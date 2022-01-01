The Fly Trap
No reviews yet
22950 Woodward Ave.
Ferndale, MI 48220
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Weekly Specials
All Things Eggs
Green Eggs and Ham
a rumble of eggs, roasted poblano pesto & jack cheese with seared City Ham; comes with house spuds and toast.
Veggie Rumble
roasted vegetables, provolone & spinach. Choice of eggs or tofu; comes with house spuds and toast.
The Boot
a rumble of eggs with fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes and green olives; comes with house spuds and toast.
Forager Rumble
Mushrooms, caramelized onion, smoked gouda & greens rumbled with eggs; comes with house spuds and toast.
Huevos Rancheros
two eggs any style, crispy flour tortilla, black beans, jack cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Cowboy Curtis
seared flank steak straddlin' a wildwest sauce, two eggs fried easy to hard, house spuds and yippee kayay... pick some toast.
Eggs ala Boring
two eggs any style with your choice of meat; comes with house spuds and toast.
Eggs ala Simple
two eggs any style served up simply with house spuds and toast.
Red Flannel Hash
hot spiced beef brisket, potatoes, roasted beets & caramelized onion topped with two eggs how you like 'em; gets toast too!
Crab Cakes & Eggs
two crab chubs along side a pair of eggs any style with a green chili tartar; comes with house spuds and toast.
B.L.A.T.+C.
an omelette stuffed with pepper bacon, spinach, avocado, tomato and cheddar; comes with house spuds and browns.
Dago Red
Hot Italian sausage, peppers, onion, spinach and provolone stuffed in an omelette; comes with house spuds and toast.
Slacker Especial
an omelette filled with black beans, cheddar & tortilla strips topped with pico de gallo and sour cream; comes with house spuds and toast.
Oh, Sugar Shack!
Green Things
Lg. Rob’s Chop Chop
A “Wunder” not to be missed- greens, mushrooms, ham, salami, provolone, ceci beans & olives chopped and served with creamy herb dressing. Comes with 2 pieces grilled flat bread.
Lg. Rob’s Chop Chop-NO MEAT
A “Wunder” not to be missed- greens, mushrooms, provolone, ceci beans & olives chopped and served with creamy herb dressing. Comes with 2 pieces grilled flat bread.
Ensalada de Basura
Black beans, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar, greens, crispy tortillas, sour cream & guajillo dressing.
Hot Spot
Seared chicken on spinach, with a white balsamic vinaigrette, topped with blue cheese and chopped bacon. Comes with 2 pieces grilled flat bread.
The Echo
Feta, beets, kalamata olives, red onion, grape tomato, cucumber and chick peas with a tomato vinaigrette. Comes with 2 pieces grilled flat bread.
Sm. Rob’s Chop Chop
A “Wunder” not to be missed- greens, mushrooms, ham, salami, provolone, ceci beans & olives chopped and served with creamy herb dressing. Comes with 1 piece grilled flat bread.
Sm. Rob’s Chop Chop-NO MEAT
A “Wunder” not to be missed- greens, mushrooms, provolone, ceci beans & olives chopped served with creamy herb dressing. Comes with 1 piece grilled flat bread.
House Salad
Mixed greens, shaved onion, grape tomatoes option of balsamic vinaigrette, creamy herb, tomato vinaigrette or balsamic blue cheese dressings. Comes with 1 piece grilled flat bread.
Side Salad
Mixed greens, shaved onion, grape tomatoes option of balsamic vinaigrette, creamy herb, tomato vinaigrette or balsamic blue cheese dressings. (No bread.)
Between Bread
B.L.T.&A.
Pepper bacon, lettuce, avocado & tomato on toasted sourdough with garlic aioli; comes with fries, house spuds or small salad.
Pea Patch
Mushrooms, carrots, peppers, spinach, tomatoes & provolone on toasted multigrain with house mustard and poblano herb pesto schemer; comes with fries, house spuds or small salad.
Charmoula Chicken
North African spiced chicken, jack cheese, caramelized onion on grilled sourdough with a lemon, garlic aioli; comes with fries, house spuds or small salad.
Grinder
Salami, Italian sausage, peppers, olives, caramelized onion, hot mustard and provolone on grilled sourdough; comes with fries, house spuds or small salad.
the Paddy Wagon
Brined Brisket Sliced Thin and Served Warm with Cool Cabbage, Smoked Gouda & Caramelized Onion, Stacked on Grilled Rye with a jalapeno mustard; comes with fries, house spuds or small salad.
The E-Z Chi-Z
A grilled 3 cheese on sourdough with kimchi, Lil’ Prik mayo, cheddar and jack topped with American cheese and baked until bubbling; comes with fries, house spuds or small salad.
The Burger
A 1/2 pound of seasoned ground beef, house roll, BUZZ sauce & all the standard fixins’; comes with fries, house spuds or small salad.
Red Chili Salmon Burger
With shaved cucumber, ginger lime aioli and the usual suspects; comes with fries, house spuds or small salad.
Tempting Tempeh Burger
Tempeh Patty, House Roll, BUZZ Sauce and all the Standard Fixins' ; comes with fries, house spuds or small salad.
