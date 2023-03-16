  • Home
A map showing the location of The Corned Beef Factory - Stickney 6817 West Pershing RoadView gallery

The Corned Beef Factory - Stickney 6817 West Pershing Road

No reviews yet

6817 West Pershing Road

Stickney, IL 60402

Food

Corned Beef

$13.00

Our Flagship Sandwich On Rye with Regular Or Spicy Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Pickle Spear & Homemade Potato Chips

Italian Beef

$9.00

Our Italian Beef served on French Bread with Sweet Peppers, Hot Giardinera, Mozzarella and Homemade Potato Chips. Dry/Dipped Optional

Reuben

$14.00

Our Signature Corned Beef On toasted Rye with Thousand Island Sauce, Kraut, Swiss Cheese, Pickle Spear & Homemade Potato Chips

Pastrami

$13.00

Smoked and Peppered Beef Brisket On Rye with Regular Or Spicy Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Pickle Spear & Homemade Potato Chips

Tom & Jerry Combo

$13.00

Half Corned Beef and Half Pastrami On Rye with Regular or Spicy Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Pickle Spear & Homemade Potato Chips

Turkey

$11.00

Our Own Smoked Turkey On Rye with Mayo, Swiss Cheese, Pickle Spear & Homemade Potato Chips

Turkey Reuben

$12.00

Our Own Smoked Turkey On Toasted Rye with Thousand Island Sauce, Kraut, Swiss Cheese, Pickle Spear & Homemade Potato Chips

Single Hot Dog

$5.00

Pure Beef Hot Dog On a Poppyseed Bun with Mustard, Onion, Relish, Sport Peppers, Pickle Spear and Homemade Potato Chips

Two Hot Dogs

$7.00

Pure Beef Hot Dog On a Poppyseed Bun with Mustard, Onion, Relish, Sport Peppers, Pickle Spear and Homemade Potato Chips

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Melted American and Swiss Cheese On Rye with Regular or Spicy Mustard, Pickle Spear & Homemade Potato Chips

Pickle

Pastrami Reuben

$14.00

Extra Chips

$2.00

Turkey by the Pound

Corned Beef by the Pound

Pastrami by the Pound

DRINKS

Soda

$2.00

Catering

Deluxe Sandwich Platter Pack

$120.00

Sandwiches full, half or quarter cut plus: Chips/pickles/mustards/spicy mustards. Serves 8-10 people

Sandwich Platter Pack

$80.00

Sandwich only- full, half or quarter cut sandwich Serves 8-10 people

5Lb Party Tray Package

$80.00

Our signature cuts of… • corned beef • pastrami • turkey Along with our fresh baked bread, chips, pickles and mustards

10Lb Party Tray Package

$150.00

Our signature cuts of… • corned beef • pastrami • turkey Along with our fresh baked bread, chips, pickles and mustards

Box Lunch $10 Per Person

Same as our boxed lunches at our famous sandwich shop, this catering options gives you our fresh baked bread, homemade potato chips, pickle spear, swiss cheese, and either regular or spicy mustard on the side. *Minimum order 10 people

WHOLESALE

5Lb Italian Beef W/Gravy

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
6817 West Pershing Road, Stickney, IL 60402

