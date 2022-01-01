The Bush Farmhouse imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

The Bush Farmhouse 151 S Ridgeway ave

review star

No reviews yet

151 S Ridgeway ave

Black Mountain, NC 28711

Entrees

Bushman’s Breakfast

$16.00

Amarula French Toast

$12.00

NY Bagel & Lox

$13.00

Tomato Soup

$5.00+

Farmhouse Salad

$14.00

Burrata

$14.00

Salmon Cakes

$17.00

Octopus

$18.00

Peri Peri Wings

$14.00

Spare Ribs

$17.00

Salmon BLT

$16.00

Boerewors Roll

$17.00

Bush Burger

$15.00

Bunny Chow

Bobotie

$20.00

Curry & Rice

Catch Of The Day

$24.00+

Game Hen

$21.00+

Meat Pie

$20.00

Pap & Boerewors

$22.00

Rack Of Lamb

$38.00

Oxtail

$30.00

Ribeye

$50.00

Among Friends

Green & Gold

$8.00

Biltong/Droerwors

$15.00Out of stock

Sausage Rolls

$14.00

Pate

$14.00

Cheese & Fruit Board

$18.00

Sides

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Carrots

$6.00

Side Chips

$8.00

Side Umngqhusho

$8.00

Side Chakalaka

$7.00

Side Mash & Gravy

$6.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Pap

$6.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Roast Veggies

$7.00

kids

grilled cheese

$4.00

french fries

$4.00

fish fingers & fries

$7.00

chicken bits & fries

$7.00

kids veggies

$5.00

butter noodles

$5.00

free ice cream & choc. sauce

Kids Burger

$7.00

Sweets

Malva Pudding

$10.00

Coca Cola Choc Cake

$10.00

Cold

Ceres Juices

$4.00

variety

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sparkling Water BTL

$6.00

Natalie's Fresh OJ

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Milk

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Don Pedro

$12.00

Tonic

$2.50

Kombucha

$8.00

Bitterlekker

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Hot

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Flat white

$4.00

Horlicks

$3.50

Five Roses tea

$3.00

Rooibos tea

$3.50

Apple Cider

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Don Pedro

$12.00

BEER

Boojum Seasonal

$5.00Out of stock

White Zombie

$5.00

Perfect Day Ipa

$5.00

Cluver & Jack Cider

$6.00

Miller HiLife

$3.00

DRAFT #1

$6.00

Noble Cider

$5.00

Noble Ginger Cider

$5.00

PBR

$2.00

Busch Light

$2.00

DRAFT #2

$6.00

Burial Seasonal

$5.00

Busch Lite 25 Oz

$3.50

Guiness

$6.00

Sierra Pale Ale

$6.00

DRAFT #3

$6.00

Lime Ginger Wit

$5.50

Greybeard IPA

$6.00

16 Oz Bush

$2.75

Hi Pitch Ipa

$6.00

DRAFT #4

$6.00

Fruit Smash

$5.00

Dales Pale

$5.00

WINE

Cederberg Chenin Blanc GLASS

$12.00

CORK FEE

$15.00

Beyond Sauv Blanc GLASS

$12.00

Two Dogs GLASS

$12.00

Clarington Chard GLASS

$12.00

Honey Thief GLASS

$20.00

Power Of Love Chenin GL

$10.00

Clarington Chardonnay Gl

$12.00

Soetmelksvlei Chenin GL

$12.00

Blk Elephant Sauv Blanc Can

$8.00

Bush White GL

$12.00

Topiary Chardonnay GL

$15.00

Braai Cab GLASS

$10.00

Fair Valley Pinotage GLASS

$11.00

Kanonkop Kadette GLASS

$12.00

Cederberg Merlot Shiraz GLASS

$10.00

CHOC BLOCK GLASS

$15.00

Sangria

$10.00

Power Of Love Cab GL

$10.00

Soetmelksvlei Pinotage GL

$12.00

Babylonstoren Red GL

$16.00

Soetmelksvlei Red Blend GL

$12.00

Bush Red GL

$12.00

Kanonkop Rose Glass

$12.00

Rose Rebel GL

$12.00

Babylon Rose GL

$12.00

Mistinguett Cava Brut GL

$10.00

Graham Beck Brut Rose GL

$13.00

Lubanzi Rose Bubbles

$11.00

Cederberg Chenin Blanc BOTTLE

$40.00

Limestone Hill Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

Beyond Sauv BOTTLE

$45.00

Two Dogs BOTTLE

$46.00

Clarington BOTTLE

$46.00

Buffelsfontein BOTTLE

$46.00

Honey Thief BOTTLE

$80.00

VIN DE CONSTANCE

$200.00

Power Of Love Chenin BTL

$40.00

Soetmelksvlei Chenin BTL

$46.00

Bush White BTL

$46.00

Topiary Chardonnal BTL

