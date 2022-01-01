Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Fly Trap

review star

No reviews yet

22950 Woodward Ave.

Ferndale, MI 48220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Forager Rumble
B.L.T.&A.
Charmoula Chicken

Weekly Specials

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Roasted Red Pepper

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Roasted Red Pepper

Cinnamon Rolls

$6.50

Strawberry Cinn Rolls

$6.50

Breakfast Sammy

$13.59

Vegan Rumble

$12.59

Ranchero Burger

$14.95

Ham Club Wrap

$12.95

All Things Eggs

Green Eggs and Ham

$12.95

a rumble of eggs, roasted poblano pesto & jack cheese with seared City Ham; comes with house spuds and toast.

Veggie Rumble

$11.95

roasted vegetables, provolone & spinach. Choice of eggs or tofu; comes with house spuds and toast.

The Boot

$11.95

a rumble of eggs with fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes and green olives; comes with house spuds and toast.

Forager Rumble

$12.95

Mushrooms, caramelized onion, smoked gouda & greens rumbled with eggs; comes with house spuds and toast.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.95

two eggs any style, crispy flour tortilla, black beans, jack cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Cowboy Curtis

$17.95

seared flank steak straddlin' a wildwest sauce, two eggs fried easy to hard, house spuds and yippee kayay... pick some toast.

Eggs ala Boring

$10.95

two eggs any style with your choice of meat; comes with house spuds and toast.

Eggs ala Simple

$6.95

two eggs any style served up simply with house spuds and toast.

Red Flannel Hash

$12.95

hot spiced beef brisket, potatoes, roasted beets & caramelized onion topped with two eggs how you like 'em; gets toast too!

Crab Cakes & Eggs

$15.95

two crab chubs along side a pair of eggs any style with a green chili tartar; comes with house spuds and toast.

B.L.A.T.+C.

$12.95

an omelette stuffed with pepper bacon, spinach, avocado, tomato and cheddar; comes with house spuds and browns.

Dago Red

$12.95

Hot Italian sausage, peppers, onion, spinach and provolone stuffed in an omelette; comes with house spuds and toast.

Slacker Especial

$11.95

an omelette filled with black beans, cheddar & tortilla strips topped with pico de gallo and sour cream; comes with house spuds and toast.

Oh, Sugar Shack!

Gingerbread Waffle

$8.95

With sautéed apples, cherries & cinnamon syrup.

Granola

$8.95

House mixed nuts, seeds & honey rolled oats with coconut, banana & vanilla yogurt.

Mini-Muffin

$0.50

Daily flavor.

Oatmeal

$5.50

Plain. Or with dried cherries & vanilla ice cream (add $1.45).

Extra Jam

$0.50

Green Things

Lg. Rob’s Chop Chop

$12.95

A “Wunder” not to be missed- greens, mushrooms, ham, salami, provolone, ceci beans & olives chopped and served with creamy herb dressing. Comes with 2 pieces grilled flat bread.

Lg. Rob’s Chop Chop-NO MEAT

$10.95

A “Wunder” not to be missed- greens, mushrooms, provolone, ceci beans & olives chopped and served with creamy herb dressing. Comes with 2 pieces grilled flat bread.

Ensalada de Basura

$12.95

Black beans, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar, greens, crispy tortillas, sour cream & guajillo dressing.

Hot Spot

$15.95

Seared chicken on spinach, with a white balsamic vinaigrette, topped with blue cheese and chopped bacon. Comes with 2 pieces grilled flat bread.

The Echo

$12.95

Feta, beets, kalamata olives, red onion, grape tomato, cucumber and chick peas with a tomato vinaigrette. Comes with 2 pieces grilled flat bread.

Sm. Rob’s Chop Chop

$10.95

A “Wunder” not to be missed- greens, mushrooms, ham, salami, provolone, ceci beans & olives chopped and served with creamy herb dressing. Comes with 1 piece grilled flat bread.

