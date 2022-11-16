Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Burgers

The Garden Griddle

741 Reviews

$

217 East Michigan Ave

Paw Paw, MI 49079

Grilled Cheese & Soup
Omelet
Zach's Breakfast

Breakfast

Omelet

$6.99

Scramble

$6.99

Carnivore Omelet

$11.49

Scramble Carnivore

$11.49

Garden Omelet

$9.99

Scramble Garden

$9.99

Eggs Benedict

$10.49

Egg Sandwich

$6.99

The Mega Griddle

$13.49

The Standard Griddle

$9.99

Small Griddle

$6.99

Tiny Griddle

$4.99

Veggie Skillet

$10.99

Corned Beef Skillet

$11.99

Zach's Breakfast

$11.99

GM Quesadilla

$8.49

French Toast Sandwich

$11.99

GMT Pancakes

$7.99

GMT French Toast

$7.99

Ala Cart

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99

Side of Gravy

$2.99

Hashbrowns

$2.99

American Fries

$2.99

Fruit Cup

$2.49

Pancake

$2.49

French Toast

$3.00

Egg

$1.50

Toast

$2.49

Biscuit

$2.49

Meat

Grits

$2.49

Oatmeal

$2.49

Extra Jelly

$0.75

G.G. Classic

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$7.99

1/2 Grilled Cheese & Soup

$6.99

BYO

BYO Cheese Burger

$11.49

The Summit Burger

$11.99

Sandwiches From The Grill

The Big Italian

$11.99

The Grilled Double B

$11.99

Grilled Reuben

$11.49

Grilled Turkey Reuben

$11.49

The Dip

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Burger

$11.99

Cali Chicken

$11.99

Grilled Cauliflower

$10.49

The Burger She Wrote

$11.99

Sweet Potato Black Bean Quinoa Burger, with Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Onions and Chipotle Mayo.

Sandwich/Wrap/Salad

Iceberg and Tomato

The Stack

$11.49

Quirky Turkey

$11.49

Chicken Caesar Club

$10.49

Favorite Chicken Salad

$10.49

The Bullet

$10.49

The Sailor

$9.99

Garden Goddess

$9.99

Classic Egg Salad

$9.99

Spicy Black Bean

$9.99

Additional Offerings

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Cookies

$0.50

Chips

$2.49

Salad of the Day

$2.49

Side Salad

$3.50

Dessert of the Day

$4.99

Take & Bake Cookies (1dz)

$6.00

Loaf of Bread

$6.00Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$2.49

HOT

Coffee

$1.99

Tudor House Tea

$2.99

coffe bomb upgrade

$3.00

COLD

Soda

$1.99

Whipped Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Specialty Sodas

$1.99

Fruit Upgrade

$0.75

Dinners week of March 31st

Garlic butter baked Cod w/ creamy spinach risotto & honey glazed carrots

$17.00

Swedish meatballs w/ mashed potatoes & sweet peas

$16.00

Herb roasted turkey breast w/ macaroni and cheese & asparagus

$16.00

Spinach artichoke macaroni & cheese w/ garlic bread

$13.00

Soups: Broccoli Cheddar

$12.00+

Dinners week of April 7th

Shrimp fried rice & egg rolls

$17.00

Chicken Parmesan w/ pasta & garlic bread

$16.00

Cabbage rolls w/ rice pilaf & rolls

$15.00

Vegetable pasta primavera w/ garlic bread

$13.00

Soups: Orzo Vegetable

$12.00+

Dinners week of 14th

Lemon Parmesan crusted Tilapia w/ rice pilaf & broccoli

$16.00

Honey baked ham w/ cheesy potatoes, green bean casserole & dinner rolls

$18.00

Spring vegetable chicken pot pie

$15.00

Zucchini fritters w/ yogurt dill sauce & roasted sweet potatoes

$13.00

Soups: Chicken Gnocchi

Dinners week of 21st

Blackened Grouper w/ rice pilaf & green beans

$18.00

BBQ grilled pork tenderloin w/ Amish baked beans & corn on the cobb

$15.00

Creamy bacon chicken w/ mashed red skins potatoes & broccoli

$15.00

Wild rice stuffed portabella mushroom & peas

$13.00

Soups: Split Pea & Ham

$12.00+

Kid Valentines Day Cake Night

Price Per cake - 2 adult only per cake

$25.00

Winter Foodie Fun

Winter Foodie Fun

$10.00

Adult Valentines Day Cake Night

Price Per cake - 2 adult only per cake

$25.00
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

217 East Michigan Ave, Paw Paw, MI 49079

Directions

