The Vandalist 6754 Greenleaf Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6754 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier, CA 90601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Inspired Dining Group Catering Inc -
4.4 • 383
13033 Philadelphia St Whittier, CA 90601
View restaurant