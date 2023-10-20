Breakfast

Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$4.75

Egg & Cheese Sandwich on your choice of toast and choice of meat

Omelette

Build Your Own 3 Egg
$7.00

3 Eggs with your choice of Cheese, Veggies and Meat

Build Your Own 5 Egg
$10.00

5 Eggs with your choice of Cheese, Veggies, and Meat

Denver Omelette
$13.00

3 Eggs, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers & Onions

Irish Omelette
$14.00

3 Eggs, Homemade corned beef hash, peppers & onions

Meat Lovers
$15.00

3 eggs, Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Kielbasa, and Shaved steak with Cheddar Cheese

Griddle

Captain Crunch French Toast
$9.25

Hand battered thick cut French toast coated in Captain Crunch

Coco Pebbles ft
$9.25

Hand Battered thick cut French toast coated in Cocoa Pebbles

Double Cake
$6.99
1 French Toast
$5.50
2 French Toast
$7.00
3 French Toast
$8.50
Half Waffle
$3.99
Single Cake
$2.99
Triple Cake
$7.99
Waffle
$7.99
Red White & Blue Waffle
$9.99

Classics/Combos

1 Good Combo
$8.99

One egg, one bacon or sausage, one pancake or French toast, with home fries or hash browns and toast

2 Good Combo
$11.99

Two eggs, two bacon or sausage, two pancakes or french toast, with home fries or hash browns and toast

3 Good Combo
$13.99

Three eggs, three bacon or sausage, three pancakes or french toast, with home fries or hash browns and toast

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
$6.99

Homemade sausage gravy over 2 homemade Biscuits

Chicken & Waffles
$15.00

Hand battered Chicken on top of house -made waffle topped with homemade hot honey syrup

Corned Beef breakfast
$14.99

Corned beef hash two eggs, home fries or hash browns, beans, and toast

Country Fried Chicken
$14.99

Hand batter chicken smothered in sausage gravy, three eggs, home fries or hash browns, beans, and toast

Good Breakfast
$12.99

Biscuits and gravy, two, eggs, sausage or bacon, home fries, and beans

French Toast
Panckake

Bene

Irish Bene
$13.99

Two poached eggs and homemade corned beef hash on grilled English muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce

Steak & Cheese Bene
$14.99

Two poached eggs and shaved steak, American cheese, mushrooms, peppers, & onions on grilled English muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce

Traditional Bene
$10.50

Two poached eggs with Canadian bacon on grilled English muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce

Kids

Kids Cheese Omelet
$5.00

Two egg and cheese omelet with toast

Kids Egg Toast Bacon or Sausage
$5.00

One egg, one bacon or sausage, and toast

Kids French Toast Egg, Bacon, or Sausage
$7.00

One French toast, one egg, one bacon or sausage

Kids JR Chicken & Waffles
$7.00
Kids Pancake Egg, Bacon or Sausage
$6.00

Two pancakes, one egg, one bacon or sausage

Lunch

Clubs

Good Clubs
$12.99

Ham, Turkey, Fried Chicken, Hamburger or Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon & Mayo. Add Cheese for an additional charge

Sandwiches/Subs

Cuban Sub
$12.99

Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss cheese, homemade pickles, topped with Dijon mustard and served with fries

Open Faced Pulled Pork Sandwich
$11.99

Pulled pork with homemade root beer BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw and fried onions. Served with fries

Reuben
$11.99

Homemade Corned beef hash, thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, on marble rye

Spicy Chicken Sandwich
$13.99

Fried chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, with Homemade hot honey sauce. Served with fries

Steak & Cheese Sub
$12.99

Shaved steak with melted American cheese, mushrooms, peppers, and onions. Served with fries

Steak Tip Sub
$15.99

Charbroiled steak tips in homemade marinade. Served with fries

Burgers

Single Smashed Burger
$7.99

In house smash burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, homemade pickles, and Good Place sauce. Served with fries

Double Smashed Burger
$13.99
Triple Smashed Burger
$15.99
Turkey Burger
$11.99

Homemade Turkey burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Good Place sauce. Served with fries

Classics

Chicken Finger Plate
$11.99

Hand battered Chicken tenders and fries and baked beans

Chicken Wing Plate
$12.99

Homemade wings, fries, and baked beans. Add Homemade Buffalo or teriyaki

Country Fried Chicken
$15.99

Hand battered fried chicken smothered in sausage gravy with two sides

Steak Tips
$19.99

Homemade marinated steak tips with choose of two sides

Mac N Cheese
$12.99

Kids

Kids Burger
$6.00
Kids Chicken Fingers & fries
$6.00
Kids Grilled Cheese & fries
$5.00
Kids Hot Dog & Fries
$5.00
Kids Mac and Cheese
$7.00
Kids Pasta with Sauce
$5.00

Salads

Caesar Salad
$12.99

romaine,shaved parm,croutons

House Salad
$11.99

lettuce,tomato,red onion,peppers,croutons,carrots,cucumbers

Drinks

Coffee/Tea

Special Coffee
$1.50
Decafe Coffee
$1.50
Coffee
$1.50
Iced Tea
$1.50

Sweet/ Unsweet

Hot Chocolate
$2.00
Hot Tea
$1.50

Juice

Large Apple Juice
$3.00
Small Apple Juice
$2.00
large OJ
$3.00
Small OJ
$2.00
Large Cranberry
$3.00
Small Cranberry
$2.00
Large Tomato
$3.00
Small Tomato
$2.00

Milk

Small Milk
$1.75
large Milk
$2.00
Flavored Milk Large
$3.00
Flavored Milk Small
$2.50

Soda

*Water / No Drink
Diet Pepsi
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Mountain Dew
$2.50
Pepsi
$2.50
Raspberry Iced Tea
$2.50
Root Beer
$2.50
Starry
$2.50

Specials

beef tacos
chicken kabobs
$15.99

marinated chicken peppers onins

chicken taco
fish taco
french onion chicken
$15.99

sauted chicken with french onion soup tooped with swiss chees

shimp tacos
steak kabobs
$18.99

marinated steak tips with peppers and onions

Sides

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon
$4.99
Baked Beans
$3.00
Side Corned Beef Hash
$8.99
Side 1 Egg
$1.50
Side Ham
$7.99
Hash Browns
$4.00
Home fries
$3.00
Side Kielbasa
$6.99
Side Sausage links
$4.99
Side Sausage Patties
$4.99
Toast Options

Lunch Sides

Fries
$4.00
Onion Rings
$5.00
Rice Pilaf
$3.00
Side Ceasar
$5.99
Side Salad
$5.99
Tots
$4.00
Cole Slaw
$3.00
Veggie of the Day
$3.00

BBQ

Beef Burnt Ends
Beef Ribs
Brisket
Burgers
Chicken Kabobs
Chicken Leg Quarters
Chicken Wings
Hot Dogs
Pork Belly
Pulled Pork
Sausage Peppers Onions
Steak Kabobs
Steak Tips
Turkey Breast
Turkey Legs
Whole Chicken

Appetizers

Starter Apps

Fried Pickles
$8.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.00
Poutine
$9.00
Loaded Fries
$10.00
Wings
$10.99