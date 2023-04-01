Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bridge Bistro & Brews 1501-6th Street

1501-6th Street

Umatilla, OR 97882

Popular Items

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger
BLT
Cheezy Garlic Flatbread Pizza


Sharables

Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

French Fries

$7.00

Hot fresh crispy fries made in house

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Gorgonzola Steak Bites

$17.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Nuggets 1/2 lb

$9.00

Nuggets 1 lb

$17.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Pickle Fries

$12.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Steamer Clams

$17.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Wings by the LB

$16.00

Salads & Soups

Cranberry & Walnut Salad

$12.00

Steak Salad

$17.00

House Salad (H)

$5.00

Caesar Salad (H)

$5.00

House Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Soup

$5.00+

Poutines

Traditional Poutine

$12.00

Buffalo Poutine

$14.00

Burgers Burgers & Burgers

5 Alarm

$17.00

Beggin' For Bacon

$18.00

Island Style Burger

$16.00

The Triple S

$16.00

Western Burger

$17.00

Classic Hamburger

$13.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Classic Bridge

$17.00

Widow Maker

$19.00

Sandwiches & More

BLT

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Little Piggy

$15.00

Mahi Mahi & Fries

$19.00

Ribeye Dinner 12oz w Salad

$32.00

Sirloin Dinner 8oz w Salad

$23.00

Sirloin Dinner 5oz w Salad

$18.00

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Fettucini Alfredo

$13.00

Tacos

$16.00

Tuna Melt

$14.00

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Pizzas

Big Wave Pizza

$18.00

Butcher Pizza

$19.00

Chipotle Ranch Pizza

$19.00

Parlor Pizza

$17.00

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

BYO 1 Topping Pizza

$14.00

BYO 2 Topping Pizza

$16.00

BYO 3 Topping Pizza

$18.00

BYO 4 Topping Pizza

$19.00

BYO 5 Topping Pizza

$20.00

Flatbread Pizza

$10.00

Cheezy Garlic Flatbread Pizza

$10.00

Kids Menu 12 & Under

Hamburger N Fries 12 & Under

$9.00

Cheeseburger N Fries 12 & Under

$10.00

Bacon Cheeseburger N Fries 12 & Under

$12.00

Grilled Cheese 12 & Under

$8.00

Mac n Chz 12 & Under

$8.00

Strip N Fries 12 & Under

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Umatilla's Newest Bistro with a cozy, warm space that brings you a variety of burgers, pizzas, salads & so much more! A family friendly space with a separate bar for a more adult atmosphere

Website

