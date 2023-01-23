- Home
The Beaumont 801 Frederick Rd.
No reviews yet
801 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD 21228
Appetizers
Salads/Soups
Entrees
The Burger
$18.00
Scallops
$32.00Out of stock
Lamb Chops
$44.00
Swordfish
$34.00
Risotto
$20.00
Salmon
$32.00
Duck Confit
$34.00Out of stock
Pork Ribeye
$28.00
Crab Cakes
$45.00
Stuffed Chicken
$26.00
Short FR Onion
$32.00
Rockfish
$40.00
Flounder Francaise
$35.00
Braised Short Rib
$34.00
Chilean Seabass
$42.00
Blackened Tuna
$42.00
Sides
Brunch Cocktails
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Scotch
Bourbon/Whiskey
Basil Hayden RW Cask
$17.00
Blanton's
$16.00
Blood Oath 7
$40.00
Blood Oath 8
$48.00
Buffalo Trace
$12.00
Bulleit 10 yr
$14.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$11.00
Bulleit Rye
$11.00
Chivas
$8.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
E.H. Taylor
$18.00
Eagle Rare
$17.00
Four Roses
$17.00
Gentleman Jack
$16.00
Green Spot
$14.00
Hibiki Suntory
$25.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jack Daniels Triple
$10.00
Jameson
$9.00
Jameson Orange
$9.00
Jefferson's Ocean
$16.00
Jefferson's Rye
$14.00
Knobb Creek
$12.00
Knobel
$12.00
Maker's Mark
$10.00
Michter's
$11.00
Nikka Barrel
$19.00
Nikka Whiskey
$19.00
OF 1870
$15.00
OF 1897
$17.00
OF 1910
$18.00
OF Flight
$30.00
OF Statesman
$15.00
Old Ezra
$24.00
Pappy 12 Lot B
$40.00
Pikesville
$15.00
Rabbit Hole
$17.00
Rock Hill
$41.00
Sagamore
$13.00
Sazerac Rye
$12.00
Seagrams 7
$8.00
Skrewball
$9.00
Stagg Jr.
$25.00
Town Branch Reg
$11.00
Town Branch True
$12.00
Uncle Nearest 1856
$17.00
Weller 12
$48.00
Weller Special
$20.00
Whistle Piggy Back
$13.00
Whistle Small Batch
$20.00
Woodford
$11.00
Woodford Double
$12.00
Woodinville
$10.00
Woodinville Port Cask
$14.00
Woodinville Rye
$12.00
Cocktails
Almond Joy Martini
$12.00
AppleTini
$13.00
Boulevardier
$14.00
Chocolate Martini
$14.00
Coffee Cocktail
$11.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
Key Lime Martini
$14.00
Knobel Cause
$16.00
L. I. Tea
$13.00
Last Word
$14.00
Lion's Tail
$14.00
Negroni
$12.00
New Fashioned
$14.00
Paper Plane
$14.00
Pear-a-dise
$14.00
Pecan Pie Martini
$12.00
Prosecco Spritz
$12.00
Sazerac
$14.00
Smoked Old Fashioned
$16.00
Trolly Car
$14.00
Spicy Cacao Cocktail
$13.00
Cranberry Mule
$13.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Piney
$12.00
Mocktail
$10.00
Cordials/Other
Absinthe
$15.00
Amaretto Disaronno
$10.00
Aperol
$8.00
B&B
$9.00
Bailey's
$8.00
Baltamaro
$9.00
Campari
$8.00
Chambord
$8.00
Cointreau
$10.00
Dorda Chocolate
$8.00
Dorda Coco
$8.00
Drambuie
$8.00
Elderflower
$8.00
Fladgate 10
$12.00
Fladgate 20
$15.00
Fonseca Bin 27
$10.00
Fonseca Ruby
