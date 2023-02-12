Restaurant header imageView gallery

Local Provisions

46286 Cranston Street

Sterling, VA 20165

Appetizers

Fritto Misto

$14.00

calamari, shrimp, onion, aioli

Truffe Steak Fries

$9.00

Potato, Parmigiano, Truffle

Brussels Sprouts App

$9.00

Bacon, Onion, Pecorino

Cauliflower Picatta

$11.00

capers, lemon, parsley & shallots

Octopus

$14.00

beans, pepper, salsa verde

Labneh Dip

$9.00

crispy shallots, cucumber, bread

Squash & Goat Cheese

$11.00

pesto, ricotta, parmigiano

Salads

Little Gem Caesar

$12.00

crouton, lemon, anchovy

Kale & Goat Cheese

$13.00

apples, quinoa, walnuts

Pastas

Linguinni Pesto

$15.00

parmigiano, breadcrumbs, walnuts

Fusilli Vodka

$16.00

spicy tomato, shallots, cream

Rigatoni Bolognese

$19.00

meat sauce, ricotta, parmigiano

Carolina Shrimp Risotto

$22.00

maitake mushrooms, truffle, parlsey

Mains

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

quinoa, beets, arugula, shallot, balsamic

Half Chicken

$23.00

castelvetrano olives, potatoes, onions

LoPro Lamb Burger

$19.00

peppers, labneh, arugula, wheat bun

Flat Iron Steak

$34.00

fries, balsamic, onions

Pork Chop

$26.00Out of stock

polenta, apricot, almonds

Rock Fish

$28.00

bacon, cannellini beans, chives

Sides

coal roasted potato side

$5.00

simple salad side

$5.00

broccolini side

$5.00

quinoa tabbouleh side

$5.00

creamy polenta side

$5.00Out of stock

side of bread

$4.00

side of bread with butter

$6.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Linguine, butter & parm

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Kids Steak

$16.00

Kids Rigatoni

$10.00

Family Provisions

Whole Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Caesar Salad

$67.00

Feeds 3-4: Whole Chicken cooked on the Grill, With a large side of roasted yukon gold potatoes, and a large Caesar Salad

Rigatoni Bolognese & Garlic Bread

$55.00

Feeds 3-4 Adults: Large Portion of our Rigatoni Bolognese with a large Green Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette, Baked Garlic Bread on the side.

Vegetarian Spread

$49.00

Feeds 3-4 Vegetarian: Large portion of our Fussili Pesto, Large Kale and Goat Cheese Salad & A large side of Roasted Cauliflower Picatta

Grilled Salmon, Quinoa-Kale Salad, Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$75.00

Serves 3-4 Grilled Salmon Fillets cooked over hardwood charcoal, with a kale and quinoa salad, lemon oregano vinaigrette, large side of coal roasted Brussels sprouts.

Steak and Fries with Broccolini

$85.00

Serves 3-4 People: 1 pound of CAB Flat Iron Steaks grilled over hardwood charcoal, served with a large portion of Steak Fries, and a large portion of Grilled Broccolini with Parmigiano Cheese.

Loaf of Bread TOGO

$8.00Out of stock

Drinks

Blackberry Fizz

$7.00

blackberry syrup, soda

Lemon Nojito

$7.00

lemon syrup, soda, mint

Lime Spritz

$7.00

Citrus Juice, Soda, Simple Syrup

Cafe Americano

$3.75

Mocha

$4.75

Cappucino

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00Out of stock

Espresso

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice, Cane Sugar and Water, made to order

Dessert

Chocolate Deux

$8.00

Chocolate, Cookie Crumbs, Caramel

Apple Crisp

$9.00

oat topping, warm apples, vanilla gelato

Blueberry Cheesecake Sundae

$8.00

Cream Cheese, Blueberry, Graham

Cream Cheese Gelato

$6.00

Cream Cheese Gelato

Chocolate Gelato

$6.00

Swirl Gelato

$6.00

Swag

Baseball Cap

$28.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