Sm. Rob’s Chop Chop-NO MEAT

$8.95

A “Wunder” not to be missed- greens, mushrooms, provolone, ceci beans & olives chopped served with creamy herb dressing. Comes with 1 piece grilled flat bread.

House Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens, shaved onion, grape tomatoes option of balsamic vinaigrette, creamy herb, tomato vinaigrette or balsamic blue cheese dressings. Comes with 1 piece grilled flat bread.

Side Salad

$2.95

Mixed greens, shaved onion, grape tomatoes option of balsamic vinaigrette, creamy herb, tomato vinaigrette or balsamic blue cheese dressings. (No bread.)

Between Bread

B.L.T.&A.

$12.95

Pepper bacon, lettuce, avocado & tomato on toasted sourdough with garlic aioli; comes with fries, house spuds or small salad.

Pea Patch

$11.95

Mushrooms, carrots, peppers, spinach, tomatoes & provolone on toasted multigrain with house mustard and poblano herb pesto schemer; comes with fries, house spuds or small salad.

Charmoula Chicken

$12.95

North African spiced chicken, jack cheese, caramelized onion on grilled sourdough with a lemon, garlic aioli; comes with fries, house spuds or small salad.

Grinder

$12.95

Salami, Italian sausage, peppers, olives, caramelized onion, hot mustard and provolone on grilled sourdough; comes with fries, house spuds or small salad.

the Paddy Wagon

$12.95

Brined Brisket Sliced Thin and Served Warm with Cool Cabbage, Smoked Gouda & Caramelized Onion, Stacked on Grilled Rye with a jalapeno mustard; comes with fries, house spuds or small salad.

The E-Z Chi-Z

$9.95

A grilled 3 cheese on sourdough with kimchi, Lil’ Prik mayo, cheddar and jack topped with American cheese and baked until bubbling; comes with fries, house spuds or small salad.

The Burger

$11.95

A 1/2 pound of seasoned ground beef, house roll, BUZZ sauce & all the standard fixins’; comes with fries, house spuds or small salad.

Red Chili Salmon Burger

$14.95

With shaved cucumber, ginger lime aioli and the usual suspects; comes with fries, house spuds or small salad.

Tempting Tempeh Burger

$11.95Out of stock

Tempeh Patty, House Roll, BUZZ Sauce and all the Standard Fixins' ; comes with fries, house spuds or small salad.

Cheapsteak

$17.95

Other Stuff

Crab Cake App

$10.95

Two crab chubs, red chili greens & green chili tartar.

Tofu Fried Rice

$12.95

Brown rice, various veggies, red chilies, tamari & sesame.

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.95

Brown rice, various veggies, red chilies, tamari & sesame.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.95

Brown rice, various veggies, red chilies, tamari & sesame.

Tempeh Fried Rice

$13.95Out of stock

Howie’s Noodles

$14.95

Shrimp, fettuccini, Cajun cream, tomatoes, scallion and Parmesan.

Tofu Faux Bowl

$12.95

Lemongrass and Thai chili infused broth with flat noodles, sesame & various veggies.

Chicken Faux Bowl

$13.95

Lemongrass and Thai chili infused broth with flat noodles, sesame & various veggies.

Shrimp Faux Bowl

$14.95

Lemongrass and Thai chili infused broth with flat noodles, sesame & various veggies.

Tempeh Faux Bowl

$13.95Out of stock

Mac Loves Cheese

$12.95

Cheddar, smoked Gouda & blue with ziti pasta, caramelized onion & herb toasted bread crumbs.

Fire-Breathing Dragon

$12.95

Chilled wheat noodles tossed in Sambal peanut sauce with snap peas, basil, scallions and pickled cabbage alongside Chicken, Tofu or Shrimp, a spicy vinaigrette and a sprinkle of peanuts.

Oh Papi

$9.95

Pasta with tomatoes, basil & fresh mozzarella. Toss with a meat of your choice!

