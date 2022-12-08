The Daily Huddle

Restaurant header imageView gallery

255 Broadway Avenue

Bartow, FL 33830

Bottled Water

Aquafina Water 16.9oz

Aquafina Water 16.9oz

$1.75
Figi Water 16.91oz

Figi Water 16.91oz

$2.85
Perrier Water 11.15oz

Perrier Water 11.15oz

$2.25
Perrier Water 16.9oz

Perrier Water 16.9oz

$2.75

Purified Water 16.9oz

$1.25
Purified Water 8oz

Purified Water 8oz

$0.50
Smart Water 33.8oz

Smart Water 33.8oz

$3.00
Zeph Water Sport 23.7oz

Zeph Water Sport 23.7oz

$2.35

Zephyrhills Water 20oz

$2.00Out of stock

Chips

Cheetos

$1.00

Cheezits

$1.00

Doritos (Nacho)

$1.00

Fritos

$1.00

Lays Orig

$1.00+

Ms Vickies

$1.50

Original Ruffles

$1.00

Pringles

$1.00

Ruffles (Cheddar)

$1.00

Sour Cream & Onion

$1.00

Sun Chips

$1.80

Coffee & Tea

* Coffee-Hot

$1.50+

House Blend

** Tea-Sweet (Recommended)

$1.00+

*** Tea-Refill

$0.25+
Black Rifle Expresso Mocha 11oz

Black Rifle Expresso Mocha 11oz

$3.50Out of stock
Black Stag Cream Expresso 8oz

Black Stag Cream Expresso 8oz

$3.50
Black Stag Iced Latte Vanilla 9.5oz

Black Stag Iced Latte Vanilla 9.5oz

$3.25Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$1.45+
Lipton Peach Tea 16.9oz

Lipton Peach Tea 16.9oz

$2.25
Starbucks Mocha Frappucino 9.5oz

Starbucks Mocha Frappucino 9.5oz

$3.25Out of stock

Tea-Hot

$1.00+
Tea-Pure Leaf Unsweetened 16.9oz

Tea-Pure Leaf Unsweetened 16.9oz

$2.25Out of stock

Tea-Unsweetened

$1.00+

Energy Drinks

Monster Original 16oz

Monster Original 16oz

$3.75
Monster-Gold Pineapple 🍍

Monster-Gold Pineapple 🍍

$3.75
Monster-Loca Moca 15 oz

Monster-Loca Moca 15 oz

$3.90
Monster-Mean Bean

Monster-Mean Bean

$3.75
Monster-Ultra Blue 16oz

Monster-Ultra Blue 16oz

$3.75
Monster-Ultra Peachy Keen 🍑 16oz

Monster-Ultra Peachy Keen 🍑 16oz

$3.75
Monster-Ultra Watermelon 🍉 16oz

Monster-Ultra Watermelon 🍉 16oz

$3.75
Monster-Zero Ultra 16oz

Monster-Zero Ultra 16oz

$3.75
Red Bull 12oz

Red Bull 12oz

$4.50Out of stock
Red Bull 8.4oz

Red Bull 8.4oz

$3.75

Juices & Drinks

Apple & Eve-Apple Juice

Apple & Eve-Apple Juice

$1.50Out of stock
Apple & Eve-Orange Juice 10oz

Apple & Eve-Orange Juice 10oz

$1.50

Ocean Spray Cranberry

$2.50
Snapple Apple

Snapple Apple

$2.50Out of stock
Snapple Black Cherry Lemonade

Snapple Black Cherry Lemonade

$2.50
Snapple Kiwis Strawberry

Snapple Kiwis Strawberry

$2.50Out of stock
Snapple Mango Madness

Snapple Mango Madness

$2.50
Snapple Strawberry Pinapple

Snapple Strawberry Pinapple

$2.50
Snapple Water Melon Lemonade

Snapple Water Melon Lemonade

$2.50

Welch's Fruit Punch 10oz

$1.25

Welch's Grape 10oz

$1.25Out of stock

Welch's Orange Pineapple 🍊 🍍

$1.25
Yoohoo 12oz Can

Yoohoo 12oz Can

$1.50

Milk

2oz

$0.60

Snacks/Sweets

Airheads

Airheads

$0.50
Beef Jerky

Beef Jerky

$2.25
Big Cinnamon Roll

Big Cinnamon Roll

$4.50Out of stock
Boiled Eggs (pack)

Boiled Eggs (pack)