Cheapsteak
Other Stuff
Crab Cake App
Two crab chubs, red chili greens & green chili tartar.
Tofu Fried Rice
Brown rice, various veggies, red chilies, tamari & sesame.
Chicken Fried Rice
Brown rice, various veggies, red chilies, tamari & sesame.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Brown rice, various veggies, red chilies, tamari & sesame.
Tempeh Fried Rice
Howie’s Noodles
Shrimp, fettuccini, Cajun cream, tomatoes, scallion and Parmesan.
Tofu Faux Bowl
Lemongrass and Thai chili infused broth with flat noodles, sesame & various veggies.
Chicken Faux Bowl
Lemongrass and Thai chili infused broth with flat noodles, sesame & various veggies.
Shrimp Faux Bowl
Lemongrass and Thai chili infused broth with flat noodles, sesame & various veggies.
Tempeh Faux Bowl
Mac Loves Cheese
Cheddar, smoked Gouda & blue with ziti pasta, caramelized onion & herb toasted bread crumbs.
Fire-Breathing Dragon
Chilled wheat noodles tossed in Sambal peanut sauce with snap peas, basil, scallions and pickled cabbage alongside Chicken, Tofu or Shrimp, a spicy vinaigrette and a sprinkle of peanuts.
Oh Papi
Pasta with tomatoes, basil & fresh mozzarella. Toss with a meat of your choice!
B-Sides
Tempeh Patty
Hot Italian Sausage
Seared City Ham
Pepper Bacon
Detroit Breakfast Links
Chicken
Tofu
Seared Shrimp
Plain Steak
Salmon Patty
Side Black Beans
House Spuds
Fries
Toast
Flatbread
Side Avocado
Egg
Side Sour Cream
Side of Pico
Side Salad
Whipped Cream
Saucy Side
Banana
Yogurt
Extra Container
Kimchi
Tofu Scramble
Evening Specials
Happy Hour 4-6pm
Beverages
Coffee Express House Blend
Harney & Sons Loose Leaf Tea
Pick your flavor!
Sm. Fresh Squeezed Juice
OJ or Grapefruit.
Lg. Fresh Squeezed Juice
OJ or Grapefruit.
Hot Cocoa with Whipped Cream
Can o’ V-8
Bottled Root Beer
Fountain Drinks
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale & Lemonade.
Fresh Squeezed Lemonades
Flavor availability varies.
Ito En Matcha Love Green Tea
Chilled and unsweetened!
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
Arnie Palmer
A.K.A. Half and Half
Float
Milkshakes
Choose your flavor!
Lemonade
Iced Water TG
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Carry Out Cup
Ginger Beer
Beer
Moosehead Lager
Draft
Flannel Mouth Cider
Draft
51K IPA
Draft
Wheat Honey Lav
Draft
Oddside Citra Pale
Wunderboi Kolsch
Margarita Gose
Drool
Cantina Tequila Soda
Budweiser
Rainbow Seeker
Virtue Cider Brut
Free Wave
Tangerine Wheat
Local Light
Nutrl
Flanders Red Sour
Nitro Milk Stout
Estrella Jalisco
Kirin Ichiban
La Chouffe
S S Choc Stout
Mimosas & Wine
The Fly Mimosa
BTL Malbec
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL 7 Moons
BTL Pinot Noir
BTL Riesling
BTL Chardonnay
BTL Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Pinot Grigio
BTL Moscato
BTL Rose
BTL Coastal Vines
GL Malbec
GL Cabernet Sauvignon
7 Moons
GL Pinot Noir
GL Riesling
GL Chardonnay
GL Sauvignon Blanc
GL Pinot Grigio
GL Moscato
GL Rose
GL Coastal Vines
Mixed Drinks
Fly Bloody Mary
Sobieski Vodka with SWAT! Infused house mix served with a beer snit.
Irish Creamer
shot of half Jameson and half Bailey’s to drop in your mug.
La Paloma Perfecta
el Jimador Silver shaken with fresh grapefruit juice, lime juice and citrus soda served up with a chili- salt rim.
Wake Up Jerry!
Spanish 'Fly' Coffee
rum, triple sec, Kahlua, coffee, whipped cream and cinnamon sugar rim
Stoli Hot Bloody Mary
Basil Blossom
Valentine’s White Blossom Vodka on the rocks with a tinge of sweetness, citrus and basil.
Salty Fly
Rhubarb's Rub
Irish Coffee
in true classic style- Jameson, brown sugar & hot coffee topped with whipped cream.
Virgin Fly Mary
Dirty Shirley
Long Island
Sangria
Cranberry Fizz
Sweata Weatha'
Dark n Stormy
Hot and Smokey
Double Irish Creamer
Vodka
Rum
Gin
Brown Booze
Sweet Sips
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Fly Trap: a finer diner featuring our full menu served all hours Tuesday through Friday and Breakfast only on Saturdays! 16 years of classed up diner food now served with booze and online ordering... look at us adapt! Dine in or carry-out. Open 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
22950 Woodward Ave., Ferndale, MI 48220