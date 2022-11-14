Restaurant header imageView gallery

The FoodFather, Co 294 Third Ave

294 Third Ave

Chula Vista, CA 91910

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Burger & Apps

Season fries

$5.00

Crispy garlic fries served with aioli and ketchup

BBQ Popper Burger

$14.00

Sesame bun,housemade BBQ sauce, jalapeno poppers & caramelized onions.)

cheese fries

$6.00

Handcut fries topped with hot queso

Corn Dog

$4.50

1 all beef corn dog

Nachos

$6.50

tortilla chips topped with Hot Queso, jalapeños, Onions, Cilantro

The Food Father's Special Of The Week

Cleveland Poboy

$6.00

Polish Beef Served on a hotdog bun, Fries tossed in our house made bbq sauce.

Classic burger

Classic burger

$13.00

Brioche Bun, Classic American style cheese burger served with toppings of lettuce, tomato, grilled onion and American cheddar and zesty aioli. Comes with fries.

Jalapeño poppers

$6.00

6 Poppers

BBQ Pulled Chicken

$14.00

(Brioche bun, bbq chicken, housemade Slaw. Potato salad and baked beans)

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The FoodFather Co is a mobile Food Service that focuses on international cuisines. Chef Leon started this family ran company, August of 2019 in efforts of portraying his artistry in food and wanting to share with the community of San Diego. Hence Our Slogan “Feed The Family. Come in and enjoy!

Location

294 Third Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Directions

