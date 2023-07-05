Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai Lotus - Cary

No reviews yet

3450 Kildaire Farm Rd #150

Cary, NC 27518

Appetizers

Crab Angels

$8.00

Deep-fried wontons filled with imitation crabmeat and cream cheese. Served with Thai Lotus sweet and sour sauce.

Edamame

$6.50

Fresh steamed soybeans lightly salted. Gluten-Free Vegan

Spring Rolls

$8.00

Crispy fried Vegan rolls filled with cabbage and silver noodles. Served with Thai Lotus Sweet and Sour sauce.

Steamed Thai Dumplings

$10.00

Minced Shrimp, Chicken, and Pork in a dumpling wrapper. Topped with roasted garlic. Served with Thai Lotus Thai dumpling sauce. Steamed to perfection!

Fried Thai Dumplings

$10.00

Minced Shrimp, Chicken, and Pork in a dumpling wrapper. Topped with roasted garlic. Served with Thai Lotus Thai dumpling sauce. Fried to perfection!

Steamed Chicken Dumplings

$9.00

Minced Chicken in a dumpling wrapper, topped with roasted garlic. Served with Thai Lotus dumpling sauce. Steamed to perfection!

Fried Chicken Dumplings

$9.00

Minced Chicken in a dumpling wrapper, topped with roasted garlic. Served with Thai Lotus dumpling sauce. Fried to perfection!

Pot Stickers

$9.00

Mild, delicate fried dumplings filled with pork and vegetables. Served with Thai Lotus red curry sauce on the side.

Soups

Hot & Sour (Tom Yum)

Mild, Is a spicy lemon grass broth, with fresh mushrooms, lime juice and your choice of protein. Gluten Free

Spicy Coconut Soup (Tom Ka)

Mild, is a spicy broth of coconut milk, fresh mushrooms, lime juice and your choice of protein. Gluten Free Contains Dairy

Silver Noodle Soup

$12.00

Bowl Only. Ground chicken or Steamed Shrimp ($2 more) Napa cabbage, and scallions. Can be requested: Gluten Free

Salads

Nam Tok Salad

$16.00

Medium, Tender slices of Flank steak, Pork or shrimp, grilled and seasoned with Thai spices, lime juice, chilies, fresh basil, red onions, rice powder, and a slice of cabbage. (Double Protein Portion for cabbage). Can be requested: Gluten Free.

Larb Salad

$12.00

Medium, Ground chicken, Ground Pork, (or fried Tofu) with our special blend of spices, fresh basil, green onions, lime juice, chilies, and a slice of cabbage. Can be requested: Gluten-Free. Vegan-(With Tofu Only).

Kids Meal

Our Kids Meal, appears as only one item, but actually can be configured with a variety of meats, tofu, noodles or rice! Take a look at the choices.

Sweet & Sour Kids Meal

$10.00

Your choice of protein above, with Thai Lotus Sweet and Sour sauced served on the side, with steamed broccoli, carrots, and a side of Jasmine rice (or Noodles.) Can be requested: Gluten-Free. Vegan.

Curry

Massaman Curry

$17.00

Mild, Thai Lotus Peanut Curry prepared with coconut milk, avocado, potatoes, carrots, and cashew nuts. Gluten-Free. Contains Dairy.

Red Curry

$17.00

Thai Lotus Red Curry with coconut milk, kaffir lime leaf, zucchini, fresh basil, green and red bell pepper. Gluten-Free. Contains Dairy.

Yellow Curry

$17.00

Mild, Thai Lotus Yellow Curry served with potatoes, carrots, and onions. Gluten-Free. Contains Dairy.

Green Curry

$17.00

Mild, Thai Lotus Green Curry served with red and green bell peppers, zucchini, green beans, and fresh basil. Gluten-Free. Contains Dairy.

Pandang Curry

$17.00

Mild, Thai Lotus Panang Curry with coconut milk, fresh basil, red and green bell pepper. Gluten-Free. Contains Dairy.

Curry Noodle Bowl

Thai Lotus Noodle Bowl

$17.00

Mild, Rice noodles, fresh ginger, bean sprouts, and crushed peanuts in a lemon curry. Chicken is recommended for this dish. Gluten-Free. Contains Dairy.

