Weaverville restaurants you'll love
Weaverville's top cuisines
Must-try Weaverville restaurants
Well-Bred Bakery & Café
26 N. Main St, Weaverville
|Popular items
|Kale Salad (GF)
Famous kale salad with almonds, cranberries, parmesan cheese and lemon dressing
|Italian Ciabatta
|$8.00
Salami, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic vinegar, and dijon mayo on a ciabatta roll and grilled to perfection. Includes one side.
|Quiche
|$7.00
Fresh made quiche with scratch made crust. Your choice of 3 flavors. (Tomato Quiche pictured)
Well-Bred Bakery & Café
232 Reems Creek Rd Ste. 3, Weaverville
|Popular items
|Classic Chocolate Chip (V)
|$4.00
Classic chocolate chip cookie made with shortening. Vegan.
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$7.00
Eggs, cheddar cheese, chorizo sausage, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.
|2 Side Plate
|$7.00
Choice of 2 of our side salads.
Bear's Smokehouse Weaverville
320 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville
Main Street Grill
5 S Main St, Weaverville