$8.00
Francesca Hazelnut
$8.00
Galliano
$10.00
Godiva Dark
$8.00
Godiva White
$8.00
Gran Gala
$8.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Green Chartruese
$14.00
Hennessy
$13.00
Hennessy VSOP
$20.00
House Sherry
$8.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Luxardo Cherry
$8.00
Remy Martin
$12.00
Sambuca
$10.00
Strega
$20.00
White
Essay White
$9.00
GL Bollini PG
$10.00
GL Mer Soliel Chard
$12.00
GL Emmolo SB
$11.00
GL Essay
$9.00
GL Essence Riesling
$11.00
GL Kim Crawford SB
$10.00
GL Vinho Verde
$9.00
GL Whispering Angel
$18.00
GL Will Hill Chard
$11.00
Chard Newton
$115.00
Chard Nickel
$100.00
Chard Rombauer
$95.00
Chard Sonoma Cutrer
$50.00
Chard Stag's Leap
$75.00
Chard Will Hill
$44.00
O Domaine Martin
$36.00
O Essay Blend
$36.00
O Vinho Verde
$32.00
PG Castello Banfi
$40.00
PG Santa Margherita
$65.00
Riesling Essense
$44.00
Rose Whispering Angel
$61.00
SB Cakebread
$77.00
SB Chateau Sancerre
$75.00
SB Cloudy Bay
$58.00
SB Kim Crawford
$40.00
Red
GL La Crema PN
$13.00
GL A to Z PN
$15.00
GL Bonterra Merlot
$11.00
GL Terrazas Malbec
$11.00
GL Brancaia
$14.00
GL Tinazzi
$14.00
GL Terra D'Oro Red Zin
$12.00
GL Skyside Red
$13.00
GL Benzinger Cab
$11.00
GL B.R. Cohn Cab
$14.00
Cab Artemis
$175.00
Cab Benzinger
$44.00
Cab Black Stallion
$60.00Out of stock
Cab BR Cohn
$56.00
Cab Cade Winery
$224.00
Cab Cakebread
$160.00
Cab Cask 23
$475.00
Cab Caymus
$165.00
Cab Darioush
$105.00
Cab Darioush
$225.00
Cab Darms Lane
$65.00
Cab Decoy
$59.00
Cab Dry Creek
$74.00
Cab Duckhorn
$150.00
Cab Gehricke
$82.00
Cab Jordan
$112.00
Cab Joseph Phelps
$220.00
Cab Montelena
$175.00
Cab Odette
$275.00
Cab Orin Swift
$105.00
Cab Shannon Ranch
$68.00
Cab Silver Ghost
$75.00
Cab Silver Oak
$165.00
Cab Skyside
$52.00
Cab Vote
$65.00
Cab Worthy
$64.00
Coppola Merlot
$44.00
LARGE J Phelps
$325.00
Malbec Terrazas
$44.00
ML Chateau Truffe
$85.00
ML Grigich Hills
$104.00
ML Matanzas
$68.00
ML Plumpjack
$155.00
O Bodegas Tempranillo
$72.00Out of stock
O Brancaia
$56.00
O Chateau Beau Vallon
$50.00
O Gomez Crusado
$70.00
O Molly Dooker
$68.00
O Monsanto Chianti
$60.00Out of stock
O Nebbiolo
$59.00
O Orin Abstract
$85.00
O Orin Machete
$105.00
O Penfolds Shiraz
$48.00
O Reflets
$51.00
O Saint Jacques
$44.00
O Solitude
$48.00
O Tenute Cabreo
$92.00
O Tinazzi
$59.00
OPaydirt Blend
$50.00
PN A to Z
$60.00
PN Deloach
$65.00
PN Gary Farrell
$90.00
PN Kings Estate
$64.00
PN La Crema
$52.00
PN Trisaetum
$75.00
RZ Dry Creek
$68.00
RZ Earthquake
$68.00
RZ Neyers
$62.00Out of stock
RZ Pedroncelli
$48.00
RZ Terra D'Oro
$48.00
Bubbles
Corkage Fee
Dessert Wines
Soda
Bottled Water
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
801 Frederick Rd., Catonsville, MD 21228
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
