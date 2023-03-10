The Bar - The Avenue 427 W College Ave
Friday Fish Fry
Fish Menu
Baja Tacos
Two flour tortillas stuffed with battered haddock loins. Topped by green cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco and cilantro ranch aioli. Accompanied by tortilla chips and salsa.
Celiac Friendly Haddock Plate
Celiac Friendly Perch Plate
Clam Chowder
Haddock Plate
Hand breaded Atlantic fillets fried golden brown. Served with french fries, creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce and buttered rye bread.
Perch Plate
Hand breaded crispy fillets, fried golden brown. Served with french fries, creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce and buttered marble rye bread.
Perch Sandwich
Crispy perch fillets on grilled marble rye bread with tartar sauce, lettuce, purple onion and American cheese. Served with french fries.
The Bar Food Menu
Appetizers
Appetizer Platter
A sampling of onion rings, mini corn dogs, boneless wings, tater tots, seasoned criss-cuts and mozzarella sticks. Served with ranch, BBQ sauce and marinara.
Brau Haus Pretzels
Authentic German pub-style with a choice of two dipping sauces: beer cheese, Dusseldorf mustard, or nutella.
Brew City Onion Rings
Fried to perfection and served with Cajun dip.
Bruschetta
Caprese-style with roasted tomato pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese and basil. Served on a garlic crostini with balsamic glaze.
Cheese Curds
Breaded white curds fried to perfection. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing.
Chips & Dip
Freshly fried chips served with robust Vidalia onion dip.
Criss-Cuts
French Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Handmade in egg roll skins, fried to perfection. Accompanied by zesty pizza sauce.
Nachos Autenticos
Freshly fried tortilla chips, topped with The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken and queso blanco. Baked golden brown, finished with pico de gallo, chimichurri sauce and cilantro ranch aioli.
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Garden-fresh roasted brussel sprouts topped with roasted red peppers and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Wings/Chicken Tenders
10 Count Traditional Wings
15 Count Traditional Wings
10 Count Boneless Wings
All white meat bites with savory breading, shaken in any of The Bar's signature sauces.
15 Count Boneless Wings
All white meat bites with savory breading, shaken in any of The Bar's signature sauces.
Chicken Tender Basket
Fried golden brown tenders, piled atop crispy french fries with any side of The Bar's signature sauces.
Touchdown Comfort
Bar-BQ Mac & Cheese
Piping hot spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce. Topped with your choice of house-smoked pulled pork or chicken, then finished with crispy haystack onion straws and a drizzle of maple bacon BBQ sauce.
Buffalo Mac & Cheese
Spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce with choice of crispy or grilled chicken and finished with our house buffalo sauce.
CBR Mac & Cheese
Spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce with The Bar-BQ smoked pulled chicken and applewood bacon. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese, then baked and drizzled with The Bar's homemade ranch dressing.
Philly Mac & Cheese
Spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce along with sautéed onions, mushrooms and tender sliced prime rib. Topped with Swiss & American cheese and baked to perfection.
Plain Mac & Cheese
Piping hot spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce.
The Bar-BQ
BBQ Pit Burger
Fresh 1/4 pound patty, topped with cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon. Smothered with The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork and classic coleslaw. Served with a side of your choice.
BBQ Sandwich
The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken, served on a soft potato roll, topped by classic coleslaw with a side of our sweet BBQ sauce. Served with a side of your choice.
Cuban Wrap
The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork, ham, pickles, Dijon mustard and Swiss cheese. Panini pressed and served with a side of your choice.
Poutine
Crispy tater tots smothered in The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork and maple bacon BBQ sauce. Topped with melted fresh white cheese curds and scallions.
Quesadilla
Melted cheddar jack cheese served in a grilled herb tortilla, with a side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
Bar-BQ Tacos
Two flour tortilla shells filled with The Bar-BQ smoked pulled chicken. Topped with fresh queso, pico de gallo, crisp cabbage and finished with our Signature sauce. Accompanied by chips & salsa.
Bar Mess Sandwich
The Bar-BQ smoked pulled chicken accompanied by a duet of pepper jack & cheddar cheeses and applewood bacon. Finished with chipotle and cilantro aiolis, along with jalapeno crisps on toasted sourdough bread.
Specialty Burgers
BX3 Burger
Bacon-infused patty, topped with applewood smoked bacon and cheddar jack cheese. Served with maple bacon aioli on a toasted brioche bun.
Farmhouse Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, topped with an over easy egg. Served on a toasted brioche bun.
Roadhouse Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings, BBQ sauce and chipotle aioli. Served on a toasted pretzel bun.
B.Y.O.B
Sandwiches
Bam Bam Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken breast tossed in Bam Bam sauce with shredded lettuce, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken breast shaken in one of The Bar's famous sauces with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla with ranch dressing.
CBLT
Whole grilled chicken breast topped with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and maple bacon aioli. Served on your choice of wheat or brioche bun.
Chicken Bacon Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla with ranch dressing.
Deli Melt
Your choice of shaved roasted turkey or ham with applewood smoked bacon and choice of cheese. Served on grilled sourdough bread with a side of Honey Dijon or Ranch dressing.
Patty Melt
A 1/3 pound burger, sauteed onions, American and Swiss cheese, on grilled marble rye bread with a side of 1000 island dressing.
Pesto Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken breast fillet, pesto sacue, tomatoes, sauteed onions, spinach, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese. Finished inside panini pressed herb focaccia.
Philly Cheese Steak
Authentic shaved prime rib. Topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions and melted American and Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted French roll.
Reuben
House-braised corned beef brisket, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing, Served on grilled marble rye.
Spicy Chicken Breast
Spicy breaded chicken breast finished with pepper jack cheee, shredded lettuce, crunchy pickle chips and chipotle ranch. Served on a brioche bun.
Turkey Cucumber
Roasted turkey, sliced cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes and cilantro ranch aioli. Served on herb focaccia bread.
Ultimate BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, guacamole and cheese on grilled sourdough.
Signature Pizzas
9 Inch Carnivore
Pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon.
9 Inch Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.
9 Inch Mac & Cheese
Spiral macaroni tossed in creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce, topped with your choice of The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken, then drizzled with maple bacon BBQ Sauce
14 Inch Carnivore
Pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon.
14 Inch Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.
14 Inch Mac & Cheese
Spiral macaroni tossed in creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce, topped with your choice of The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken, then drizzled with maple bacon BBQ Sauce
B.Y.O.P.
9 Inch Build Your Own Pizza
First topping is included. All additional toppings are $1.49 extra
14 Inch Build Your Own Pizza
First topping is included. All additional toppings are $1.99 extra
10 Inch Celiac Friendly Build Your Own Pizza
First topping is included. All additional toppings are $1.49 extra
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
House greens topped by your choice of grilled or crispy chicken breast strips shaken in your choice of The Bar's famous sauces with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons and onions. Served with choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad
A blend of fresh house greens with grilled or crispy chicken breast strips, applewood smoked bacon pieces, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, egg, onions and black olives. Served with a warm Schubert roll and your choice of dressing.
Cranberry Pecan Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped by candied pecans, grilled or crispy chicken breast strips, sundried cranberries, onions and Montrachet cheese. Served with a warm Schubert roll and choice of dressing.