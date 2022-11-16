Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill of Sterling

1,364 Reviews

$$

7 Pidgeon Hill Dr

Sterling, VA 20165

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Casa Quesadilla
Casa Burritos

Appetizers

Casa Nachos

$14.99

Casa Quesadilla

$11.99

Ceviche Mixto

$12.99

Cheese Dip

$6.99+

Chicken tortilla soup

$8.99

Chicken Wings

$10.99+

Appetizer Tamales

$8.99

Guacamole

$6.99+

Jambalaya

$12.99

Mango – Habanero Shrimp

$10.99

Plantains

$7.99

Queso Fundido

$8.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Sopes

$9.99

Appetizer Box

$59.00

Mexican Pizza

$10.99

Grande Chori Papas

$15.99

Burios & Enchiladas

Burrito Jambalaya

$15.99

Burrito Loco

$14.99

Casa Burritos

$14.99

Chimichanga Deluxe

$14.99

Don Pedro Burrito

$14.99

Enchiladas Poblanas

$14.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$15.99

Enchiladas Trio

$15.99

Flautas Mexicanas

$14.99

Pork Enchiladas

$15.99

Steak Burritos

$15.99

Steak & Cheese sub

$10.99

Steak Enchiladas Trios

$16.99

Burritos Al Pastor

$18.99

Combo Vegetables

Combo Vegetables

$13.99

Desserts

Brownie

$6.99

Churros

$6.99

Flan

$6.99

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Sopapillas

$6.99

Tres Leches

$6.99

Kids Ice Cream

$0.99

Dinner Combinations

1. Three Tacos

$13.99

2. Three Enchiladas

$13.99

3. One Taco, Two Enchiladas

$13.99

4. Enchilada, Taco & Chalupa

$13.99

5. Enchilada, Tamal, & Taco

$13.99

6. Enchilada, Burrito, & tamal

$13.99

7. Burrito, Enchilada, & Chesse quesadilla

$13.99

8. Tamal, Taco & Chile Relleno

$13.99

9. Enchilada, Chile Relleno, & Taco

$13.99

10. Chimichanga, Taco, & Enchilada

$13.99

Create your own combo

$14.99

House Specials/ Casa Especiales

Carne Asada

$21.99

Carnitas

$16.99

Casa Burger

$11.99

Casa Parrillada

$21.99

Chori-Steak

$23.99

Cochinita

$16.99

Combo Fajita

$22.99

El Jefe

$23.99

Fajita Tropical

$18.99

Fajitas

$20.99

Family Burrito Box

$55.00

Family Chimi Box

$55.00

Family Enchilada Box

$50.00

Family Fajita Box $55

$55.00

Family Fajita Box $90

$90.00

Family Taco Box

$50.00

Lomo al Tequila

$19.99

Steak Charro

$23.99

Steak Veracruz

$23.99

Tacos al Carbon

$15.99

Chiro Pollo

$17.99

Quesadillas Tacos

$16.99

Tortas

$10.99

Street Tacos

$10.99

Kids Menu

#1 kids Enchilada,

$7.99

#2 kids Taco,

$7.99

#3 kids Cheeseburger with French Fries

$7.99

#4 kids Cheese Quesadilla,

$7.99

#5 Pizza With French Fries

$7.99

#6 Kids Fajita

$7.99

#7 kids Carne Asada

$7.99

#8 kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

#9 Burrito Rice and Beans

$7.99

#10 kids Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Pollo / Chicken

Pollo Asado

$15.99

Chori Pollo

$15.99

Chicken and Rice

$16.99

Mole Ranchero

$14.99

Chicken Poblano

$15.99

Chipotle Chicken.

$18.99

Salads

Casa Favorite Salad

$13.99

Spinach Salad

$13.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Burrito Salad

$13.99

Fajita Salad

$12.99

Taco Salad

$12.99

Salmon Avocado Salad

$13.99

Ladies' Taco Salad

$6.99

Seafood

Seafood Fajitas

$21.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$17.99

Fish Tacos

$16.99

Seafood Enchildas

$16.99

Mango Mahi-Mahi

$16.99

Seafood and rice

$19.99

Salmon Rice Bolw

$17.99

Side orders

Beans

$3.00

Burrito

$4.99

Chalupa

$4.99

Cheese

$1.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Chile Relleno

$4.99

Chiles Toreados

$4.99

Chimichanga

$4.99

Chips And Salsa

$3.50

Enchilada

$2.99

Flauta

$2.99

French Fries

$3.50

Hard Shell Taco

$2.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Rice

$3.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$5.99

Side Salad

$5.00

Soft Shell Taco

$2.99

Sour Cream

$1.25

Tamale

$4.99

Tortillas

$1.75

cheese dip side

$2.99

Jalapenos

$1.00

Avocado

$2.99

Side Of Chorizo

$2.50

Side of Lettuce

$1.50

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Rice & Beans

$3.00

32oz Salsa

$14.99

16oz Salsa

$6.99

Side Of Salsa

$1.50

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Tomatoes

$1.50

Side Chorizo

$1.50

Side Flank Steak

$7.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.50

Side Cilantro

$0.75

Side Of Onions

$1.25

Side Skirt Steak

$8.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Hot Sauce 16oz

$12.99

Taco Tuesday

$1.99

16 Oz Salsa

$7.50

Vegetarian

Garden Quesadilla

$13.99

Veggie Burritos

$13.99

Spinach Enchiladas

$13.99

Veggie Fajitas

$15.99

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Juices & Flavored Water

$3.49

Refill to Go

$0.50

Jarritos

$3.25

bottle Water

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Red Bull Can

$4.99

Virgin Daiquiri

$5.99

Hot tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

VIRGEN MANGONIADA

$7.99

Kids Drink

$1.50

Water

Margaritas

Añejo-Rita

$11.79+

Blue Margarita

$9.79+

Bom Pop

$10.79+

Cadillac Margarita

$9.99+

Coconut Margarita

$9.79+

Coronarita

$12.79

House Margarita

$7.79+

Iceberg. 22 Oz

$12.99

Jalapeno Margarita

$10.79+

La Patrona Margarita

$12.79+

Premium Margarita

$11.79+

Skinny Margarita

$14.79+

Top Shelf Margarita

$11.79+

Mangonada.

$14.79

Flight Buckets

$20.79

Skinny Bucket

$25.79

Gold Bucket

$22.79

Coconut Bucket

$24.79

Jumbo House Margarita Bucket

$14.79

Pama Margarita

$9.79+

Premium Margarita 32 Bucket

$25.79

Bom Pop 320z

$25.79

La Patrona 😎

$13.99

Tuesday Margarita

$5.99

Tropical Bomb Pop 18oz

$12.99

Lunch

Farmers Breakfast/ Desayuno Tipico

$11.99

Lunch Casa Burrito

$11.99

Fajita Express

$13.99

Burrito Cantina

$11.99

El Patron Burrito

$11.99

Chorizo and Eggs

$10.99

Eggs Ranchero Style

$10.99

Huevos Machacados

$11.99

L Enchilada con mole.

$10.99

Chorizo Enchiladas

$10.99

Salad Bowl

$10.99

Lunch Chimichanga

$11.99

Tequila Burrito.

$11.99

Lunch Combinations

1.L Taco & Enchilada

$11.99

2.L Two Enchiladas

$11.99

3.L Tamale & Enchilada

$11.99

4.L Chile Relleno & Enchilada

$11.99

5.L Burrito & Enchilada

$11.99

6.L Chimichanga & Enchilada

$11.99

7.L Quesadilla & Chalupa

$11.99

8.L Flauta & Chalupa

$11.99

9.L Burrito & Taco

$11.99

10.L Quesadilla & Taco

$11.99

Create your own combo

$11.99

lunch special

$6.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Location

7 Pidgeon Hill Dr, Sterling, VA 20165

Directions

