Tacos & Tequila Fulton, MO
51 Reviews
$$
1205 US-54 BUS
Fulton, MO 65251
Popular Items
aperitivos
Guacamole Mex
Chunky Avocados / Pico de Gallo / Flour Tortilla chips / Queso Fresco
Homemade Boneless Wings
Hand cut and home bread chicken, with choice of sauce, serve with celery
Guacamole Dip
Freshly made guacamole dip.
Queso Dip
Our white American melted cheese dip.
Queso Fundido Al Pastor
Slow Roasted Pork / Queso Chihuahua Onions / Pineapple / Cilantro / Flour Tortillas
TNT Dip
Ground Beef / Pico de Gallo / Cheese Dip
TO GO Large Queso 16oz
16 oz of our queso to share with your group
favoritos
Arroz Texano
Cooked Shrimp, steak, and chicken on a bed of rice. Mixed with sauteed onions, peppers and tomatoes. And topped with cheese dip.
Arroz Grande
For meat lovers! Chicken, steak, shrimp and bacon, served over rice and covered with cheese dip, served with a side of tortillas.
Chimichanga
Our Shredded chicken or beef tips wrapped and deep fried in with a flour tortilla topped with queso dip. Comes with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Nachos Supremos
A bed of crispy tortilla chips generously topped with beans, chicken, beef, cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Burrito Chile Colorado
Tender chop steak with spicy ranchero sauce, topped with ranchero sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice and a side of pico de gallo.
Pollo Suizo
Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice, and topped with cheese dip.
Enchiladas Supremas
A diverse plate of 1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 cheese, and 1 bean enchiladas and covered in our enchilada sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and a little bit of shredded cheese.
Pollo Con Papas
Golden fired potato fries topped with grilled chicken and cheese dip.
Carnitas Dinner
Seasoned pork tips, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, pickled jalapeños, avocado and tortillas.
Carne Asada Fries
sopas y ensaladas
Salmon Salad
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Cobb Salad
A bed of lettuce, topped with grilled chicken, hard boiled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, tomatoes, and avocados. Garnished with colored tortilla strips.
Bowl
Sopa De Tortilla
Made with shredded chicken, vegetables ( onions, green bell peppers and tomatoes) shredded cheese, chicken broth, chipotle pepper, and topped with fried corn tortilla strips, avocado and cilantro.
de la parrilla
Fajita Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, sauteed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese dip and shredded cheese.
Nachos Fajitas
Our sizzling version of our famous fajitas with your choice of grilled chicken, grilled steak, or grilled shrimp, served on top of a bed of crispy tortilla chips, with cheese dip, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions.
Quesadilla Fajita
Filled with your choice of meat and grilled with fajita vegetables (onions, green bell peppers and tomatoes). Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Molcajete Ranchero
An authentic Molcajete (Volcanic stoned bowl) filled with a combnation of grilled chicken, steak, and large size shrimp, served over grilled onions and cactus. Topped with queso fresco, avocado and chipotle sauce. served with tortillas.
Trashcan Nacho
These are not your everyday nachos! A unique trashcan presentation: A towering stack of tortilla chips, steak, chicken, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and jalapenos.
Fajita
All fajitas are cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and flour tortillas.
Texanas Fajita
Combination of chicken, steak and shrimp with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
Volcan Fajita
Served with chicken, steak, shrimp, jalapenos and covered with shredded melted cheese with bell peppers, onion and tomatoes.
especialidades
Platano Relleno
Enchiladas Mole
Enchiladas Trio
Mole Tamal
Chilaquiles Rojos
Enchilada Suizas
4 enchiladas with your choice of protein topped with both tomatillo and queso dip. Comes with a side salad of lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
Flautas
Four deep fried flautas with choice of meat (shredded chicken or shredded beef) and topped with tomatillo sauce cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Carne Asada
Chile Relleno Dinner
Gringa Quesadilla
Steak Poblano
Our unique poblano chile relleno, topped with corn and jalapenos, accompanied by a medium rare flank steak. Served with a side of tortillas and side of rice.
tacos
Especiales Taco
Authentic street style tacos, stuffed with steak, onions, cilantro, avocado and queso fresco. Served with choice of side.
Taco Carne Asada
Four flour tortillas, stuffed with steak and cheese, served with pico de gallo, green tomatillo salsa. Served with choice of side.
Al Pastor Taco
One of Mexico's favorite tacos, stuffed with slow-roasted pork marinated with peppers and spices, grilled with pineapple topped with fresh onions and cilantro. Served with choice of one side.
Tres Amigos Taco
One of each, steak, chicken and shrimp tacos, grilled with farm vegetables ( zucchini, yellow squash and red bell peppers), garnished with cilantro and served with choice of side.
Shrimp A La Diabla Taco
Turn up the heat! Shrimp tacos sauteed on our spicy ranchero sauce with garlic, grilled onions and peppers. Presented on corn tortillas. Served with rice and salad.
Taco De Pollo
Grilled chicken cooked with our spicy ranchero sauce, and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and queso fresco. Served with choice of one side.
Tacos De Barbacoa
Our Mexican style braised beef, topped with chopped onions and cilantro. Served with red spicy sauce and choice one side.
Tacos De Salmon
combinaciones
add on
Add Queso Dip
Add Guacamole
Add Jalapenos
Add Mushrooms
Add Avocado
Add Bacon
Add Chicken
Add Chorizo
Add Grilled Chicken (4oz)
Add Ground Beef
Add Sour Cream
Add Fajita Vegetables(onion,bell peppers,tomato)
Add Shrimp (6 ct)
Add Steak (3oz)
Add Pico
sides
Side of rice
Side of Beans
Side of Rice and Beans
Side of Flour Tortillas
Side Fries
Side shreded Chicken
Side Chips and Salsa
Side of Corn Tortillas
Side Chorizo
Side of Sour Cream
Side Corn Chips
Side Fajita Veggies
Side Flour Chips
Side Grilled Chicken (6oz)
Side Ground Beef
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Mushrooms
Side of Avocado
Side of Black Beans
Side of Charro Beans
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Lettuce
Side of Shredded Cheese
Side of Street Corn
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Queso Fresco
Side chip Salsa
Side Shrimp (12 ct)
Side Steak (6oz)
Side Toreados
Guaca Salad
Tossed Salad
Plantain
Soft Drinks
Flavored Tea
Flavored Lemonade
Slushee
Shirley Temple
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Dr Pepper
Orange Crush
Root Beer
Lemonade
Mt Dew
Coffee
milk
Orange juice
Pineapple juice
Arnold palmer
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
Chocolate Milk
Margaritas
Lime Margarita
Flavored Margarita
All natural flavors.
Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita
Nothing taste better than a cucumber jalapeno infused margarita.
Cadillac Margarita
TNT Margarita with an extra shot of grand marnier.
Gallon of Margarita Lime
Moscato Margarita
Skinny Margarita
Top Shelf Margarita
CoronaRita
Blue Margarita
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
kids meal (Copy)
Kids Chicken Tenders
Served with seasoned fries.
Kids Burger
Served with seasoned fries. cheese upon request.
Kids Crispy Taco
Beef or Chicken taco with rice and beans.
Kids Enchilada
Beef, chicken,bean, or cheese enchilada with rice and beans.
Kids Mac N Cheese
Served with seasoned fries.
Kids Nachos
Choice of chicken or steak.
Kids Quesadilla
Served with seasoned fries.
Kids Taco Salad
choice of beef or chicken smothered with cheese sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1205 US-54 BUS, Fulton, MO 65251