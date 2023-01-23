A map showing the location of The Beaumont 801 Frederick Rd.View gallery

The Beaumont 801 Frederick Rd.

review star

No reviews yet

801 Frederick Rd.

Catonsville, MD 21228

Appetizers

Burrata

$14.00

Carpaccio

$20.00

Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Gorg & Tomato

$13.00

Green Tomatoes

$15.00

Grilled Octopus

$16.00

Fried Lobster

$24.00

Mussels

$14.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Salads/Soups

The Beaumont

$12.00

Caesar

$12.00

Surf & Turf Cobb

$25.00

Arugula & Goat

$14.00

Soup of Moment

$10.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side Beaumont Salad

$8.00

Steaks

Filet

$54.00

NY Strip

$45.00

Ribeye

$62.00

Steak Frittes

$32.00

Tomahawk

$110.00

Entrees

The Burger

$18.00

Scallops

$32.00Out of stock

Lamb Chops

$44.00

Swordfish

$34.00

Risotto

$20.00

Salmon

$32.00

Duck Confit

$34.00Out of stock

Pork Ribeye

$28.00

Crab Cakes

$45.00

Stuffed Chicken

$26.00

Short FR Onion

$32.00

Rockfish

$40.00

Flounder Francaise

$35.00

Braised Short Rib

$34.00

Chilean Seabass

$42.00

Blackened Tuna

$42.00

Sides

Fries

$8.00

Mac & Chz

$8.00

Corn off Cob

$8.00

Creamed Spinach

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Brussels

$8.00

Mushrooms

$8.00

Vodka

Absolut

$10.00

Belv Heritage

$10.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Chopin

$10.00

Elit

$15.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose Orange

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Smirnoff Citron

$9.00

Smirnoff Orange

$9.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$9.00

Stoli

$10.00

Tito's

$9.00

Wheatley

$8.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Monkey 47

$14.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tanqueray 10

$10.00

Uncle Val's

$12.00

Rum

Captain Coco

$7.00

Captain Spiced

$7.00

Captain White

$7.00

Myer's Dark

$8.00

Ron Zaccapa 23

$12.00

Tequila

21 Seed

$12.00

Altos

$8.00

Avion 44

$28.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$33.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Don Julio 70

$19.00

Patron

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Scotch

Ardbeg

$17.00

Dalmore 12

$16.00

Dewer's

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Glenmnorangie 10

$12.00

Glenmorangie Quinta

$15.00

Johnnie Black

$11.00

Johnnie Blue

$48.00

Johnnie High Rye

$8.00

Lagavulin 16

$28.00

Laphroaig

$14.00

McCallan 12

$20.00

McCallan 15

$25.00

McCallan 25

$25.00

Talisker 10

$14.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Basil Hayden RW Cask

$17.00

Blanton's

$16.00

Blood Oath 7

$40.00

Blood Oath 8

$48.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit 10 yr

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Chivas

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

E.H. Taylor

$18.00

Eagle Rare

$17.00

Four Roses

$17.00

Gentleman Jack

$16.00

Green Spot

$14.00

Hibiki Suntory

$25.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Triple

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$16.00

Jefferson's Rye

$14.00

Knobb Creek

$12.00

Knobel

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Michter's

$11.00

Nikka Barrel

$19.00

Nikka Whiskey

$19.00

OF 1870

$15.00

OF 1897

$17.00

OF 1910

$18.00

OF Flight

$30.00

OF Statesman

$15.00

Old Ezra

$24.00

Pappy 12 Lot B

$40.00

Pikesville

$15.00

Rabbit Hole

$17.00

Rock Hill

$41.00

Sagamore

$13.00

Sazerac Rye

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Stagg Jr.

