Starters

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Temazcal's Homemade Trio of Rojo, Verde, and Bean Dips

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.50

Chile Passilla, Queso Fresco, Avocado, Serrano Chile, Tortilla Strips

Carne Empanadas

Carne Empanadas

$15.50

Short Rib, Chihuahua Cheese, Chipotle Aioli

Nachos with Chicken

$18.00

Black Bean, Chihuahua Cheese, Jalapeño, Guacamole

Nachos with Veggies

$17.00

Black Bean, Chihuahua Cheese, Jalapeño, Guacamole

Guacamole

Guacamole

$15.50

Pico de Gallo, Serrano Chile, Cilantro

Lobster Guacamole

Lobster Guacamole

$24.00

Pico de Gallo, Serrano Chile, Cilantro

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$14.00

Warm Cheese Foundue, Grilled Flour Tortillas

Veggie Quesadilla

$17.00

Red Pepper Tortilla, Rajas, Shredded Cheese, Crema Fresca

Shrimp Quesadilla

$19.00

Red Pepper Tortilla, Rajas, Shredded Cheese, Crema Fresca

Chicken Quesadilla

$18.00

Red Pepper Tortilla, Rajas, Shredded Cheese, Crema Fresca

Short Rib Quesadilla

$21.00

Red Pepper Tortilla, Rajas, Shredded Cheese, Crema Fresca

Corn Chowder

$9.50

Chicken Broth, Cream, Cotija Cheese, Serrano, Cilantro

Corn Fritter Cakes

$12.00

Corn Kernel, Maseca, Cheddar, Jack, Onion, Cilantro, Lime Aioli

Salads

Veracruzana Grain Salad

Veracruzana Grain Salad

$19.75

Kale, Arugula, Quinoa, Pomegranate, Red Pepper, Black Beans, Red Onions, Almond, Cotija Cheese, Citrus Yogurt Dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.75

Romaine Heart, Crispy Chickpeas, Cotija, Yucca Crisp

Mexican Chopped Salad

Mexican Chopped Salad

$15.50

Corn Salad, Pico de Gallo, Tortilla Chips, Cotija Cheese, Chickpeas, Cucumber, Bibb Lettuce, Toasted Cumin Dressing

Temazcal Beet Salad

Temazcal Beet Salad

$16.50

Mixed Greens, Kale, Jicama Carrots, Beets, Toasted Almonds, Blonde Raisins,, Cotija Cheese, Lime Vinaigrette, Cilantro-Lime Dressing

Casita Garden Salad

$14.50

Mixed Greens, Avocado, Jicama, Radish, Pico de Gallo, Onion, Cotija Cheese, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Toasted Cumin Dressing

Tacos & Fajitas

Birria Tacos

$21.00

Beef Birria on Crispy Grilled Tortillas, Yellow Cheddar, Red Pickled Cabbage, Radish, Cilantro

Vegetable Tacos

$18.00

Black Bean, Corn Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Chihuahua Cheese, Crema Fresca, Pickled Cabbage, Corn Tortilla

Fish Tacos

$22.00

Fried Seasonal Fresh Fish, Pickled Cabbage, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aioli, Flour Tortilla

Salmon Tacos

Salmon Tacos

$22.00

Lettuce Wrapped, Jicama, Orange Agave, Corn Salsa

Chicken Tacos

$18.00

Lime Marinated, Chihuahua Cheese, Black Bean, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Crema Fresca, Corn Tortilla

Tacos Mechados

Tacos Mechados

$22.00

Braised Short Rib, Green Cabbage, Avocado, Crema Fresca, Pico de Gallo, Flour Tortilla

Shrimp Tacos

$21.00
Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$22.00

Chili-Lime Marinade, Jicama, Onion, Poblano, Red Pepper, Avocado

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

Grilled Shrimp, Onion, Jicama, Poblano, Red Pepper, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado

Steak Fajitas

$30.00

Achiote Rubbed, Chorizo, Onion, Avocado, Poblano, Red Pepper

Entrees

Pork Chuleta en Cafe

Pork Chuleta en Cafe

$26.00

Coffee Rubbed Pork Chop, Rajas, Mezcal Demi Glaze, Mac & Queso Migas

Adobo Brasied Short Rib

Adobo Brasied Short Rib

$29.00

Asparagus, Adobo Cazuela, Mac & Queso Migas

Salmon Puebla Style

Salmon Puebla Style

$30.00

Seared Atlantic Salmon, Quinoa, Apricots, Apple, Pepita, Salsa La Casita

Skirt Steak Tampiquena

Skirt Steak Tampiquena

$33.00

Cheese Enchilada, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Pickled Cabbage, Avocado, Mexican Rice

Seafood Paella

$32.00

Scallops, Calamari, Salmon, Chorizo, Shrimp, Mexican Rice, Jalapeños, Onion, Asparagus, Scallions

Camarones al Ajillo

Camarones al Ajillo

$24.00

Shrimp, Garlic, Serrano Peppers, Butter, Wine, Pico de Gallo, Yucca Chip, Mexican Rice

Verde Enchiladas

$19.00

Roasted Chicken, Corn Tortilla, Queso Fresco, Crema Fresca, Pickled Cabbage, Mexican Rice, Pico de Gallo

Rojo Enchiladas

$19.00

Roasted Chicken, Corn Tortilla, Queso Fresco, Crema Fresca, Pickled Cabbage, Mexican Rice, Pico de Gallo

Mole Enchiladas

Mole Enchiladas

$19.00

Roasted Chicken, Corn Tortilla, Queso Fresco, Mexican Rice, Mole Sauce, Crema Fresca

Chicken Mole

$24.00

Roasted Half Chicken, Mole Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Mexican Rice

Chile Relleno

$19.00

Roasted Poblano, Beans, Mushrooms, Corn Salad, Squash, Zucchini, Chihuahua Cheese, Crema, Salsa Roja, Rice, Cabbage

Vegetable Casserole

$19.00

Zucchini, Squash, Corn Salad, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Corn Tortilla, Shredded Cheese, Green Sauce, Queso Fresco, Crema Fresca

Sides

Quinoa

$9.50

With Pepita & Blonde Raisin

Chipotle Fries

$8.50
Acapulco Street Corn Cob

Acapulco Street Corn Cob

$9.00

Mexican Rice

$7.50

Mac & Queso Migas

$9.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Grilled Seasonal Vegetables

$8.50

Black Beans

$6.00

Kids

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.00

Cheddar Cheese

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour Tortilla, Cheddar Cheese

Kid's Chicken Bites

$9.00

Breaded Crispy, Barbecue Sauce

Kid's Pasta

$9.00

Butter or Cheese Sauce

Kid's Chicken Taco

$9.00

Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese

Kid's Steak Taco

$9.00

Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese

Kid's Fish & Chips

$9.00

Crispy Fresh Cod

Kid's Nachos

$9.00

Chips, Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$9.00

Twisted Fried Dough, Cinnamon Sugar, Caramel Sauce, and Side of Mexican Chocolate

Mexican Brownie

Mexican Brownie

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream, and Guajillo Chocolate Sauce

Dulce de Leche Lava Cake

$9.00

A Mexican Style Caramel Lava Cake Served Warm With A Molten Center Accompanied With Vanilla Ice Cream, Sweet Cherries, House Made Strawberry Sauce and Skull Candy