add Chorizo

$2.50

Add Grilled Chicken (4oz)

$2.50

Add Ground Beef

$1.99

Add Sour Cream

$0.85

Add Fajita Vegetables(onion,bell peppers,tomato)

$2.50

Add Shrimp (6 ct)

$3.25

Add Steak (3oz)

$3.99

Add Pico

$0.50

sides

Side of rice

$1.99

Side of Beans

$1.99

Side of Rice and Beans

$3.50

Side of Flour Tortillas

$0.85

Side Fries

$1.99

Side shreded Chicken

$4.99

Side Chips and Salsa

$1.65

Side of Corn Tortillas

$0.99

Side Chorizo

$4.99

Side of Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Corn Chips

$0.99

Side Fajita Veggies

$3.99

Side Flour Chips

$1.25

Side Grilled Chicken (6oz)

$4.99

Side Ground Beef

$6.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Side Mushrooms

$1.99Out of stock

Side of Avocado

$1.99

Side of Black Beans

$1.99

Side of Charro Beans

$1.99

Side of Jalapenos

$0.99

Side of Lettuce

$0.99

Side of Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Side of Street Corn

$2.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.99

Side Queso Fresco

$1.25

Side chip Salsa

$0.99

Side Shrimp (12 ct)

$6.25

Side Steak (6oz)

$7.99

Side Toreados

$1.50

Guaca Salad

$2.99

Tossed Salad

$4.99

Plantain

$1.99

Soft Drinks

Flavored Tea

$2.99

Flavored Lemonade

$2.99

Slushee

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.65

Pepsi

$2.35

Diet Pepsi

$2.35

Sierra Mist

$2.35

Dr Pepper

$2.35

Orange Crush

$2.35

Root Beer

$2.35

Lemonade

$2.35

Mt Dew

$2.35

Coffee

$2.35

milk

$2.35

Orange juice

$2.35

Pineapple juice

$2.35

Arnold palmer

$2.35

Sweet Tea

$2.35

Unsweet Tea

$2.35

Water

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Margaritas

Lime Margarita

Lime Margarita

$7.99+
Flavored Margarita

Flavored Margarita

$8.99+

All natural flavors.

Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita

Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita

$9.99

Nothing taste better than a cucumber jalapeno infused margarita.

Cadillac Margarita

$9.99

TNT Margarita with an extra shot of grand marnier.

Gallon of Margarita Lime

$65.00

Moscato Margarita

$9.99

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.00

CoronaRita

$8.99

Blue Margarita

$9.99

Bottled Beer

Corona

$2.99

Corona Light

$2.99

Corona Premium

$2.99Out of stock

Dos XX Lager

$2.99

Dos XX Amber

$2.99

Modelo Especial

$2.99

Negra Modelo

$2.99

Pacifico

$2.99

Tecate

$2.99Out of stock

Bud Light

$2.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Bush Light

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Michelob

$2.75

Miller Lite

$2.50

Draft Beer

Dos XX Lager Tap

$3.75+

Modelo Especial Tap

$3.75+

Blue Moon Tap

$3.75+

Bud Light Tap

$3.50+

Michelob Ultra Tap

$4.00+

kids meal (Copy)

All kids meals come with a drink.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Served with seasoned fries.

Kids Burger

$7.99

Served with seasoned fries. cheese upon request.

Kids Crispy Taco

$5.99

Beef or Chicken taco with rice and beans.

Kids Enchilada

$5.99

Beef, chicken,bean, or cheese enchilada with rice and beans.

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Served with seasoned fries.

Kids Nachos

$5.99

Choice of chicken or steak.

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Served with seasoned fries.

Kids Taco Salad

$5.99

choice of beef or chicken smothered with cheese sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese.

a la carta (Copy)

Burritos

Taco

Enchilada

Tamale

$3.50

Chile Relleno

$4.49

Quesadilla

Lg cheese quesadilla

$4.99

Tostada

$3.25
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1205 US-54 BUS, Fulton, MO 65251

Directions

