Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco Billy 201 Haywood Rd

review star

No reviews yet

201 Haywood Rd

Asheville, NC 28806

Popular Items

Mama's Favorite
Migas
Billy Joel

Breakfast Tacos

Billie Holiday

Billie Holiday

$4.50

Sausage, eggs, & Monterey Jack Cheese

Billy Joel

Billy Joel

$4.50

Bacon, eggs, & Monterey Jack Cheese

Billy Ocean

Billy Ocean

$4.50

Homefries, eggs, & Monterey Jack Cheese

Bright and Early

Bright and Early

$4.50

Eggs, Sautéed Spinach, & Queso Fresco

Mama's Favorite

Mama's Favorite

$5.50

Sausage, eggs, spinach, sweet potato, & goat cheese on a plantain tortilla

Migas

Migas

$4.50

An Asheville favorite. Eggs, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, crispy-fried tortilla strips, & cheddar jack cheese

Support Group (Vegan)

Support Group (Vegan)

$5.45

Cumin-Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Sautéed Spinach, Roots Black Bean Hummus, Avocado, & Coconut Crema, Served on a Plantain Tortilla

Build Your Own Taco

$3.00

KID FRIENDLY

Billy The Kid Quesadilla

$4.25

6" Cheese Quesadilla with an Optional Choice of Chicken, Beef, Refried Beans

APPETIZERS

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$4.95
Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$6.25
Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Guacamole

$7.95

Queso Especial

$7.50

Small Side of Chips

$1.50
Dozen Plantain Tortillas

Dozen Plantain Tortillas

$15.00

2 oz Queso

$1.25

2 oz Guacamole

$2.25

1 oz Red Salsa

$0.35

1 oz Green Salsa

$0.35

Side Red Picante

$0.35

8 OZ Queso Especial

$7.00

DESSERTS

Chocobilly Cookie

Chocobilly Cookie

$2.50

Nutella Filled Chocolate Shortbread Cookie Sandwich

Banana Puddin'

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Flan Cake

$5.00Out of stock

HONEY MAMA'S

Peruvian Raw

Peruvian Raw

$7.00Out of stock

Raw Peruvian Cacao, Raw Honey, and Sprouted Almonds Chocolate Bar NO GLUTEN, SOY, DAIRY, OR GRAIN!

Honey Mama's Spicy Dark

Honey Mama's Spicy Dark

$7.00Out of stock

Raw Cacao, Raw Honey, Sprouted Almonds, Cinnamon and Cayenne Chocolate Bar NO GLUTEN, SOY, DAIRY, OR GRAIN!

Honey Mama's CocoNoNut

Honey Mama's CocoNoNut

$7.00Out of stock

Dark Cocoa, Raw Honey, Coconut and a Hint of Vanilla Chocolate Bar NO GLUTEN, SOY, DAIRY, OR GRAIN!

Honey Mama's Lavender Rose

Honey Mama's Lavender Rose

$7.00Out of stock

Dark Cocoa, Raw Honey, Coconut, Hint of Lavender and Rose Petals Chocolate Bar NO GLUTEN, SOY, DAIRY, OR GRAIN!

Honey Mama's Oregon Mint

Honey Mama's Oregon Mint

$7.00Out of stock

Dark Cocoa, Raw Honey, Coconut and Pineapple Chocolate Bar NO GLUTEN, SOY, DAIRY, OR GRAIN!

Honey Mama's Coffee Nib Crunch

Honey Mama's Coffee Nib Crunch

$7.00Out of stock

Dark Cocoa, Raw Honey, Coconut, Single Origin Coffee and Cacao Nibs Chocolate Bar NO GLUTEN, SOY, DAIRY, OR GRAIN!

Honey Mama's Tahini Tangerine

Honey Mama's Tahini Tangerine

$7.00Out of stock

Dark Cocoa, Raw Honey, Sesame Butter, Cacao Nibs and Tangerine Chocolate Bar NO GLUTEN, SOY, DAIRY, OR GRAIN!

Honey Mama's Ginger Cardomom

Honey Mama's Ginger Cardomom

$7.00Out of stock

Dark Cocoa, Raw Honey, Coconut, Ginger and Cardomom Chocolate Bar NO GLUTEN, SOY, DAIRY, OR GRAIN!

Honey Mama's Original Dutch

Honey Mama's Original Dutch

$7.00Out of stock

Dark Dutch Cocoa, Raw Honey, Sprouted Almonds and Himalayan Salt Chocolate Bar NO GLUTEN, SOY, DAIRY, OR GRAIN!

Coffee & Tea

Penny Cup Hot Coffee

$2.25
Penny Cup Cold Brew

Penny Cup Cold Brew

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

AppalaChai!

