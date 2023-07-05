Thai Lotus - Cary
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3450 Kildaire Farm Rd #150, Cary, NC 27518
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Abbey Road Tavern Apex - 1700 Center Street
No Reviews
1700 Center Street Apex, NC 27502
View restaurant