$25.00

Town Branch Reg

$11.00

Town Branch True

$12.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$17.00

Weller 12

$48.00

Weller Special

$20.00

Whistle Piggy Back

$13.00

Whistle Small Batch

$20.00

Woodford

$11.00

Woodford Double

$12.00

Woodinville

$10.00

Woodinville Port Cask

$14.00

Woodinville Rye

$12.00

Cocktails

Almond Joy Martini

$12.00

AppleTini

$13.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Coffee Cocktail

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Key Lime Martini

$14.00

Knobel Cause

$16.00

L. I. Tea

$13.00

Last Word

$14.00

Lion's Tail

$14.00

Negroni

$12.00

New Fashioned

$14.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Pear-a-dise

$14.00

Pecan Pie Martini

$12.00

Prosecco Spritz

$12.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$16.00

Trolly Car

$14.00

Spicy Cacao Cocktail

$13.00

Cranberry Mule

$13.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Piney

$12.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Cordials/Other

Absinthe

$15.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$10.00

Aperol

$8.00

B&B

$9.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Baltamaro

$9.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Dorda Chocolate

$8.00

Dorda Coco

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Elderflower

$8.00

Fladgate 10

$12.00

Fladgate 20

$15.00

Fonseca Bin 27

$10.00

Fonseca Ruby

$8.00

Francesca Hazelnut

$8.00

Galliano

$10.00

Godiva Dark

$8.00

Godiva White

$8.00

Gran Gala

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Green Chartruese

$14.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Hennessy VSOP

$20.00

House Sherry

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Luxardo Cherry

$8.00

Remy Martin

$12.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Strega

$20.00

White

Essay White

$9.00

GL Bollini PG

$10.00

GL Mer Soliel Chard

$12.00

GL Emmolo SB

$11.00

GL Essay

$9.00

GL Essence Riesling

$11.00

GL Kim Crawford SB

$10.00

GL Vinho Verde

$9.00

GL Whispering Angel

$18.00

GL Will Hill Chard

$11.00

Chard Newton

$115.00

Chard Nickel

$100.00

Chard Rombauer

$95.00

Chard Sonoma Cutrer

$50.00

Chard Stag's Leap

$75.00

Chard Will Hill

$44.00

O Domaine Martin

$36.00

O Essay Blend

$36.00

O Vinho Verde

$32.00

PG Castello Banfi

$40.00

PG Santa Margherita

$65.00

Riesling Essense

$44.00

Rose Whispering Angel

$61.00

SB Cakebread

$77.00

SB Chateau Sancerre

$75.00

SB Cloudy Bay

$58.00

SB Kim Crawford

$40.00

Red

GL La Crema PN

$13.00

GL A to Z PN

$15.00

GL Bonterra Merlot

$11.00

GL Terrazas Malbec

$11.00

GL Brancaia

$14.00

GL Tinazzi

$14.00

GL Terra D'Oro Red Zin

$12.00

GL Skyside Red

$13.00

GL Benzinger Cab

$11.00

GL B.R. Cohn Cab

$14.00

Cab Artemis

$175.00

Cab Benzinger

$44.00

Cab Black Stallion

$60.00Out of stock

Cab BR Cohn

$56.00

Cab Cade Winery

$224.00

Cab Cakebread

$160.00

Cab Cask 23

$475.00

Cab Caymus

$165.00

Cab Darioush

$105.00

Cab Darioush

$225.00

Cab Darms Lane

$65.00

Cab Decoy

$59.00

Cab Dry Creek

$74.00

Cab Duckhorn

$150.00

Cab Gehricke

$82.00

Cab Jordan

$112.00

Cab Joseph Phelps

$220.00

Cab Montelena

$175.00

Cab Odette

$275.00

Cab Orin Swift

$105.00

Cab Shannon Ranch

$68.00

Cab Silver Ghost

$75.00

Cab Silver Oak

$165.00

Cab Skyside

$52.00

Cab Vote

$65.00

Cab Worthy

$64.00

Coppola Merlot

$44.00

LARGE J Phelps

$325.00

Malbec Terrazas

$44.00

ML Chateau Truffe

$85.00

ML Grigich Hills

$104.00

ML Matanzas

$68.00

ML Plumpjack

$155.00

O Bodegas Tempranillo

$72.00Out of stock

O Brancaia

$56.00

O Chateau Beau Vallon

$50.00

O Gomez Crusado

$70.00

O Molly Dooker

$68.00

O Monsanto Chianti

$60.00Out of stock

O Nebbiolo

$59.00

O Orin Abstract

$85.00

O Orin Machete

$105.00

O Penfolds Shiraz

$48.00

O Reflets

$51.00

O Saint Jacques

$44.00

O Solitude

$48.00

O Tenute Cabreo

$92.00

O Tinazzi

$59.00

OPaydirt Blend

$50.00

PN A to Z

$60.00

PN Deloach

$65.00

PN Gary Farrell

$90.00

PN Kings Estate

$64.00

PN La Crema

$52.00

PN Trisaetum

$75.00

RZ Dry Creek

$68.00

RZ Earthquake

$68.00

RZ Neyers

$62.00Out of stock

RZ Pedroncelli

$48.00

RZ Terra D'Oro

$48.00

Bubbles

GL Nino Ardevi Prosecco

$12.00

GL Isaac Fern Rose

$11.00

GL Chandon Brut

$16.00

Isaac Fern

$44.00

Gratien Rose

$45.00

Chandon Brut

$64.00

Tattinger Brut

$117.00

Alfred G Brut

$114.00

Nino Ardevi Prosecco

$44.00

Vueve Grande Dame

$425.00

Dom P Brut

$499.00

Vueve Cliquot Yellow

$147.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$30.00

Dessert Wines

Taylor Fladgate 10yr

$12.00

Taylor Fladgate 20 yr

$15.00

Fonseca Bin 27

$10.00

Miles Maderia

$9.00

Soda

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Bottled Water

Acqua Panna

$4.50

Pellegrino

$4.50

Coffee/Tea

French Press

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cappucinno

$7.00

Espresso

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

801 Frederick Rd., Catonsville, MD 21228

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

