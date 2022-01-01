Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Weaverville restaurants you'll love

Go
Weaverville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Weaverville

Weaverville's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Bakeries
Scroll right

Must-try Weaverville restaurants

Well-Bred Bakery & Café image

 

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

26 N. Main St, Weaverville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kale Salad (GF)
Famous kale salad with almonds, cranberries, parmesan cheese and lemon dressing
Italian Ciabatta$8.00
Salami, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic vinegar, and dijon mayo on a ciabatta roll and grilled to perfection. Includes one side.
Quiche$7.00
Fresh made quiche with scratch made crust. Your choice of 3 flavors. (Tomato Quiche pictured)
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Café
Well-Bred Bakery & Café image

 

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

232 Reems Creek Rd Ste. 3, Weaverville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Chocolate Chip (V)$4.00
Classic chocolate chip cookie made with shortening. Vegan.
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Eggs, cheddar cheese, chorizo sausage, peppers and onions wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Salsa and sour cream available on the side.
2 Side Plate$7.00
Choice of 2 of our side salads.
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Café
Banner pic

 

Bear's Smokehouse Weaverville

320 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bear's Smokehouse Weaverville
Banner pic

 

Main Street Grill

5 S Main St, Weaverville

No reviews yet
More about Main Street Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Weaverville

Croissants

Egg Sandwiches

Cake

Kale Salad

Chicken Salad

Chicken Curry

Burritos

Bean Burritos

Map

More near Weaverville to explore

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Waynesville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Mills River

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston