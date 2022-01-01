- Home
Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant
49 Reviews
$
18050 Hwy 13 Business
Branson West, MO 65737
Popular Items
-Appetizers-
Large Cheese Dip
10 oz of our yummy Cheese Dip.
Small Cheese Dip
5 oz of our yummy Cheese Dip.
Large Guacamole Dip
10 oz of our house made guacamole.
Small Guacamole Dip
5 oz of our house made guacamole.
Bean Dip
We top our beans with our yummy house recipe Cheese Dip to make this delicious dip.
Queso Fundido
Chorizo grilled with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers topped with Cheese Dip. Served with tortillas.
Stuffed Jalapeno
Jalapeños stuffed with Cream Cheese, battered and fried. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Camarones Fundidos
Grilled Shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers topped with Cheese Dip. Served with Tortillas.
-Lunch-
Fajitas Lunch
A lunch sized portion of our delicious fajitas. Your choice of steak, chicken or mixed. Served with rice, beans, side salad, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Speedy Gonzales
One beef taco, one beef enchilada and choice of Rice or Beans.
Taquito Mexicanos
Two rolled corn tortillas, One Shredded Chicken, One Shredded Beef, deep fried to a golden brown. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice & beans.
Enchilada Verdes
One beef, one Shredded Chicken, one Cheese enchilada topped with Green sauce, lettuce and sour cream.
Special de la Casa
Grilled Chicken or Steak on a bed of rice smothered in Cheese dip.
Taco Al Carbon
One Flour Tortilla stuffed with Grilled Chicken or Steak, Grilled onions and Cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Huevos Ranchero
2 Fried Eggs topped with Ranchero Sauce. Served with Rice and Beans and your choice or Flour or Corn Tortillas.
Huevos Con Chorizo
Two Scrambled Eggs cooked with Mexican Sausage. Served with Rice & Beans and your choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas.
1/2 Special de la Casa
A 1/2 order of our yummy Special de la Casa.
Cheese Stk Fries
French Fries topped with Steak and Cheese.
1/2 Cheese Stk Fries
1/2 order of our yummy Cheese Steak Fries.
Fajita a la Carta
A yummy side order of our Fajitas no sides. Your choice of Steak, Chicken or Mixed.
Potato Fajita
Baked Potato topped with Grilled Chicken, Steak or Chorizo with Grilled Onions, Tomato and Bell Peppers.
-Special Lunch Items-
SP 1
Chile Relleno, Beans and Guacamole Salad.
SP 2
One Burrito served with rice & beans.
SP 3
One Burrito, One Taco and Choice of Rice or Beans
SP 4
One Burrito, One Enchilada & Choice of rice or beans.
SP 5
One Bean Chalupa, One Enchilada & Choice of Rice or Beans.
SP 6
One Tamale, One Chile Relleno & Choice of rice or beans.
SP 7
One Flauta, One Chile Relleno & Choice of rice or beans.
SP 8
One Burrito, One Tamale & Choice of rice or beans.
SP 9
One Enchilada, One Burrito and a Cheese Quesadilla.
SP 10
One Enchilada, One Tamale & a Cheese Quesadilla.
SP 11
One Tamale, One Taco & Choice of rice or beans.
SP 12
One Enchilada, One Tostada & Choice of rice or beans.
SP 13
One Cheese Quesadilla, One Enchilada & Guacamole salad.
SP 14
One Shredded Chicken Quesadilla, One Taco & Choice of rice or beans.
-Salads-
Tossed Salad
Tossed Salad Grilled Chicken
Tossed Salad w/Shrimp
Guacamole Salad
Taco Salad
Taco Salad with your choice of Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Fajita Taco Salad
Taco Salad with your choice of Steak or Grilled Chicken cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Taco Salad w/Shrimp
Taco Salad with Grilled Shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
-Nachos-
Nacho Cheese Only
Our delicious chips topped with cheese only.
1/2 Nacho Cheese
1/2 Order of our delicious chips topped with cheese only.
Bean Nachos
Our delicious chips topped with beans and cheese.
1/2 Order of Bean Nachos
1/2 order of our delicious chips topped with beans and cheese.
Beef Nachos
Our delicious chips topped with ground beef and cheese.
1/2 Order of Beef Nachos
1/2 order of our delicious chips topped with ground beef and cheese.
Chicken Nachos
Our delicious chips topped with shredded chicken and cheese.
1/2 Order of Chicken Nachos
1/2 order of our delicious chips topped with shredded chicken and cheese.
Beef and Bean Nachos
Our delicious chips topped with beef, beans and cheese.
1/2 Order of Beef and Bean Nachos
1/2 order of our delicious chips topped with beef, beans and cheese.
Nacho Tequilas
Our delicious chips topped with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
1/2 Nachos Tequilas
!/2 order of our delicious chips topped with ground beef, shredded cheese, beans and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Nacho Fajita
Our delicious chips topped with cheese and your choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken or Mixed cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers.
1/2 Nacho Fajita
1/2 order of our delicious chips topped with cheese and your choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken or Mixed cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers.
Shrimp Nachos
Our delicious chips topped with cheese and Shrimp cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers.
1/2 Order of Shrimp Nachos
1/2 order of our delicious chips topped with cheese and Shrimp cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers.
Pork Nachos
Our delicious chips topped with cheese and Pork tips cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers.
1/2 Pork Nachos
1/2 order of our delicious chips topped with cheese and Pork tips cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers.
-Tacos-
Pork Tacos
Three soft corn tortillas filled with Tender Pulled Pork. Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo & Lime.
Fish Taco
Three soft corn tortillas filled with Seasoned Grilled Tilapia. Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Lime.
Tacos Al Carbon
Three flour tortillas stuffed with Grilled Chicken or Steak, Grilled Onions,Cheese Dip and Pico de Gallo.
Taco Supreme
Two Tacos filled with Grilled Chicken or Steak, Grilled Onions, Cheese Dip, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Beans.
Street Style Tacos
3 Soft Corn Tortillas with your choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken, Mixed, Chorizo or Carnitas. Topped with onions, cilantro and lime.
-Burritos-
Burrito Supreme
One Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Burrito topped with Burrito Sauce, Lettuce,Tomato and Sour Cream
Burrito Grande
Made with your choice of Grilled Chicken or Steak. Topped with Burrito Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Jalapeños.
Fried Burrito
Burrito stuffed with your choice of Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef. Topped with Burrito Sauce and Cheese Dip. With Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream. Served with Rice or Beans.
Tex Mex Burrito
Burrito stuffed with Eggs & Mexican Sausage. Covered with Cheese Dip. Served with Rice & Beans.
Tequila Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with Seasoned Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Topped with Burrito Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Beans.
Grilled Burrito
Grilled Chicken or Steak Burrito topped with Cheese Dip. Served with Rice & Beans.
Burrito Deluxe
Two Burritos, One Shredded Chicken, One Ground Beef topped with Burrito Sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
Special Burrito
2 Burritos filled with Shredded beef and beans topped with Cheese Dip. Topped with lettuce, tomato and avacado.
Burrito Mexicano
2 Burritos filled with Pork tips, cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Topped with Cheese Dip, lettuce, tomato, avacado and jalapeños.
Burrito California
Burrito filled with Rice, Beans, Steak or Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Cheese & Pico de Gallo all Wrapped up in a 10 inch Tortilla.
-Enchiladas-
Enchilada Rojas
Three Beef Enchiladas with Enchilada sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & guacamole. Served with rice & beans.
Enchilada Rancheras
Two Cheese Enchiladas, topped with Shredded Beef, cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Topped withEnchilada Sauce and served with salad.
Enchilada Supremes
4 Enchiladas, One Cheese, One Ground Beef, One Shredded Chicken and One Spinach topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Enchilada Verdes
One beef, one Shredded Chicken, one Cheese enchilada topped with Green sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Enchilada Super Tequilas
5 different Enchiladas, One Beef, One Chicken, One Shredded Beef, One Spinach and One Cheese. Topped with Enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Shrimp Enchilada
Two Shrimp Enchiladas cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Topped with Enchilada sauce. Served with Rice and Beans.
Enchilada Tapatias
4 Cheese Enchiladas topped with Grilled Chicken, Cheese Dip, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado and Sour Cream.
1/2 Enchilada Tapatias
1/2 Order of our yummy Enchilada Tapatias.
Enchilada Tomasinas
Three Spinach Enchiladas topped with Enchilada Sauce and Steak. Served with Rice & Beans.
-Chimichangas-
Chimichanga
We stuff a flour tortilla with your choice of Shredded Beef or Chicken then deep fry it to golden brown. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Chimichanga
We stuff a flour tortilla with Shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Deep fried to golden brown. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with Rice & Beans.
Chimichanga Vegetariana
We stuff a flour tortilla with cheese & vegetables, then deep fried to a golden brown. Topped with Cheese Dip, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo. Served with Rice & Beans.
Special Tequila Chimichangas
One Chicken, One Shredded Beef, One Shrimp Chimichangas. Topped with Cheese Dip, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo.
-Quesadillas-
Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Steak or Mixed grilled with tomato, onion and bell pepper stuffed into a flour tortilla with melted Cheese. Served with Rice & Beans.
Mushroom Quesadilla
We stuff a flour tortilla with Mushrooms & Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans and Pico de Gallo.
Quesadilla Deluxe
2 Flour Tortilla filled with Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef and Cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Shrimp Quesadilla
A flour tortilla filled with marinated Shrimp, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers and Cheese. Topped with Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo.
Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla
We stuff a flour Tortilla with Shrimp, Chorizo and Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans and Pico de Gallo.
Quesadilla Vegetariana
Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Zucchini and Squash. Served with Rice & Beans.
Quesadilla Grande
10 Inch Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of Shredded Chicken, Ground Beef, Mushrooms or Spinach. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
-Combos-
Combo 1
Two Tamales topped with Chili Sauce. Served with Rice & Beans.
Combo 2
One Taco, Once Enchilada & One Bean Chalupa.
Combo 3
One Enchilada, One Taco & One Chile Relleno.
Combo 4
One Taco, One Enchilada and One Tamale.
Combo 5
One Beef & One Cheese Enchilada. Served with Rice & Beans.
Combo 6
One Enchilada & One Taco served with Rice & Beans.
Combo 7
One Enchilada, One Chile Relleno served with Rice & Beans.
Combo 8
One Enchilada, One Tamale Served with Rice & Beans.
Combo 9
2 Flautas topped with Cheese Dip. Served with Rice & Beans.
Combo 10
Three Beef Taco served with Rice & Beans.
Combo 11
One Burrito, One Taco & One Enchilada.
Combo 12
One Taco, One Chile Relleno served with Rice & Beans.
Combo 13
One Beef Burrito, One Chile Relleno and One Enchilada.
Combo 14
One Burrito, One Enchilada and One Tamale.
Combo 15
One Chalupa, One Tostada with Nacho Cheese & Beef and One Taco.
Combo 16
One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno and One Enchilada.
Combo 17
One Chile Relleno, One Taco and One Chalupa.
Combo 18
One Burrito, One Taco served with Rice & Beans.
Combo 19
One Burrito, One Enchilada served with Rice & Beans.
Combo 20
One Burrito, One Enchilada and One Flauta.
Combo 21
2 Chile Rellenos served with Rice & Beans.
Combo 22
One Burrito, One Chalupa & One Enchilada.
Combo 23
Three Tamales topped with chili sauce. Served with Lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
-Fajitas-
Fajita
Chicken or Steak cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers in our Special Recipe. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas.
Fajita for 2
Chicken or Steak cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers in our Special Recipe. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas. * For 2*
Fajita Mexicanas
Chicken, Steak and Chorizo cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers in our Special Recipe. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas.
Fajita Mexicanas for 2
Chicken, Steak and Chorizo cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers in our Special Recipe. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas. *For 2*
Fajita Tequila
Chicken, Steak, Chorizo and Shrimp cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers in our Special Recipe. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas.
Fajita Tequila for 2
Chicken, Steak, Chorizo and Shrimp cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers in our Special Recipe. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas. *For 2*
Parrillada Mexicana
A sizzling platter of tender marinated Steak, Shrimp, Chicken, Pork & Chorizo cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers in our Special Recipe. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas. Served with Chorizo Quesadilla.
Parrillada Mexicana for 2
A sizzling platter of tender marinated Steak, Shrimp, Chicken, Pork & Chorizo cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers in our Special Recipe. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas. Served with Chorizo Quesadilla. *For 2*
-Mexico's Best-
Chile Verde
Pulled Pork cooked with Green Salsa. Served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas.
Carnitas
Delicious Pork Tips made with by our house recipe. Served with Rice, Beans, Salad and Tortillas.
Chila Quiles
Choice of Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef and Cheese on top of chips softened in Ranchero Sauce. Served with Rice, Salad, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four rolled corn tortillas. 2 stuffed with shredded chicken and 2 stuffed with shredded beef. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream & Special Sauce.
Choripollo
Grilled Chicken cooked with Chorizo and topped with Cheese. Served with Rice & Beans.
-Shrimp/Fish-
Grilled Shrimp
Shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with Rice, Lettuce, Tomato and Shredded Cheese.
Small Shrimp Cocktail
Boiled Shrimp served in its on juice and our house tomato sauce with chopped onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and avocado. Served with Saltine Crackers.
Large Shrimp Cocktail
Large order of boiled Shrimp served in its on juice and our house tomato sauce with chopped onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and avocado. Served with Saltine Crackers.
Camarones a la Diabla
Grilled Shrimp topped with our spicy Diabla sauce. Served with Rice, Lettuce, tomato and avocado. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Camarones Chipotle
Grilled Shrimp covered in our smokey Chipotle Sauce. Served with Rice and Salad.
Fish Filet
A grilled filet of Tilapia seasoned to perfection. Served with fries, rice and salad.
-Chicken/Steak-
Chile Colorado
P 1
One Chicken Burrito, One Shredded Chicken Quesadilla & Chile Relleno.
P 2
Two Shredded Chicken Flautas served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream.
P 3
Two Shredded Chicken Enchiladas topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Served with Rice and Beans.
P 4
One Shredded Chicken Flauta, One Chile Relleno & One Shredded Chicken Tostada.
P 5
Grilled Chicken on a bed of Rice smothered in Cheese Dip.
Especial Jalisco
One Chicken Burrito, One Chicken Enchilada served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Pollo ala Parrilla`
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Spicy Hot sauce. Served with Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole and Tortillas.
Pollo Loco
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast. Served with Rice, Salad and Tortillas.
Pollo Fundido
Grilled Chicken cooked with onions and mushrooms. Topped with Cheese Dip. Served with Rice, Salad and Tortillas.
-Vegetarian-
Vegetarian A
Cheese Enchilada, Chalupa & One Chile Relleno.
Vegetarian B
Bean Burrito and a Cheese Enchilada. Served with Rice.
Vegetarian C
Two Spinach Enchilada toped with Cheese Dip. Served with Rice and Beans.
Vegetarian D
Bean Tostada topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream. One Cheese Enchilada and One Chile Relleno.
Vegetarian E
Bean Burrito topped with Cheese Dip, Cheese Enchilada and Cheese Quesadilla.
Vegetarian F
Chile Relleno, Cheese Quesadilla and Spinach Enchilada.
Vegetarian Fajita
Cooked Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Squash & Zucchini in our special recipe. Served with Rice & Beans and tortillas.
-Children's Menu-
Child Taco
1 Taco served with Rice and Beans.
Child Burrito
One Burrito served with Rice & Beans.
Child Enchilada
One Enchilada served with Rice & Beans.
Child Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla served with Rice & Beans.
Child Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger served with Fries.
Child Taco Salad
Child size Taco Salad with choice of Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Child Chicken Finger and Fries
Chicken Fingers served with Fries.
Child Grilled Chicken with Rice or Fries
Grilled Chicken served with rice or fries.
-Side Orders-
Order of Shredded Cheese
Side Order of Shredded Cheese.
Order of Pico de Gallo
Side Order of Pico De Gallo.
Order of Jalapenos
Side Order of Jalapeños.
Order of Sour Cream
Side Order of Sour Cream.
Order of Rice
Side Order of Rice.
Order of Beans
Side Order of Beans.
Order of Rice & Beans
Side Order of Rice & Beans.
Order of French Fries
Side Order of French Fries.
Order of Corn Tortillas
Side Order of Corn Tortillas.
Order of Flour Tortillas
Side Order of Flour Tortillas.
1 Tamale a la carte
Side Order of 1 Tamale.
3 Tamales a la carte
Side Order of 3 Tamales.
1 Taco a la Carte
Side Order of 1 Taco.
3 Tacos a la carte
Side Order of 3 Tacos.
1 Enchilada a la carte
Side Order of 1 Enchilada.
3 Enchiladas a la carte
Side Order of 3 Enchiladas.
1 Beef Tostada a la carte
Side Order of 1 Beef tostada topped with lettuce and sour cream.
2 Beef Tostadas a la carte
Side Order of 2 Beef Tostadas topped with lettuce and sour cream.
1 Bean Burrito a la carte
Side Order of 1 Bean Burrito topped with Cheese Dip.
2 Bean Burrito a la carte
Side Order of 2 Bean Burritos topped with Cheese Dip.
1 Fried Taquitos a la carte
Side Order of 1 Fried Taquito your choice of Beef or Chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
3 Fried Taquitos a la carte
Side Order of 3 Taquitos your choice of Beef or Chicken. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Sour Cream.
1 Chalupa a la carte
Side Order of 1 Bean Chalupa topped with lettuce, tomato and guacamole.
2 Chalupas a la carte
Side Order of 2 Bean Chalupas topped with lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
1 Chile Relleno a la carte
Side Order of 1 Chile Relleno topped with salsa.
2 Chile Rellenos a la carte
Side Order of 2 Chile Rellenos topped with salsa.
1 Mushroom Quesadilla a la carte
Side Order of 1 Mushroom Quesadilla.
2 Mushroom Quesadilla
Side Order of 2 Mushroom Quesadillas.
1 Burrito a la carte
Side Order of 1 Burrito topped with Burrito sauce.
2 Beef Burrito a la carte
Side Order of 2 Burritos topped with Burrito sauce.
1 Beef Burrito topped with Cheese Dip
Side Order of 1 Beef Burrito topped with Cheese Dip.
2 Beef Burrito topped with Cheese Dip
Side Order of 2 Beef Burritos Topped with Cheese Dip.
1 Beef & Bean Burrito a la carte
Side Order of 1 Beef and Bean Burrito topped with Burrito Sauce.
2 Beef & Bean Burrito a la carte
Side Order of 2 Beef & Bean Burrito topped with Burrito sauce.
1 Chimichanga a la carte
Side Order of 1 chimichanga.
2 Chimichangas a la carte
Side Order of 2 Chimichangas.
1 Fajita Quesadilla a la carte
Side Order of 1 Fajita Quesadilla Steak, Grilled Chicken or Mixed with Onions, Tomatoes, Bell Pepper and Cheese.
2 Fajita Quesadillas a la carte
Side Order of 2 Fajita Quesadillas Steak, Grilled Chicken or Mixed with Onions, Tomatoes, Bell peppers and Cheese.
1 Quesadilla a la carte
Side Order of 1 Quesadilla.
2 Quesadilla a la carte
1 Cheese Quesadilla a la carte
Side Order of 1 Cheese Quesadilla.
2 Cheese Quesadillas a la carte
Side Order of 2 Cheese Quesadillas.
1 Shrimp Quesadilla a la carte
Side Order of 1 Shrimp Quesadilla.
2 Shrimp Quesadillas a la carte
Side Order of 2 Shrimp Quesadillas.
1 Shrimp Flauta a la carte
Side Order of 1 Shrimp Flauta.
3 Shrimp Flautas a la carte
Side Order of 3 Shrimp Flautas.
1 Flauta a la carte
Side Order of 1 Flauta.
3 Flautas a la carte
Side Order of 3 Flautas.
1 Nacho Tostada Beef & Cheese only
Side Order of 1 Nacho Tostada Beef & Cheese Only.
2 Nacho Tostado Beef & Cheese Only
Side Order of 2 Nacho Tostados with Beef and Cheese Only.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
* All Special Request are subject to an additional charge* We've been proudly serving the Branson West area for over 13 years. Come on in and get some delicious mexican food and margaritas.
18050 Hwy 13 Business, Branson West, MO 65737