Noodles

Pad Thai

$17.00

Pad See Ew

$17.00

Pad Woon Sen

$17.00

Drunken Noodle

$17.00

Stir Fry

Broccoli Lovers

$17.00

Broccoli, carrot, and shitake mushrooms, stir fried in a savory Thai Lotus light brown sauce. Can be requested: Gluten-Free. Vegan.

Veggie Delight

$17.00

Broccoli, Carrots, onions, baby corn, zucchini, Napa cabbage, cabbage, and bean sprouts, stir fried in a savory Thai Lotus light brown sauce. Can be requested: Gluten-Free. Vegan.

Spicy Basil Stir fry

$17.00

Medium. Fresh basil, green beans, red and green bell pepper, stir fried in Thai Lotus spicy basil sauce. Can be requested: Gluten-Free. Vegan.

Sweet and Sour

$17.00

Onions, green and red bell peppers, tomatoes, and pineapple chunks. Stir fried in Thai Lotus sweet and sour sauce. Please let you server know if you want to have your chicken battered or steamed. Can be requested: Gluten-Free. Vegan.

Ginger and Mushroom

$17.00

White onions, scallions,zucchini, carrots, mushrooms, in Thai Lotus brown sauce. Can be requested: Gluten-Free, Vegan.

Orange Chicken

$17.00

Battered Chicken with Thai Lotus Orange sauce, steamed broccoli, and carrots. Served with a side of Jasmine Rice. Available with Chicken Only.

Sweet Sesame Chicken

$17.00

Battered Chicken, with Thai Lotus Sweet sesame sauce. Served with steamed broccoli, carrots, and a side of Jasmine rice.

Spicy Cashew Nut

$17.00

Medium. Garlic, onions, pineapple chunks, cashews, red and green bell pepper, stir fried in a Thai Lotus spicy garlic chili sauce. Can be requested: Gluten-Free, Vegan.

Pad Prik

$17.00

Medium. Recommend with Pork! This spicy dish has a delicious combination of red and green bell pepper, onions, garlic, and straw mushrooms. Stir fried in Thai Lotus spicy chili sauce. Can Be Requested: Gluten-Free. Vegan.

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$17.00

Egg, onion, slice of tomato and Thai Jasmine rice. Stir fried in Thai Lotus brown sauce topped with scallions. Can be requested: Gluten-Free. Vegan.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$17.00

Medium. Egg, onions, green and red bell pepper, basil, stir fried in Thai Lotus spicy basil sauce. Can be requested: Gluten-Free. Vegan.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$19.00

Egg, onions, pineapple chunks, raisins, curry powder, stir fried in Thai Lotus brown sauce topped with cashews. Can be requested: Gluten-Free. Vegan.

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.00

Sliced mango, sticky rice with coconut cream. A Thai Favorite.

Sides

This category allows you to order sides of veggies, rice, noodles, sauces, etc.

Extra Cashews on side

$3.00

Extra Cashews on Side. 2 oz

Extra Chili sauce on side

$2.00

Extra Curry Sauce on side

Extra Jasmine Rice on side

$3.50

Steamed Jasmine Rice on the side.

Extra PadThai Sauce on side

$1.50

Extra Pandang Sauce For Dumpling

$1.50

Extra Peanuts on side

$1.50

Extra Peanuts on Side. 2 Oz

Fish Sauce on side

$1.50

Fresh Thai Chili with fish sauce on Side 2oz

$1.50

Mixed Veggies on side

$6.00

Mixed veggies steamed on the side. (broccoli, carrots, onions, baby corn, cabbage and bean sprouts. You will be given an option to remove any veggies you do not want.

Scrambled Eggs on side

$4.00

3 scrambled eggs on the side.

Steamed Noodles on side

$4.00

Steamed Rice Noodles on the side.

Steamed Silver Noodle on side

$6.00

Steamed Silver Noodles (Glass Noodles) on the side.

Sweet Roll Sauce

$1.50

Sweet Sauce is used with the Crab Angels and Spring Rolls. 2 oz Cup

Soft Drinks

Thai Lotus carries Pepsi products, Dr. Pepper, bottled water, fruit juices, hot green tea and hot jasmine tea.

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Starr

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Thai Tea

$5.00

Hot Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

3450 Kildaire Farm Rd #150, Cary, NC 27518