$2.75

Candy King Size

$3.25

Candy Regular Size

$2.50

Cheesecake - Plain

$2.75

Cheesecake - Pumpkin

$2.75

Cheesecake - Red Velvet

$2.75Out of stock

Cookie - Gourmet Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Cup

$3.75

Cookie 1 for $1

$1.00

Cookies 2 for $2

$2.00Out of stock

Cookies 3 For $2

$2.00
Crumbley Coffee Cake

Crumbley Coffee Cake

$3.25
Dessert Waffle

Dessert Waffle

$4.85Out of stock

Ding Dongs

$0.75

Donuts Chocolate

$2.00

Donuts Powdered

$2.00

Chewing Gum (Pack) Extra, Trident, Etc

$2.00
Fresh Fruit Bowl

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$3.00

Seasonal

Fruit- Apple

$1.00Out of stock

Fruit- Banana

$1.00Out of stock

Giant Slim Jim

$3.09

GoGo Apple Squeeze Pouch

$1.25

Goldfish

$0.75

Honey Bun

$2.00
Lorna Doone

Lorna Doone

$1.00

Muffin Apple Caramel (Warm) Open Face

$3.25
Muffin Blueberry (Warm) Open Face

Muffin Blueberry (Warm) Open Face

$3.25Out of stock
Muffin Double Chocolate (Warm)

Muffin Double Chocolate (Warm)

$3.25
Nabisco Cookies

Nabisco Cookies

$0.75

Nature Valley Bar

$1.00

Nutrigrain Bars

$1.00

Oatmeal Pie

$0.75

Oatmeal Strawberry

$1.75Out of stock

Packaged Muffins

$2.85+

Pillsbury Mini Chocolate Cookie

$1.10

Pop Tart

$1.25

Rice Krispy Treat

$0.75
Sweet and Salty Mix

Sweet and Salty Mix

$1.25

Twinkies

$0.75

Sodas

A&W Root Beer

A&W Root Beer

$1.50
Canada Dry Blackberry Ginger Ale

Canada Dry Blackberry Ginger Ale

$1.50
Canada Dry Cran Ginger Ale

Canada Dry Cran Ginger Ale

$1.50
Canada Dry Ginger Ale 12oz Can

Canada Dry Ginger Ale 12oz Can

$1.50
Coke 12oz

Coke 12oz

$1.50
Coke 16.9oz

Coke 16.9oz

$2.25
Coke-Diet 12oz

Coke-Diet 12oz

$1.50
Coke-Zero 12oz Can

Coke-Zero 12oz Can

$1.50

Dr. Pepper 12oz Can

$1.50Out of stock
Dr. Pepper-Diet 12oz Can

Dr. Pepper-Diet 12oz Can

$1.50

Faygo Grape 12oz Can

$1.50Out of stock
Faygo Orange 12oz Can

Faygo Orange 12oz Can

$1.50Out of stock

Faygo Strawberry 12oz Can

$1.50Out of stock
Jarriotos-Pineapple 12.5 fl oz

Jarriotos-Pineapple 12.5 fl oz

$2.50
Jarritos-Mandarin 12.5 fl oz

Jarritos-Mandarin 12.5 fl oz

$2.50
Mountain Dew 12oz Can

Mountain Dew 12oz Can

$1.50
Mountain Dew 24oz Bottle

Mountain Dew 24oz Bottle

$2.75
Mountain Dew-Diet 12oz Can

Mountain Dew-Diet 12oz Can

$1.50Out of stock
Pepsi 12oz

Pepsi 12oz

$1.50
Pepsi 24oz

Pepsi 24oz

$2.75Out of stock

Pibb Xtra

$1.50Out of stock
Sprite 12oz

Sprite 12oz

$1.50
Sprite 16.9oz

Sprite 16.9oz

$2.26
Sunkist 12oz Can

Sunkist 12oz Can

$1.50Out of stock

Sports Drinks

Gatorade- Blue Glacier Freeze 20oz

Gatorade- Blue Glacier Freeze 20oz

$3.00Out of stock
Gatorade- Green Arctic Blitz 20oz

Gatorade- Green Arctic Blitz 20oz

$3.00
Gatorade- White Glacier Cherry 20oz

Gatorade- White Glacier Cherry 20oz

$3.00
Gatorade- Yellow Lemon/Lime 20oz

Gatorade- Yellow Lemon/Lime 20oz

$3.09
Gatorade-Fruit Punch 20oz

Gatorade-Fruit Punch 20oz

$3.00
Gatorade-Orange 20oz

Gatorade-Orange 20oz

$3.00
Power Aide- Red Fruit Punch 20oz

Power Aide- Red Fruit Punch 20oz

$3.00

Powerade- Blue Mountain Berry Blast 20oz

$3.00
Powerade-Grape 20oz

Powerade-Grape 20oz

$3.00

Water-Hot/ Water & Ice / Ice

Cup of Hot Water

$0.65+

Cup Of Ice

$0.54+

Cup of Ice Water Water

$0.65+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Join us for your perfect morning brew! Good food, good vibes. First floor of the Courthouse, serving breakfast, lunch and grab-and-go items.

255 Broadway Avenue, Bartow, FL 33830