$5.00Out of stock

Kombucha

SOVEREIGN - Peach Ginger

SOVEREIGN - Peach Ginger

$4.95
LEGACY - Orange Mango

LEGACY - Orange Mango

$4.95
SEED - Coconut Pineapple

SEED - Coconut Pineapple

$4.95
WATER - Coconut Blueberry

WATER - Coconut Blueberry

$4.95
FIRE - Ginger Cayenne

FIRE - Ginger Cayenne

$4.95
AIR - Mint Pineapple Echinacea

AIR - Mint Pineapple Echinacea

$4.95

Buchi Energy Lemon Mint

$4.95Out of stock

Buchi Energy Raspberry Lime

$4.95Out of stock
Terra The Gardener

Terra The Gardener

$6.50

Terra Verve Kombucha

$6.50

Agua Fresca

Watermelon

$3.00

Hibiscus

$3.00

Limeade

$3.00Out of stock

Cantaloupe

$3.00Out of stock

Pineapple

$3.00

Soda, Cold Teas, and Juice

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.50
Mexican Fanta

Mexican Fanta

$2.50
Unsweetened Ice Tea

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.25
Natalie's Orange Juice - 16 oz

Natalie's Orange Juice - 16 oz

$3.50
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

Juice Box

$1.00
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$3.00
Gold Jacket "Arnie Palmie"

Gold Jacket "Arnie Palmie"

$3.00

Sparkling Limeade

$3.50

Yerba Mate & Infruition

Lime Agave Infruition

Lime Agave Infruition

$4.00
Blueberry Citrus Infruition

Blueberry Citrus Infruition

$4.00

Blood Orange Infruition

$4.00
Lemon Elation Yerba Mate

Lemon Elation Yerba Mate

$4.00
Bluephoria Yerba Mate

Bluephoria Yerba Mate

$4.00
Orange Yerba Mate

Orange Yerba Mate

$4.00
Enlighten Mint Yerba Mate

Enlighten Mint Yerba Mate

$4.00

Blackberry Mint

$3.25

Items

Flat of LOCAL Farside Farm's Eggs

Flat of LOCAL Farside Farm's Eggs

$15.00
Dozen Plantain Tortillas

Dozen Plantain Tortillas

$15.00

Triple Dipper Platter

Bring Tacobilly to your Super Bowl party! Includes 1 Large bag of chips, 1 quart of Guacamole, 1 quart of Queso, 1 quart of Salsa.
Triple Dipper Platter

Triple Dipper Platter

$50.00

Includes 1 Large bag of chips, 1 quart of Guacamole, 1 quart of Queso, 1 quart of Salsa.

White Long Sleeve

Small

Small

$30.00
Medium

Medium

$30.00
Large

Large

$30.00
Extra Large

Extra Large

$30.00

Blue Long Sleeve

Small

Small

$30.00Out of stock
Medium

Medium

$30.00Out of stock
Large

Large

$30.00Out of stock
Extra Large

Extra Large

$30.00Out of stock

Black Short Sleeve Tee Goat

Small

Small

$20.00
Medium

Medium

$20.00
Large

Large

$20.00Out of stock
Extra Large

Extra Large

$20.00

Black Short Sleeve Word Logo

Black Short Sleeve Word Logo

Extra Small

Small

Medium

Large

XL

XXL

Green Short Sleeve

Small

Small

$25.00
Medium

Medium

$25.00
Large

Large

$25.00Out of stock
Extra Large

Extra Large

$25.00Out of stock

Youth Dark Blue

Small

$21.00Out of stock

Medium

$21.00

Large

$21.00Out of stock

Youth Purple

Small

Small

$21.00Out of stock
Medium

Medium

$21.00Out of stock
Large

Large

$21.00Out of stock

Baby Onesie

3-6 Months Maroon

$20.00

18-24 Months Maroon

$20.00

3-6 Months Blue

$20.00

18-24 Months Blue

$20.00

Oxblood Black Short Sleeve

Oxblood Extra Small

$20.00

Oxblood Small

$20.00

Oxblood Medium

$20.00

Oxblood Large

$20.00Out of stock

Oxblood Extra Large

$20.00Out of stock

Columbia Blue Short Sleeve

Columbia Blue Small

$20.00

Columbia Blue Medium

$20.00

Columbia Blue Large

$20.00Out of stock

Columbia Blue Extra Large

$20.00

Grey Short Sleeve

Small Grey Short Sleeve

$20.00

Medium Grey Short Sleeve

$20.00

Large Grey Short Sleeve

$20.00Out of stock

Extra Large Grey Short Sleeve

$20.00

2XL Grey Short Sleeve

$20.00

Storm (blue purple) Short Sleeve

Extra Small Storm Short Sleeve

$20.00

Small Storm Short Sleeve

$20.00

Medium Storm Short Sleeve

$20.00

Large Storm Short Sleeve

$20.00Out of stock

Extra Large Storm Short Sleeve

$20.00Out of stock

Women's Grey Tank

Small Grey Tank

$25.00

Medium Grey Tank

$25.00

Large Grey Tank

$25.00

Extra Large Grey Tank

$25.00

Women's Teal Tank

Small Teal Tank

$25.00

Medium Teal Tank

$25.00

Large Teal Tank

$25.00

Extra Large Teal Tank

$25.00

Women's Slate Short Sleeve

Small Slate Tee

$25.00

Medium Slate Tee

$25.00

Large Slate Tee

$25.00Out of stock

XL Slate Tee

$25.00

Women's Magenta Short Sleeve

Xsmall Magenta

Small Magenta Tee

$25.00

Medium Magenta Tee

$25.00

Large Magenta Tee

$25.00Out of stock

Extra Large Magenta Tee

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Directions

