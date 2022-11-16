Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Burgers
The Garden Griddle
741 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
217 East Michigan Ave, Paw Paw, MI 49079
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - 8126 W Main St
4.5 • 450
8126 W Main St Kalamazoo, MI 49009
View restaurant