B-Sides

Tempeh Patty

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Italian Sausage

$4.00

Seared City Ham

$4.00

Pepper Bacon

$4.00

Detroit Breakfast Links

$4.00

Chicken

$5.00

Tofu

$4.00

Seared Shrimp

$6.00

Plain Steak

$11.00

Salmon Patty

$10.00

Side Black Beans

$4.00

House Spuds

$2.95

Fries

$2.95

Toast

$2.95

Flatbread

$2.95

Side Avocado

$1.50

Egg

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Pico

$1.75

Side Salad

$2.95

Whipped Cream

$1.00

Saucy Side

$0.75

Banana

$1.00

Yogurt

$2.00

Extra Container

$0.50

Kimchi

$1.95

Tofu Scramble

$4.00

Evening Specials

Ranchera Burger

$14.59

Club

$12.59

Happy Hour 4-6pm

Wonton Nachos

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Sliders

$7.00

AugtoberFest

$4.00

51K

$4.00

Cider

$4.00

Sweata Weatha'

$8.00

Hot and Smokey

$8.00

Rhubarbs Rub

$7.00

Fly Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cranberry Fizz

$9.00

Spanish Fly

$9.00

Dark and Stormyish

$8.00

Beverages

Coffee Express House Blend

$2.95

Harney & Sons Loose Leaf Tea

$3.95

Pick your flavor!

Sm. Fresh Squeezed Juice

$2.95

OJ or Grapefruit.

Lg. Fresh Squeezed Juice

$3.95

OJ or Grapefruit.

Hot Cocoa with Whipped Cream

$2.95

Can o’ V-8

$1.25

Bottled Root Beer

$2.95

Fountain Drinks

$2.95

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale & Lemonade.

Fresh Squeezed Lemonades

$2.95

Flavor availability varies.

Ito En Matcha Love Green Tea

$3.50

Chilled and unsweetened!

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.00

Arnie Palmer

$2.00

A.K.A. Half and Half

Float

$5.00

Milkshakes

$6.95

Choose your flavor!

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Water TG

$0.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Carry Out Cup

$0.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Beer

Moosehead Lager

$2.00

Draft

Flannel Mouth Cider

$5.00

Draft

51K IPA

$5.00

Draft

Wheat Honey Lav

$5.00

Draft

Oddside Citra Pale

$5.00

Wunderboi Kolsch

$8.00

Margarita Gose

$8.00Out of stock

Drool

$3.75

Cantina Tequila Soda

$6.00

Budweiser

$2.50

Rainbow Seeker

$4.50

Virtue Cider Brut

$4.50

Free Wave

$6.00

Tangerine Wheat

$5.00

Local Light

$2.50

Nutrl

$6.00

Flanders Red Sour

$5.00

Nitro Milk Stout

$5.50

Estrella Jalisco

$3.50

Kirin Ichiban

$4.00

La Chouffe

$8.00

S S Choc Stout

$8.00

Mimosas & Wine

The Fly Mimosa

$7.00

BTL Malbec

$25.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

BTL 7 Moons

$22.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$22.00

BTL Riesling

$19.00Out of stock

BTL Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00Out of stock

BTL Pinot Grigio

$25.00

BTL Moscato

$19.00

BTL Rose

$22.00Out of stock

BTL Coastal Vines

$20.00

GL Malbec

$8.00

GL Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

7 Moons

$7.00

GL Pinot Noir

$7.00

GL Riesling

$6.00

GL Chardonnay

$8.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00Out of stock

GL Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GL Moscato

$6.00

GL Rose

$7.00Out of stock

GL Coastal Vines

$6.00

Mixed Drinks

the Sailor’s Spiced Rum shaken with chilled coffee, almond milk, and simple syrup dumped frothy into a cocoa-allspice-sugar rimmed glass.

Fly Bloody Mary

$7.00

Sobieski Vodka with SWAT! Infused house mix served with a beer snit.

Irish Creamer

$3.00

shot of half Jameson and half Bailey’s to drop in your mug.

La Paloma Perfecta

$7.50

el Jimador Silver shaken with fresh grapefruit juice, lime juice and citrus soda served up with a chili- salt rim.

Wake Up Jerry!

$6.50

Spanish 'Fly' Coffee

$9.00

rum, triple sec, Kahlua, coffee, whipped cream and cinnamon sugar rim

Stoli Hot Bloody Mary

$9.00

Basil Blossom

$7.00

Valentine’s White Blossom Vodka on the rocks with a tinge of sweetness, citrus and basil.

Salty Fly

$7.00

Rhubarb's Rub

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

in true classic style- Jameson, brown sugar &amp; hot coffee topped with whipped cream.

Virgin Fly Mary

$4.50

Dirty Shirley

$7.00

Long Island

$10.00

Sangria

$8.00

Cranberry Fizz

$10.00

Sweata Weatha'

$9.00

Dark n Stormy

$9.00

Hot and Smokey

$9.00

Double Irish Creamer

$6.00

Vodka

Vodka

$4.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Gypsy

$6.00

Tito’s

$5.00

Stoli Hot

$6.00

Stoli Oranj

$6.00

Stoli Vanil

$6.00

Stoli Raz

$6.00

Stoli

$6.00

Valentine’s

$6.00

Valentine’s White Blossom

$6.00

Rum

Rum

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Sailor Jerry

$5.00

Bacardi Select

$5.00

Myer’s

$5.00

Zaya

$7.00

Whistling Andy

$7.00

Gin

Gin

$4.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Hendrick’s

$7.50

Valentine’s Liberator

$7.00

Petosky Stone

$7.00

Ha'penny

$6.00

Tequila

Tequila

$4.00

Jimador

$6.00

Cazadores Reposado

$7.00Out of stock

Jimador Reposado

$7.00

Bozal

$9.00

Brown Booze

Jim Beam

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

George Dickel

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Jameson

$6.00

Bushmills

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.00

Red Breast

$12.00

Dead Guy Whiskey

$8.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$6.00

Glenfiddich

$9.00

Dewar’s

$6.00

Remy Martin

$9.00

Detroit Distillery

$9.00

Sweet Sips

Bailey’s

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Bailey’s Almande

$6.00

SWAT! Sauce

The Orignal

$6.00

La Picadura

$6.00

Lil' Prik

$6.00

Mug 'n' Jug

$11.00

Sauce Trifecta- one of each flavor

$17.00

WHAM jam

$8.00

Da Rest

Logo T-Shirt

$18.00

Coffee Mug

$6.00

Logo Mini Mug

$4.00

Logo Patch

$4.00

Pop Socket

Bbq Sauce

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Fly Trap: a finer diner featuring our full menu served all hours Tuesday through Friday and Breakfast only on Saturdays! 16 years of classed up diner food now served with booze and online ordering... look at us adapt! Dine in or carry-out. Open 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Website

Location

22950 Woodward Ave., Ferndale, MI 48220

Directions

Gallery
The Fly Trap image
The Fly Trap image
The Fly Trap image
The Fly Trap image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pop's for Italian
orange starNo Reviews
280 W. 9 Mile Rd Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
orange star4.7 • 833
22651 Woodward Ave Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Inyo Restaurant and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
22871 Woodward Ave Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
One Eyed Betty's
orange star4.1 • 1,471
175 W Troy St Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
The CORNER Grill, Bar + Gameroom
orange starNo Reviews
344 W 9 Mile Rd Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Detroit Wing Company - Eastpointe
orange starNo Reviews
23147 Woodward Ave Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ferndale

One Eyed Betty's
orange star4.1 • 1,471
175 W Troy St Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Otus Supply - 345 E. Nine Mile Rd.
orange star4.4 • 1,056
345 E. Nine Mile Rd. Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Howe's Bayou
orange star4.3 • 939
22848 Woodward Ave Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Anita's Kitchen - Ferndale
orange star4.7 • 833
22651 Woodward Ave Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Sakana Sushi Lounge
orange star4.2 • 752
22914 Woodward Ave Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ferndale
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Detroit
review star
Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Southfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston