Tandoor Spice 10805 Birmingham Way #22
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
10805 Birmingham Way #22, Woodstock, MD 21163
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Urban Kabob - 11100 Barnsley Way Suite C
No Reviews
11100 barnsley way Marriottsville, MD 21104
View restaurant
Mimi's Kabob - Turf Valley
No Reviews
11071 Resort Rd suite 702 Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurant