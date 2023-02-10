Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tex-A-Lina Barbecue Co.

6109 NC HWY 16

Denver, NC 28037

Popular Items

2 Meat Platter
Mac and Cheese
Smoked Beans

Platters

Hot Mess Platter

$46.00

Choice of 3 Meats- Pulled Pork, Chicken, Jalepeno Sausage 3 Bread, 3 Pint sized Sides.

2 Meat Platter

$26.00

Choice of 2 Meats-Brisket, Pulled Pork or Chicken, 2 Bread, 2 Sides

BBQ Meat Platter

$16.00

Spare Ribs (Saturday/Sunday Only)

$15.00Out of stock

Sandwich Combo

BBQ Sandwich

$13.00

Add 1oz Slaw

$1.00

Loaded Fries

Potato Wedges, Topped with Meat of your choice, Queso, Bacon Bits, Green Onions and Ranch Drizzle

Loaded Potato Wedges

$9.00

Potato Wedges, Topped with Chicken, Queso, Bacon Bits, Green Onions and Ranch Drizzle

Smoked Fried Wings

5 Smoked Fried Wings (GF)

$9.42

5 Wings

10 Smoked Fried Wings (GF)

$14.57

15 Smoked Fried Wings (GF)

$19.72

25 Smoked Fried Wings (GF)

$30.02

50 Smoked Fried Wings (GF)

$59.89

Salad

Salad

$10.45

Mixed Hearty Greens, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Bacon Bits, Croutons

Sides

Smoked Beans

$3.75+

Smoked, Sweet, tangy beans

Mac and Cheese

$3.75+

Creamy, cheesy goodness

Slaw(GF)

$3.75+

Creamy Sweet Tangy Slaw

Sweet Potato Casserole(GF)

$3.75+

Sweet Potatoes taken to another level

Green Beans(GF)

$3.75+

AP Rub, with galic and onions

Fries(GF)

$3.75+

Crispy and Hot

Side Salad

$3.75

Smaller Version

Street Corn(GF)

$3.75+

Cornbread

$1.00

Flat Bread

Chopped Brisket Flat Bread

$14.00

Chopped Brisket Flat Bread-Flat Bread, Carolina Gold Sauce, Sweet Sauce, Sharp Cheddar, Jack Cheese, Ranch Dressing Drizzle, Bacon Bits, and Topped with Green Onions

Bufalo Chicken Flat Bread

$13.00

Smoked Pulled Chicken Flat Bread, Bufalo Sauce, Jack Cheese, Ranch Drizzle, Green Onions

PBJ Flat Bread

PBJ Flat Bread

$16.00

a Flatbread topped with Sweet Sauce, Chopped Brisket, Red Onions, Pulled Pork, Cheese and Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

Veggie Flatbread

$6.00

Your choice of sauce, Cheese, Onions, Peppers

Extra Sauce

2oz Vinegar Sauce

$0.50

2oz Sweet Sauce

$0.50

2oz Carolina Gold

$0.50

2oz Bufalo Sauce

$0.50

2oz Hot Sauce

$0.50

2oz Ranch Dressing

$0.50

2oz Sweet & Spicy Bbq

$0.75

8 oz Vinegar Sauce

$2.00

8 oz Sweet Sauce

$2.00

8oz Carolina Gold Sauce

$2.00

8oz Buffalo

$3.50

8oz Hot Sauce

$3.50

8oz Sweet & Spicy Bbq

$3.00

Meat by the Pound

Lb Brisket (GF)

$21.00

Lb Pork (GF)

$13.00

Lb Chicken (GF)

$13.00

2 Lb Brisket (GF)

$42.00

2 Lb Pork (GF)

$26.00

2 Lb Chicken (GF)

$26.00

Single Sausage (GF)

$6.00

Soup

Brunswick Stew (16oz) Heat at Home

$6.95Out of stock

BBQ Bakers

Baked Potato, stuffed with the Meat of your choice, Cheese. Green Onions, and a side of Sour Cream

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00

Fountain Drinks

Fountain

$2.75

Pepsi Bottle

Pepsi

$2.00

DT Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

MT Dew

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

DT MT Dew

$2.00

Aquafina

$2.00

Seagram Ginger Ale

$2.00

Gallons

Sweet Tea

$7.00

Unsweet Tea

$7.00

Sweet Tea/Lemonade

$9.00

Meats Tray

Whole Brisket

$130.00

Pulled Pork Tray

$60.00

Pulled Chicken Tray

$60.00

Party Wings Tray (100)

$110.00

Sides Tray

Cole Slaw Tray

$35.00

Smoked Beans Tray

$40.00

Mac n Cheese Tray

$45.00

Sauteed Green Beans Tray

$45.00

Street Corn Tray

$40.00

Sweet Potato Casserole Tray

$40.00

Desserts Tray

Banana Pudding

$40.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$40.00

Dumpcake

$40.00

Whole Flan Cake

$35.00

Gallon Drinks

Sweet Tea

$7.00

Unsweeet Tea

$7.00

Sweet Tea/Lemonade

$9.00

Extras

Buns (40)

$35.00

Silverware (40)

$11.66

Cups(40)

$11.66

Plates(40)

$11.66

Food Specials

Hot Damn

$163.00

50 Wings, 10 Sausage, Pick 3 2lbs of Meat or Stew

Hail Mary

$146.00

50 Wings, 10 Sausage, 2 Lbs Pork, 2 Lbs Chicken, 2 Lbs Brunswick Stew (Pick 2)

Sliding Touchdown (24 Sliders)

$25.00

24 Sliders with your choice of one meat

Red Zone

$125.00

50 Wings, 10 Sausages, Choice of one 2lb Pork or 2Lbs Chicken, or 2Lbs Brunswick Stew

1st Quater

$88.00

2 Quarts of Chicken or Pork, 3 Quarts of Sides

Sandwich Deal

$105.00

Buns and BBQ to feed 32

Party Wings Tray (100)

$110.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Texas Born, and Carolina Refined. The Peoples Choice. The Golden Standard of Barbecue!

6109 NC HWY 16, Denver, NC 28037

