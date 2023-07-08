  • Home
  • /
  • Buckeye
  • /
  • Tempo Urban Bistro - 21067 West Main Street
A map showing the location of Tempo Urban Bistro 21067 West Main StreetView gallery

Tempo Urban Bistro 21067 West Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

21067 West Main Street

Buckeye, AZ 85396

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Starters

House Made Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Spicy tomato oil

Frito Misto

$16.00

Shrimp & Calamari with artichokes, banana peppers, carrots & red peppers

Veal Meatballs

$10.00

Shaved Parmesan, San Marzano marinara

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Chef's selection of cured meats, cheese, nuts, olives and vegetables

Poutine Fries

$10.00

Cheese curd, demi-glace, chive add short rib and fried egg +4

Bread Service For 2

$2.50

Bread Service For 4

$5.00

Salads and Small Plates

Tempo Ceasar

$13.00

Crisp pancetta, crostini, fried egg

Iceberg Wedge

$11.00

Tomato, cucumber, bleu cheese, bacon, crispy onion

Brussel Sprout Salad

$10.00

Caramelized butternut squash, quinoa, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese

Sausage and Peppers

$10.00

Schreiner's local sausage, roasted peppers

Kobe Burger

$18.00

Snake River Farms Wagu, heirloom tomatoes, arugula, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli

Dinner salad

$8.00

Half Ceasar

$9.00

Sides

Jumbo Asparagus

$9.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$9.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Lg Fries

$6.50

Broccolini

$9.00

Entrees

Duroc Tomahawk Pork Chop

$34.00

Mushroom barley risotto

14oz New York Strip

$40.00

Garlic butter

Center Cut Sirloin

$25.00

Tempo 3b sauce (beer, bacon, bleu cheese.), garlic mashed potatoes

Braised Short Rib

$30.00

Potato gnocchi, braising vegetables, demi-glace

Grilled Meatloaf

$20.00

Demi-glace, sweet corn succotash, haystack onions

Hen and Dumplings

$22.00Out of stock

Free range organic chicken, roasted carrots, brussels sprouts, pan jus

Chicken French

$20.00

Egg battered cutlet, sherry, lemon, butter

Seafood Risotto

$26.00

Shrimp, scallops, calamari, tomato, basil

Organic Salmon

$30.00

Couscous, heirloom tomatoes, salsa verde, roasted beets, charred lemon

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$18.00

San Marzano tomato, basil, parmesan

Fusilli Bolognaise

$19.00

Beef, pork, veal, red wine ragout

Linguini and Shrimp

$26.00

Garlic, white wine, butter, lemon, cherry tomatoes, fried parsley

Kobe Burger

$18.00

Snake River Farms Wagu, heirloom tomatoes, arugula, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli

Pasta

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$18.00

San Marzano tomato, basil, parmesan

Linguini and Shrimp

$26.00

Garlic, white wine, butter, lemon, cherry tomatoes, fried parsley

Fusilli Bolognaise

$19.00

Beef, pork, veal, red wine ragout

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Cannoli

$9.00

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Cracker Jack

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Gelato

Lemon Cello

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Kids Meatloaf

$10.00

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Kids Tenders

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti

Specials

Crab Cake

$18.00

Mussels

$14.00

Crab Fried Rice

$14.00

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

1/2 Dozen Oyster

$21.00

1 Dozen Oyster

$42.00

Flat Iron Steak

$32.00

Airline Chicken

$21.00

Branzino

$27.00

Lobster mac

$29.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Contemporary American Restaurant

Location

21067 West Main Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Rosie's Taco Shop - Buckeye - 21055 W Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
21055 W Main St. Buckeye, AZ 85396
View restaurantnext
Jalistaco LLC
orange starNo Reviews
1268 S 226th Dr Buckeye, AZ 85326
View restaurantnext
AZ Pizza Co - Goodyear
orange starNo Reviews
15530 West Roosevelt Street Goodyear, AZ 85338
View restaurantnext
Saddle Mountain Brewing Company
orange star4.6 • 810
15651 W Roosevelt Goodyear, AZ 85338
View restaurantnext
AZ Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
15530 W. Roosevelt ST D104 Goodyear, AZ 85338
View restaurantnext
Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,082
14970 W Indian School Rd Goodyear, AZ 85395
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Buckeye

La Placita Cafe
orange star4.1 • 699
424 E Monroe Ave Buckeye, AZ 85326
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Buckeye
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston