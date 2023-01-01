Terry's Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Bar and Grill
Location
522 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66603
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
COFFEE BAR - 1635 Sw Washburn Ave Ste A
No Reviews
1635 Southwest Washburn Avenue Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurant
Thai Table Topeka - 2222 Southwest Washburn Avenue
No Reviews
2222 Southwest Washburn Avenue Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurant