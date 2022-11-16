Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Brew Kettle Amherst

review star

No reviews yet

300 Church Street

Amherst, OH 44001

Order Again

Popular Items

The Brew Kettle Burger
Heavenly Meatloaf
3 Smokehouse Wings

Shareables

6 Way Chili

$7.99

Amber Ale Chili Bowl

$6.99

Amber Ale Chili Cup

$4.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Jalapeno Cornbread

$5.99

Not Cho Platter

$11.99

Sausage and Beer Gumbo Bowl

$6.99

Sausage and Beer Gumbo Cup

$4.99

3 Smokehouse Wings

$12.99

6 Smokehouse Wings

$20.99

9 Smokehouse Wings

$28.99

Soft Pretzel

$8.99

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Street Corn Dip

$9.99

Fried Green Beans - Large

$8.99

Fries - Large

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries - Large

$6.99

Salads

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

$13.99

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Chicken Finger Salad

$13.99

House Salad

$8.99

Side Caesar

$6.99

Side House

$6.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Ultimate Mess Pulled Pork Salad

$11.99

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Power Bowl

$11.99

Sandwiches

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Meatloaf Grinder

$13.99

Grilled Turkey Reuben

$13.99

Margherita Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$13.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Triple Pig

$18.99

Smoked Cheese Steak

$12.99

Wraps/FB

Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Caesar Fried Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Caesar Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Club Wrap

$13.99

Margherita Flatbread

$10.99

Smoke House Pork Flatbread

$11.99

The Basic

$9.99

Smokehouse Smoked Chicken Flatbread

$11.99

Burgers

Bison Burger

$15.99

Maximus Burger

$13.99

The Brew Kettle Burger

$12.99

The Pig Out

$15.99

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Entrees

Backyard Sampler

$22.99

Barbecued Ribs Half

$18.99

Barbecued Spaghetti

$14.99

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$14.99

Chicken Fingers

$12.99

Chicken Parma-Que

$13.99

Fish and Chips

$15.99

Grilled Burrito

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.99

Heavenly Meatloaf

$15.99

Perch Dinner

$21.99

Macaroni and Cheese with Andouille

$11.99

Macaroni and Cheese with Broccoli

$10.99

Perch Tacos

$18.99

Sausage and Pierogi Platter

$11.99

Veggie Mac Bake

$10.99

Buffalo Mac Bake

$10.99

BBQ Mac Bake

$10.99

BYO Mac Bake

$8.99

Barbecued Ribs FULL

$25.99

Kids/Desserts

Kid's Fingers

$8.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Spaghetti

$5.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Bread Pudding

$5.99

French Silk Pie

$5.99

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.49

Half Fries

$3.99

Mac and Cheese

$2.99

Seasoned Rice

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come to The Brew Kettle for great micro beers from across the states and for our great BBQ

Website

Location

300 Church Street, Amherst, OH 44001

Directions

Gallery
The Brew Kettle image
The Brew Kettle image

