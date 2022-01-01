Croissants in Weaverville
Weaverville restaurants that serve croissants
Well-Bred Bakery & Café
26 N. Main St, Weaverville
|Curry Chicken Croissant
|$8.00
Our curry chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked croissant. Includes one side.
|Plain Croissant
|$3.00
Fresh baked buttery croissant
|Classic Chicken Croissant
|$8.00
Our classic chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked croissant. Includes one side.
232 Reems Creek Rd Ste. 3, Weaverville
|BLT on Croissant
|$8.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a croissant. Grilled to perfection.
