Tandoor Spice 10805 Birmingham Way #22

No reviews yet

10805 Birmingham Way #22

Woodstock, MD 21163

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Tandoor Spice

Appetizer

Dahi Poori

$7.99

Mango Garlic Shrimp

$12.99

Palak Chaat

$7.99

Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Shrimp Pakora

$12.99

Vegetable Pakora

$6.99

Vegetable Samosa

$5.99

Momo Chicken (5 Pcs)

$6.50

Soups & Salads

Muligatwany

$5.99

House Green Salad

$8.99

Indian Salad

$1.99

Indo-Chinese & Nepali

Chicken Momo (10 pcs)

$12.99

Chicken Sekuwa

$14.99

Chilli Chicken

$13.99

Hakka Noodles Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Wings 6 Pcs

$9.50

Hakka Noodles Shrimp

$21.99

Hakka Noodles Veg

$14.99

Fried Chicken Momo (10 pcs)

$13.99

Fried Rice Veg

$14.99

Gobi Manchurian

$10.99

Paneer Chilli

$12.99

Veg Momo (10 pcs)

$12.99

Chicken Wings 12 Pcs

$18.99

Fried Rice Chicken

$15.99

Fried Rice Shrimp

$21.99

Chicken Momo 5 Pcs

$6.50

Tandoor

Tandoori Chicken

$16.99

Chicken Tikka

$16.99

Malai Kebab

$16.99

Boti Kebab

$19.99

Tandoori Shrimp

$24.99

Maharani Salmon

$24.99

Lamb Chops

$25.99

Tandoori Spice Grill

$27.99

Paneer Tikka

$16.99

Lamb seekh Kebab

$19.99

Vegetarian

Aloo Gobi

$15.99

Aloo Jeera

$14.99

Baigan Bharta

$15.99

Bhindi Masala

$15.99

Chana Masala

$14.99

Dal Makhani

$15.99

Dal Tadka

$14.99

Malai Kofta

$16.99

Shahi Paneer

$16.99

Mattar Paneer

$16.99

Paneer Tka Masala

$16.99

Palak Paneer

$16.99

Vegetable Jhalfrezi

$15.99

Vegetable Korma

$16.99

Paneer Methi Mutter

$16.99

Paneer Kadai

$16.99

Chicken

Chicken Makhani (Butter Chicken)

$17.99

Chicken Curry

$16.99

Chicken Jhalfrezi

$18.99

Chicken Kadai

$16.99

Chicken Korma

$17.99

Chicken Saag

$16.99

Chicken Tikka Msala

$17.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$16.99

Mango Chicken

$19.99

Chicken Chettinad

$16.99

Lamb & Goat

Lamb Jhalfrezi

$19.99

Lamb Pasanda

$19.99

Saagwala Gosht

$19.99

Lamb Vindaloo

$19.99

Lamb Curry

$19.99

Khara Masala Lamb

$20.99

Mutton Sukka

$21.99

Goat Curry

$20.99

Goat Chettined

$20.99

Seafood

Prawn Tikka Masala

$21.99

Shrimp Bhuna

$22.99

Fish curry

$23.99

Fish Tikka Masala

$22.99

Rice Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$15.99

Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Lamb Biryani

$19.99

Goat Biryani

$20.99

Shrimp Biryani

$21.99

Breads

Naan

$2.99

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Onion Kulcha Naan

$4.99

Keema Naan

$5.99

Kashmiri Naan

$5.99

Roti

$2.99

Paratha

$3.99

Aloo Paratha

$4.99

Rosemary Naan

$3.99

Chilli Naan

$4.99

Side Order

Mango Chutney

$2.99

Mint Chutney

$2.99

Momo ko Achar

$2.99

Onion Chutney

$2.99

Papadam

$2.99

Raita

$2.99

EXTRA Rice

$2.99

Tamarind Chutney

$2.99

Tikka Masala Sauce

$4.99

Yogurt

$3.99

Mixed Pickle

$2.99

Dessert

Kheer

$5.99

Gulab Jamun

$5.99

Kulfi

$5.99

Rasmalai

$5.99

Indication

I

N

A

Kids Menu

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tender W/ Fries

$8.99

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Flavoured Ice Tea

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Btl

$3.99Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Sweet Lassi

$3.99

Masala Tea

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Juice

$3.99

Mocktails

$6.99

Coffee

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99Out of stock

Soda

$2.99

Green Tea

$3.49

Hot Tea

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10805 Birmingham Way #22, Woodstock, MD 21163

Directions

Gallery

