Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Well-Bred Bakery & Café Food Truck on Reems Creek

review star

No reviews yet

232 Reems Creek Rd Ste. 3

Weaverville, NC 28787

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Brewed Coffee
Classic Chicken Croissant

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Walnut

$4.00
Classic Chocolate Chip (V)

$4.00

Classic chocolate chip cookie made with shortening. Vegan.

Oatmeal Raisin Walnut

$4.00
Chocolate Orange (GF)

$4.00

Soft, melts in your mouth chocolate cookie with orange zest. Gluten free.

Monster (GF)

$4.00

Peanut butter, oatmeal and chocolate chip cookie. Gluten free.

Ginger Molasses

$4.00
Peanut Butter

$4.00
Pecan Praline

$4.00
Apricot Rugelach

$3.50

Apricot jam, walnuts, cinnamon & raisins hand rolled into a cream cheese pastry dough.

Shortbread

$4.00
Ginger Florentine

$4.00

Crisp, caramelized cookie with almonds, butter, and candied ginger, brushed with Belgian chocolate. Gluten free.

Chocolate Chip Macaroon

$4.00

Chewy, salty, coconut cookies with chocolate chips.

Cake & Pie Slices

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$7.00

Rich chocolate buttermilk cake topped with chocolate ganache.

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting

Vanilla Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

New York style vanilla cheesecake with shortbread crust

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Made with fresh key lime juice and a ginger spiced cookie crust.

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.50

Peanut butter mousse pie garnished with chocolate ganache & peanuts on a chocolate cookie crust.

Pumpkin Pie

$3.50

Apple Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$4.50

Apple Walnut Cake

$4.50

Pumpkin Spice Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Silk Cake (V)

$6.50Out of stock

Pastries

Petite Eclair

$4.00

Our signature pastry - Filling is a light blend of whipped cream and pastry cream inside of a classic french pastry shell dipped in ganache.

Mountain Eclair

$9.00

Our famous mountain eclair. Filled with a light pastry and whipped cream in a giant pate a choux. Then dipped in a delicious chocolate ganache! Eat it all if you can!

Austrian Tea Cake

$1.75

A shortbread cookie with toasted, ground walnuts and a large dose of vanilla.

Fruit & Nut Chocolate Bark (GF, V)

Fruit and nut chocolate bark. Gluten Free and Vegan.

English Toffee (GF)

Delicious caramelized butter toffee with chocolate and ground pecans. Gluten Free.

Truffle

$2.00

A rich bite of chocolate blended with butter, cream and hint of liqueur. Gluten Free.

Dog Biscuit 4-Pack

$4.00

Cheddar biscuits for our furry friends

Swedish Creme

$4.00Out of stock

Yogurt and Cream with a touch of gelatin, topped with a berry puree. Gluten free.

Pot De Creme

$4.00Out of stock

Dense chocolate custard topped with fresh whipped cream and berries. Gluten Free.

Flourless Chocolate Torte (GF)

$4.00Out of stock

A flourless chocolate mini hand pie.

Shortbread Gift Box

$20.00Out of stock
Sampler Gift Box

$25.00Out of stock

The "Sampler Gift Box" comes with the following items: 3 Ginger Molasses Cookies 3 Assorted Shortbread Cookies (Chocolate, Pistachio & Lemon Rosemary) 1 Bag of 3 Classic Rugelach 1 Bag of English Toffee

Trail Mix

$7.50

Holiday Cookie Gift Box

$65.00Out of stock

Bars

Almond Bar

$4.00

A soft and chewy combination of butter and almond paste with a shortbread crust.

Honey Pecan Bar

$4.00

Chewy pecan pie bar with a hint of honey.

Fudge Brownie (GF)

$4.00

Delicious fudge brownie with walnuts. Gluten free.

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Walnut Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.50

Vanilla ice cream sandwich made with chocolate chip walnut cookies

Ginger Molasses Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream sandwich made with ginger mollases cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream sandwich made with oatmeal raisin cookies

Chocolate Orange Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock

Gluen free, vanilla ice cream sandwich made with chocolate orange cookies

Sandwiches

Classic Chicken Croissant

$8.00

Our classic chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked croissant. Includes one side.

Curry Chicken Croissant

$8.00

Our curry chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked croissant. Includes one side.

Caprese Ciabatta

$8.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatox and nut-free arugula pesto on a ciabatta roll, grilled to perfection. Includes one side.

Italian Ciabatta

$8.00

Salami, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic vinegar, and dijon mayo on a ciabatta roll and grilled to perfection. Includes one side.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled cheese with cheddar and gruyere on home-made challah bread

Turkey Pretzel Roll

$11.00

Turkey, smoked gouda, whole grain honey mustard and pickled red onions on a pretzel roll, grilled to perfection. Includes 1 side.

BLT on Croissant

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a croissant. Grilled to perfection.

Corned Beef On Pumpernickel

$8.00

Turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese lettuce, tomato and basil mayo on Ciabatta.

Turkey Club On Sourdough

$8.00Out of stock

Salad Bowls

Greek Salad Bowl

$8.00
Asian Salad Bowl

$8.00Out of stock
Ceasar Salad Bowl

$8.00

Side Plates

3 Side Plate

$10.00

Choice of 3 of our side salads.

2 Side Plate

$7.00

Choice of 2 of our side salads.

Sides

Classic Chicken Salad

Diced chicken breast salad with red grapes, pecans and celery

Curry Chicken Salad

Diced chicken breast salad with curry spices, raisins, and sliced almonds

Tuna Salad

Kale Salad (GF)

Famous kale salad with almonds, cranberries, parmesan cheese and lemon dressing

Sesame Noodles

Cold noodle salad with sesame oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, ginger, garlic & scallions.

Garlic Pasta

Potato Chips

$1.50

Quiche and Burritos

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Eggs, cheddar cheese, chorizo sausage, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.

Black Bean Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.

Quiche with Crust

$7.00

Fresh made quiche with scratch made crust. Your choice of 3 flavors. (Tomato Quiche pictured)

Crustless Spinach Quiche (GF)

$7.00

Spinach, feta and roasted red pepper quiche. Gluten free.

Cheddar Crisps (GF)

$8.50
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese on a croissant grilled on our panini press. Add bacon, tomato & more!

Breakfast Bake

Cheese Biscuit

$3.50Out of stock

large cheddar and scallion biscuit

Pecan Streusel Coffee Cake

$3.50

Daily Scone

$3.00

Semi-sweet scone with orange zest and chocolate chips

Granola - 12 oz Bag

$9.50

Scratch made granola with pecans, coconut, raisins, honey and maple syrup

Plain Croissant

$3.00

Fresh baked buttery croissant

Challah Bread

$5.95Out of stock

Apple Cake

$4.50

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Other Drinks

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Packaged Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Pellegrino - 16oz bottle

$3.00

La Croix Flavored Seltzer

$2.00

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Juice Box

$1.50

Apple Juice Bottle

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Well-Bred Bakery & Café on Reems Creek.

Location

232 Reems Creek Rd Ste. 3, Weaverville, NC 28787

Directions

Well-Bred Bakery & Café image