$58.00

Braai Cabernet BOTTLE

$40.00

Cederberg Merlot Shiraz BOTTLE

$40.00

Fairvalley Pinotage BOTTLE

$42.00

Kanonkop Pinotage BOTTLE

$80.00

Kanonkop Kadette BOTTLE

$45.00

CHOC BLOCK Bottle

$60.00

Normandie 1693 BOTTLE

$90.00

Power Of Love Cab BTL

$40.00

Soetmelksvlei Blend BTL

$46.00

Soetmelksvlei Pinotage BTL

$46.00

Babylonstoren Red BTL

$60.00

Bush Red BTL

$46.00

Babylonstoren Rose BTL

$46.00

Mistinguett Cava Brut BTL

$40.00

CORK FEE

$15.00

Graham Beck Brut Rosé BTL

$45.00

Black Elephant Brut BTL

$80.00

LIQUOR

Smirnoff

$8.00

Tito's

$11.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$11.00Out of stock

Gordons

$8.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Oak & Grist

$14.00

Hendrix

$12.00

Chemist

$13.00

Bacardi Superior

$8.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Kraken

$9.00

Goslings

$10.00

Lunazul Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Espolon

$11.00

Correlejo Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Vida Mezcal

$13.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Breckenridge Bourbon

$13.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Dickel Rye

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$13.00

Dewars

$9.00

Hennessey

$10.00

Four Roses

$11.00

Old Forester

$9.00

Basil Haydn

$14.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$13.00

Glenfiditch

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Gran Marnier

$15.00

Fireball

$7.00

Amarula

$8.00

Aperol

$10.00

Fernet

$10.00

Campari

$12.00

SA Bitters

$4.00

COCKTAILS

Bushveld Porch

$12.00

Durban Poison

$13.00

Obama Mama

$11.00

Grandma Lindsey

$13.00

Madiba Margarita

$11.00

Sundowner Negroni

$13.00

No Buses On Icy Roads

$12.00

Double Entendre

$13.00

Transfusion Shot

$5.00

Plasma Donor Shot

$5.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Dark N Stromy

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Long Island

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Martini

$11.00

Mimosa With Flavor

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Tuk Shop

Apricot Jam

$7.00

Fig Jam

$7.00

Marmalade Jam

$7.00

Guava Halves

$6.00

Grapetiser

$5.00

Tennis Biscuits

$4.00

Romany Creams

$6.00

Provita Crackers

$6.00

Cream Crackers

$5.00

Biscottea

$8.00

Rooibos Shortbread

$8.00

Five Roses Tea

$13.00

Freshpak Rooibos Tea

$12.00

Milo

$12.00

Pronutro Original

$10.00

Pronutro Chocolate

$12.00

Ouma Rusks

$10.00

Ms. Balls Chutney

$10.00

Cape Malay Curry

$10.00

Fruit Tartlette

$10.00

Durban Curry

$10.00

Crunchie

$3.00

Bar One

$4.00

Tex Bar

$4.00

Peppermint Crisp

$4.00

Fruit Rolls

$6.00

Anchovette

$6.00

Peri Peri Spice

$9.00

Rajah Hot Curry

$6.00

Bistro Gravy

$6.00

Mango Atchar

$10.00

Ceres Juice

$9.00

Nandos Peri Peri

$10.00

Biltong 4oz

$15.00

Biltong 8oz

$22.00

Droewors 8oz

$22.00

Pickled Quail Eggs

$15.00

Lychee Can

$7.00

Karen Spice Packet

$8.00

Jungle Oats

$8.00

Marmite

$12.00

Harken Chard Retail

$25.00

Worcestershire Sauce

$7.00

Nettle Tincture

$15.00

Immune Boost Tincture

$15.00

Palo Santo Bergamot Fragrance

$18.00

Farm Eggs

$4.00

Elevating Fragrance

$20.00

Muscle Relief

$16.00

Retail Wine

Kadette Cape Blend

$30.00

Braii Cab

$25.00

Fairvalley Pinotage Retail

$32.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Bush Farmhouse plays hopscotch with South African flavors, cuisine and drink. So what exactly is that? Well, like America, South Africa is a nation of immigrants. Europeans borrowed from, blended with local African cuisines, and vice versa. It’s glorious, flavorful cooking - made for lively tables, sharing and good cheer.

Location

151 S Ridgeway ave, Black Mountain, NC 28711

Directions

Gallery
The Bush Farmhouse image

Map
