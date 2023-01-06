A map showing the location of The Filling Station 927 National Hwy,Ste 2View gallery

The Filling Station 927 National Hwy,Ste 2

review star

No reviews yet

927 National Hwy,Ste 2

Cumberland, MD 21502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Entrees

Boneless Pork Chops

$10.99

2 Pork Chops grilled with Lemon Pepper

Broiled Haddock Dinner

$12.49

Butterfly Shrimp

$13.99

Clam Strips

$9.99

Crab Cake (No Sides)

$10.99

Crab cake with Fries

$11.99

Crab Cake Dinner

$13.99

Includes salad, 1 side and Potato

Fried Haddock Dinner

$12.49

Salmon Cakes

$9.99

Captain's Chicken Fingers

$9.49

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$15.99

Chipped Beef Dinner

$8.49

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Penne Pasta w/ Vodka Sauce

$9.99

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$10.99

House made sauce

Delmonico Steak 16 oz

$20.99

Hamburger Steak

$11.99

Sides and vegetables

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Applesauce

$2.49

Veggie of day

$2.49

Baked Potato

$2.00

Small French Fries

$2.99

Large French Fries

$3.99

Small Homemade chips

$2.99

Large Homemade Chips

$3.99

Small Onion Rings

$5.99

Large Onion Rings

$6.99

Side of Brown Gravy

$1.49

Mp With Gravy

$2.49

Salads and Soups

Chef's Salad

$10.49

High Octane Salad

$9.49

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Small House Salad

$3.99

Large House Salad

$4.99

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.29

Soup of the day Cup

$4.29

Seafood Soup Bowl (When available)

$6.99

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$5.99

...On Texas Toast

Diner Club

$9.99

Ham and Cheese, Not toasted

$5.49

High Octane Sandwich

$8.99

Hot Ham and Cheese

$5.49

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Sandwich, Regular

$7.99

Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Hamburger

$7.99

Super Burger

$11.99

Hot Roast Beef

$8.99

Pop's Special Sandwich

$9.99

Reuben

$9.99

Crab Cake Sandwich (No Sides)

$10.99

Crab Cake Sandwich w/ Fries

$11.99

Large Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Small Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Egg Sandwich, no fries

$3.99

Egg Sandwich w/ Fries

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Turkey Reuben

$9.99

Beer

Bud

$3.79

Coors Light

$3.79

Yuengling

$3.79

Busch

$3.79

Angry Orchard

$3.79

Bud Light

$3.79

Breakfast

2 Eggs with Toast

$4.79

Comes with choice of Bacon(2pcs) or sausage or Ham (1pc)

Frog in a Log

$4.79

2 per order. Egg centered in toast

Simple Omelette

$6.99

3 eggs with Ham and AM Cheese

1 Pancake With 2 OE On Top

$4.50

3 Pancakes

$6.99

3 Xtra Large sure to fill you up!

3 Blueberry Pancakes

$7.99

3 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.99

3 Pc French Toast No PS

$6.99

3 slices topped with powdered sugar

3 Pc French Toast W/PS

$6.99

BIG Breakfast

$9.99

2 pancakes/French Toast, 2 eggs, 2 meats

The Sunshine Stack

$8.99

Biscuit topped with 2 eggs, choice of gravy and cheese, side of homefries

Chipped Beef Gravy over Toast or Biscuit

$5.99

Homemade gravy

Sausage Gravy over Toast or Biscuit

$5.99

Homemade gravy

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$4.99

served on a bun

Sausage muffin

$4.99

Served on a muffin or biscuit

Sides

Home Fries

$2.99

Grilled Home Fries

$2.99

Side Chipped Beef

$2.99

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Egg

$1.00

1 Pc French Toast W/ PS

$2.50

1 Pc French Toast No PS

$2.50

1 Pancake

$2.50

1 Blueberry Pancake

$3.50

1 Chocolate Chip Pancake

$3.50

1 Cinnamon Swirl Pancake

$3.50

Sausage

$2.00

Ham

$2.50

Bacon

$2.50

Biscuit

$2.00

English Muffin

$1.50

White Toast

$1.00

Wheat Toast

$1.00

Rye Toast

$1.00

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Mtn Dew

$2.99

Water

Canned Soda

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Juice

Apple Juice

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Grape Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Tomato Juice

$1.99

Large Orange Juice

$3.99

Milk

Milk

$1.99

Large Milk

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Sweet Tea With Lemon

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea With Lemon

$1.99

1\2 Tea

$1.99

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Desserts

Crepes (Blueberry)

$4.59

Crepes (Cherry)

$4.59

Crepes (Hot Fudge)

$4.59

Cheesecake (Plain)

$4.59

Cheesecake (Cherry)

$4.59

Cheesecake (Hot Fudge)

$4.59

Cheesecake (Blueberry)

$4.59

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.59

Hot Fudge Cake

$4.59

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.50

Other Dessert

$4.59

Apps

Captain Chicken App

$5.99

Buffalo Bites

$5.99

Chachos W Jal

$5.99

Chachos (No Jal)

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks W/ Marinara

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks (No Sauce)

$5.99

Loaded Fries w/ Jal

$5.99

Loaded Fries (No Jal)

$5.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Cheese Fries With Bacon

$6.99

Table number

1 (Table)

2 (Table)

3 (Table)

4 (Table)

5 (Table)

6 (Table)

7 (Table)

8 (Table)

9 (Table)

10 (Table)

11 (Table)

12 (Table)

13 (Table)

14 (Table)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

927 National Hwy,Ste 2, Cumberland, MD 21502

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bella Napoli
orange star4.7 • 149
692 Green Street Cumberland, MD 21502
View restaurantnext
The Lean Loon
orange starNo Reviews
200 South George Street Cumberland, MD 21502
View restaurantnext
Ristorante Ottaviani - 25 N Centre St
orange star4.7 • 1,130
25 N Centre St cumberland, MD 21502
View restaurantnext
Lost Mountain BBQ Company
orange star5.0 • 9
49 N Centre St Cumberland, MD 21502
View restaurantnext
Scotty's Pizza - 1310 West Industrial Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1310 West Industrial Boulevard Cumberland, MD 21502
View restaurantnext
DaVinci’s Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 318
16105 McMullen Hwy SW CUMBERLAND, MD 21502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cumberland

Ristorante Ottaviani - 25 N Centre St
orange star4.7 • 1,130
25 N Centre St cumberland, MD 21502
View restaurantnext
City Lights American Grill
orange star4.5 • 528
59 Baltimore St Cumberland, MD 21502
View restaurantnext
DaVinci’s Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 318
16105 McMullen Hwy SW CUMBERLAND, MD 21502
View restaurantnext
Bella Napoli
orange star4.7 • 149
692 Green Street Cumberland, MD 21502
View restaurantnext
Lost Mountain BBQ Company
orange star5.0 • 9
49 N Centre St Cumberland, MD 21502
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cumberland
Martinsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Ligonier
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Williamsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Scottdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Hagerstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Latrobe
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston