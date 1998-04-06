  • Home
The Conche Chocolate and Cake Studio 22446 Davis Drive Suite 174

The Conche Chocolate and Cake Studio 22446 Davis Drive Suite 174

22446 Davis Drive Suite 174

Sterling, VA 20164

Retail

Marshmellow

$8.00

Panned Tube

$8.00

Smore's Kit

$10.00

Choco Strawberry

$3.00

Pate A Fruit

$3.00

Retail

$11.00

Group Class $75

$75.00

Large Group Class$30

$30.00

5 Piece Box

$15.00

2pc Wholesale

$4.00

Mini Animal

$3.00

Conche Crack

$12.00

Coffee

$2.00

Latte

$3.50

$85 Class

$85.00

$150 Class

$150.00

Skull Solid

$6.00

Frankenstein Solid

$8.00

Pie

$26.00

Solid Turkey

$5.00

Chocolates

Box

$6.00+

Bar

$8.00+

Feves

$8.00+

Pearls

$8.00+

Cakes

Cake

$55.00+

Number Cake

$125.00+

Cake Tasting

$25.00

Mini Cupcake

$1.25

Parfait

$4.25

Desserts

Macaron

$3.00

Lemon Tart

$6.00

Chocolate Raspberry Tart

$6.00

Caramel Almond Tart

$6.00

Gianduja Sphere

$7.00

Strawberry Mousse

$7.00

Finacier

$5.00

Pecan Roulade

$5.00

Opera Cake

$7.00

Cookie

$3.00

Cupcake

$4.25

Cake Pop

$3.50

Wholesale

Wholesale Bon Bon

$0.86

Dessert

$8.00

Plated Dessert

$10.50

Delivery

$20.00

Wholesale Molded

$1.20

Petit Fours

$3.00

Petit Four Choc

$3.50

Bon Bon

$1.25

Bon Bon

$1.50

Mini Bundt Cake

$3.50

4 Piece $10

$10.00
