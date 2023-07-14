Drinks

Fruit Tea

Islander

$7.50

Jasmine Tea | Mango, Pineapple & Passionfruit Comes with fresh apple and kiwi bits

Meadow

$7.00

Black Tea | Peach & Lemongrass Comes with peach slices and lemongrass

Marigold

$6.00

Jasmine Tea | Mango & Ginger Comes with fresh mango bits

Black Currant

$6.00

Jasmine Tea | Blueberry & Grape Comes with sliced grapes

Sunrise

$6.50

Jasmine Tea | Mango & Peach Comes with fresh mango bits

Sunset Paradise

$6.50

Jasmine Tea | Strawberry & Mango Comes with fresh mango bits

Luna

$7.00

Jasmine Tea | Lychee & Butterfly Pea Comes with lychee and butterfly pea petals

Scarlet

$6.00

Jasmine Tea | Strawberry

Leviathan

$6.25

Jasmine Tea | Blueberry

Canary

$6.00

Jasmine Tea | Pineapple

Poppy

$6.00

Jasmine Tea | Passionfruit

Man on the Go

$6.50

Jasmine Tea | Mango

Heart on Fire

$7.50Out of stock

Jasmine Tea | Strawberry & Dragonfruit

Lime mojito

$6.00

Jasmine Tea | Hibiscus & Mint

Mango Mojito

$6.00

Jasmine Tea | Mango , Mint & Lime Comes with fresh mango bits

Heartbreaker

$7.50

Jasmine tea | Mango, Dragonfruit, & Lime juice. Comes with fresh mango and dragonfruit.

Summer

$6.00

Jasmine Tea | Lychee & Pineapple Comes with lychee

Jasmine Tea

$5.00

Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

$6.75+

Our own special fresh milk recipe with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls

Grass Jelly Milk Tea

$6.75+

Black milk tea with Grass Jelly

Honey Jasmine Milk Tea

$6.75+

Honey Jasmine milk tea with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls

Jasmine Milk Tea

$6.75+

Our own recipe for Jasmine milk tea with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.75+

Comes with Brown Sugar Pearls

Mango Milk

$6.75+

Comes with Mango Star Jelly

Oat Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

$6.75+

Comes with Brown Sugar Pearls

Strawberry Milk

$6.75+

Comes with Strawberry Jelly

Taro Milk Tea

$6.75+
Tealux Signature Milk Tea

$6.75+

Black Milk Tea with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls

Thai Tea

$6.75+

Thai tea with Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls

Smoothies

Taro Smoothie

$7.50
Matcha Smoothie

$7.50
Coconut Smoothie

$7.50
Strawberry Smoothie

$7.50
Mango Smoothie

$7.50
Cookies n' Cream Smoothie

$7.50

Avocado Smoothie

$8.50

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Dark Blend

$6.50+

Vietnamese-style coffee & Condensed Milk Tapioca pearls pictured are NOT included in original price

Black Iced Coffee

$6.50+
Light Blend Coffee

$6.50+

Whole and Condensed Milk

Food

Street Food

Rice Paper Salad / Bánh Tráng Trộn

$11.00

Banh Trang Tron. Spicy!

Rice Paper Rolls / Bánh Tráng Cuốn

$11.00
Fried Rice Flour Cake / Bột Chiên

$9.50
Popcorn Chicken

$7.50
Fried Buttered Corn / Bắp Xào Bơ

$9.00

Egg Balls Cake

$8.50Out of stock

Banh Mi Sandwiches

Special Combination / Banh Mi Dac Biet

$7.00

Pate, Char Siu, Pork Roll, Pork Floss

Pork Roll / Banh Mi Cha Lua

$6.00

Vietnamese Pork Roll & Pate

Grilled Pork / Banh Mi Thit Heo Nuong

$6.50

Grilled Chicken / Banh Mi Ga Nuong

$6.50

Pork Floss / Banh Mi Cha Bong

$6.00

Fried Egg / Banh Mi Op La

$5.50

Bulgogi / Korean BBQ

$8.00

Korean BBQ Beef

Offal Stew / Banh Mi Pha Lau

$9.50

Comes with a side of lightly toasted bread

Bread / Bánh Mì

$1.00

Desserts

Tofu Dessert

$5.50

Macaron

$1.50
Macaron Bundle (5)

$7.00Out of stock
Mochi Ice Cream

$3.00

Merchandise

Accessories

Tealux Bottle

$4.00

Tealux Tote Bag

$8.00