Tavolo Pronto - School Lunches

610 River Rd

Fair Haven, NJ 07704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Personal Cheese Pizza
Lunch Package #2
Personal Cheese

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

2 over easy eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Parmigiano, on white toast

Bagel

$3.50

Choice of Bagel & Spread

Whole Oats

$7.75

Oats with/without fresh fruit

Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$9.75

Bacon, 2 Fried Eggs, American Cheese served on Ciabatta Bread

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato Sandwich

$9.75

Served on Ciabatta Bread

Eggs Broccoli Rabe & Provolone Sandwich

$10.25

Served on Ciabatta Bread

Eggs, Lettuce, Tomato & Parmigiano Sandwich

$9.75

Served on Ciabatta Bread

Pork Roll, Egg, & Cheese

$9.75

Pork Roll, 2 Eggs, American Cheese served on Ciabatta Bread

Scrambled Eggs & Roasted Red Peppers Sandwich

$9.75

Served on Ciabatta Bread

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$9.75

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$9.75

Omelette

#1 Omlette

$12.50

Tomato, Provolone, Red Onion

#2 Omlette

$12.50

Grilled chicken, Arugula, Tomato

#3 Omlette

$12.50

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella

#4 Omelette

$12.50

Broccoli Rabe, Grilled Chicken, Lentils, & Parm

#5 Omlette

$12.50

Fresh Vegetables & Choice of Cheese

#6 Omlette

$12.50

Bacon, Ham, Sweet Sausage & Fresh Moz

#7 Omlette

$12.50

Smoked Salmon, Baby Spinach, Fresh Moz

Snacks

BBQ Wings

$13.75

served with Carrots, Celery, & Blue Cheese/Ranch

Buffalo Wings

$13.75

served with Carrots, Celery, & Blue Cheese/Ranch

Chicken Fingers

$8.75

4 piece chicken fingers

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.75

4 piece chicken fingers served w/ side of french fries

Curly Fries

$8.25

French Fries

$8.25

Grilled Cheese

$7.25

American cheese melted on white bread

Grilled Cheese w/ French Fries

$9.25

American cheese melted on white bread w/ side of French Fries

GF Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.75

GF Chicken Fingers

$9.50

Home Fried Potato Chips

$8.25

Joe's Potato Chips

$3.75

Joe's small bag of potato chips

Lg Potato Chips

$7.00

Large choice of baged potato chips

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.75

Onion Rings

$8.75

Pizza Bagel

$7.25

Sm Potato Chips

$2.99

Small choice of bages potato chips

LG Wise Chips

$3.99

Sm Wise Chips

$2.25

Large UTZ Chips

$7.00

Lunch Packages

Lunch Package #1

$7.75

Lunch Package #2

$9.00

Personal Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Pasta W/ Tomato Sauce

$6.50

Pasta W/ Butter

$6.50

Chicken Vegetable Noodle Soup

$6.50

Chicken Fingers 4pc

$7.50

Mozzarella Sticks with Tomato Sauce 6pc

$6.50

BBQ Wings 6pc

$11.00

Buffalo Wings 6pc

$11.00

GF Chicken Vegetable Noodle Soup

$6.25

GF Chicken Fingers

$7.00

GF Personal Pizza

$10.00

French Fries

$5.50

Mixed Fruit Cup

$4.50

Strawberries

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.00

Grapes

$3.00

Mango

$3.00

Watermelon

$3.00

Blueberries

$3.00

Small Homemade Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.50

Large Homemade Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Large Homemade Rainbow Sprinkle Cookie

$3.00

Large Homemade M&M Cookie

$3.00

Blondie

$4.00

Brownie

$4.00

Rice Krispy Treat

$3.00

Potato Chips

$1.75

8oz Poland Spring

$1.00

Juice Box

$2.00

Poland Spring

$2.00+

Daily Sandwiches/Wraps

#1 Quadrano Panini

$12.75

Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Black Olive, XVOO

#2 Tavolo Panini

$12.50

Sopressata, Gorgonzola, Arugula, XVOO

#3 Caprese Panini

$12.25

Tomato, Basil, Fresh Moz, Balsamic, XVOO

#4 Siciliano Panini

$13.25

Roasted Pork, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, XVOO

#5 Verdure Panini

$12.50

Grilled Veg, Tomato, Eggplant, Zucchini, Onion, Balsamic

#6 Tonno Panini

$12.75

Italian Tuna, Hot Cherry Peppers, Mixed Baby Greens, Creamy Balsamic

#7 Basil T's Wrap

$12.50

Chicken Cutlet, Red Onion, Arugula, Tomato, XVOO, Wine Vin

#8 Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmigiana, Caesar Dressing

#9 Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.00

Fresh Chicken Salad w/ Celery, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

#10 Salciccia

$15.75

Grilled Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Provolone, Roasted Tomato

#11 Matteo's Club

$15.75

Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo

#12 Marco's Grilled Cheese

$13.25

Ham, Cheese, Bacon, Sauteed Onion on Toasted White Bread

#13 Gamberoni

$17.75

Grilled Shrimp, Mayo, Onion, Celery, Arugula, Tomato, Avocado

#14 Cajun Chicken

$16.75

Cajun Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce

#15 BLT with Avocado

$13.25

Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado

#16 Tuna & Arugula

$12.75

Italian Tuna, Arugula, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar

#17 Pronto Club

$13.00

Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo

#18 Cheesesteak

$13.50

Steak, American Cheese, Sauteed onions

#19 Flounder

$13.25

Fried Filet w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo

#20 Italiano

$13.25

Prosciutto, Salami, Capocol, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar

#21 Turkey Americano

$11.75

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

#22 Roast Beef Americano

$13.00

Roastbeef, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

#23 Chicken Parmigiana

$13.00

Chicken Cutlet layered w/ Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

#24 Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.50

Fried Eggplant layered w/ Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

#25 Meatball Parmigiana

$13.25

Homemade Meatball layered w/ Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

#26 Sausage & Peppers

$13.00

Italian Sausage w/ Onion, Tomato, Sweet Peppers

#27 Grilled Chicken

$12.75

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Creamy Balsamic

#28 Nuovo Americano

$12.25

Ham, Brie, Honey Mustard, 7-grain roll

#29 Filet Mignon

$21.00

Pan-seared w/ Onions, Ricotta Salata,

#30 Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe

$15.75

w/ Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Pesto

Pasta

Meatball

$3.75

Pasta with Butter

$7.50

Choice of Pasta with Butter

Pasta with Sauce

$7.50

Choice of Pasta with sauce

Penne Alla Vodka

$10.50

Penne in Homemade Pink Vodka Sauce

Rigatoni Bolognese

$10.50

Rigatoni Pasta w/ Italian Meat Sauce

Calzone

Small Calzone

$10.00

w/ Choice of fillings

Large Calzone

$16.00

Pizza

Personal Cheese

$9.00

Personal Cauliflower Crust

$14.00

Personal GF Pizza

$13.00

Small Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Small Arturo's Pizza

$17.00

Small Pizza Pomodoro

$17.00

Small Pizza Difunghi

$17.00

Small Pizza Salsiccia

$17.00

Small Pizza Margherita

$17.00

Small Pizza Prosciutto

$17.00

Small Pizza Rapini

$17.00

Small Pizza Spinachi

$17.00

Small Four Cheese Pizza Bianca

$17.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Large Arturo's Pizza

$19.00

Large Pizza Pomodoro

$19.00

Large Pizza Difunghi

$19.00

Large Pizza Salsiccia

$19.00

Large Pizza Margherita

$19.00

Large Pizza Prosciutto

$19.00

Large Pizza Rapini

$18.00

Large Pizza Spinachi

$19.00

Large Four Cheese Pizza Bianca

$19.00

Stuffed Bread

Small Stuffed Bread

$10.00

w/ Choice of fillings

Large Stuffed Bread

$16.00

Fruits

Blueberries

$3.75

Grapes

$3.75

Mango

$3.75

Mixed Fruit

$5.50

Pineapple

$3.75

Strawberries

$3.75

Watermelon

$5.50

Desserts

Baci di Dama

$1.00

Banana Cream Pie

$5.75

Biscotti

$0.75

Blondie

$4.50

Brownie

$4.50

Cake Pop

$3.25

Cannoli

$3.00

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Chunk

$3.00

Cinnamon Danish

$3.50

Coconut Pound Cake

$4.00

Coconut Rice Pudding

$4.75

Cookie Pop

$3.50

GF Banana Loaf

$11.00

GF Brownie

$4.50

GF Muffin

$4.00

Granola Bar

$4.75

Greek Yogurt

$4.00

Limoncello

$0.75

M&M

$3.00

Macadamia Cookie

$3.00

Mexican Wedding

$0.75

Muffin

$3.75

Nutella Banana Bread

$4.75

Nutella Cheesecake

$5.75

Nutella Cookie

$1.00

Oatmeal Raisin

$3.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$5.75

Overnight Oats

$4.75

Pignoli

$1.25

Raspberry Crostata

$4.75

Rice Krispy Treat

$3.75

Rice Pudding

$4.75

Scone

$4.00

Sour Cream Coffee Cake

$4.00

Sprinkle Cookie

$3.00

Tiramisu

$4.75
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$5.50

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$6.00

GF Sour Cream Pecan Coffee Cake

$4.75

Chocolate Mousse

$5.50

Pannacotta

$5.00

Key Lime Pie

$5.75

Chococlate Peanut Butter Bar

$6.00

Snickers Mousse Pie

$5.75

Dog Treats

$4.00

GF Cookies

$1.00

GF Sprinkle Cookies

$4.00

Salad

Antipasti Salad

$14.00

Romain, Tomato, Olives, Soppressata, Salami, Zucchini, Peppers, Mozzarella

Arugula Salad

$9.00

Arugula, Red Peppers, Parmigiano, Tomato, Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmigiano, Croutons, Grape Tomatoes, Caesar Dressing

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Red Onion, Basil w/ Balsamic Glaze

Chef Salad

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Salami, Turkey, Provolone, Egg, Creamy Italian Dressing

House Salad (Front Case)

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Onions, Choice of Dressing

Mesculino Salad

$9.00

Mixed Baby Greens, Gorgonzola, Grape Tomatoes, Creamy Balsamic Dressing

Nonna Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion, Chickpeas, Red Wine Dressing

Pollo e Spinaci Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Chickpeas, Red Onion, Zucchini, Hot Cherry Peppers

Tuna Positano Salad

$12.50

Arugula, Italian Tuna, Cannellini beans, Red Onion, Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing

Soups

Chicken Vegetable Soup

$7.00+

Beverages

Bai

$3.50

Coke Products

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.50

Gold Peak

$3.50

Honest Tea

$3.50

Joe's Tea

$3.50

Mash

$3.50

Nantucket Nectar

$3.50

Poland Spring

$2.00+

San Benedetto

$3.50

San Pellegrino Can

$3.50

Smart Water

$3.75

Snapple

$3.50

Tropicana Juices

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$3.50

Nesquick MIlk

$3.50

Essential Water

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
