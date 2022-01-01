Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Weaverville

Weaverville restaurants
Weaverville restaurants that serve croissants

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

26 N. Main St, Weaverville

TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken Croissant$8.00
Our curry chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked croissant. Includes one side.
Plain Croissant$3.00
Fresh baked buttery croissant
Classic Chicken Croissant$8.00
Our classic chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked croissant. Includes one side.
Well-Bred Bakery & Café

232 Reems Creek Rd Ste. 3, Weaverville

Takeout
Classic Chicken Croissant$8.00
Our classic chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked croissant. Includes one side.
BLT on Croissant$8.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a croissant. Grilled to perfection.
Plain Croissant$3.00
Fresh baked buttery croissant
