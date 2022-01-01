Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges

The HandleBar Dallas Center, IA

148 Reviews

$$

1607 Sugar Grove

Dallas Center, IA 50063

Popular Items

Handleburger
Breaded Pork Tenderloin
Grilled Chicken Sammie

Appetizers

Brussel Sprouts (GFM)

$10.00

sautéed brussels / local iowa bacon / red onion / fresh grated parmesan

Cheddar Cheese Curds

$12.00

cheddar cheese curds / side of ranch

Derailed Fries

$10.00

fresh grated parmesan / truffle oil / fresh rosemary + basil / side of black pepper aioli

Edamame (GFM)

$8.00

edamame / kosher or bloody mary salt

Entrees

Handleburger

$14.00

single quarter pound smash burger / smoked provolone / bacon onion jam / lettuce / pickle / brioche

Double Handleburger

$17.00

two quarter pound smash burgers / smoked provolone / bacon onion jam / lettuce / pickle / brioche

Trail Burger

$13.00

single quarter pound smash burger / choice of cheese ( american, smoked provolone, pepper jack, swiss ) / lettuce / pickle / brioche

Double Trail Burger

$16.00

two quarter pound smash burgers / choice of cheese ( american, smoked provolone, pepper jack, swiss ) / lettuce / pickle / brioche

Iowa Curd Burger

$16.00Out of stock

single quarter pound smash burger / pepperjack / local iowa bacon / cheddar cheese curds / ranch / brioche

Double Iowa Curd Burger

$19.00Out of stock

two quarter pound smash burgers / pepperjack / local iowa bacon / cheddar cheese curds / ranch / brioche

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$14.00

breaded pork tenderloin / lettuce / tomato / red onion / pickle / brioche

Grilled Chicken Sammie

$14.00

grilled chicken breast / sautéed onions / swiss / lettuce / pickle / brioche

Philly

$15.00Out of stock

sliced beef / pepper jack / red + green peppers / red onions / mushrooms / hoagie

1607 Salad

$14.00Out of stock

mixed greens / ham / turkey / local iowa bacon / white cheddar / red onion / cucumber / tomato / croutons / choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$15.00

mixed greens / grilled chicken breast / feta / kalamata olives / tomato / cucumber / croutons

Cup of Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Bowl of Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Mac & Three Cheese

$13.00Out of stock

cellentani noodles / cream cheese / parmesan / local iowa bacon / basil

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Three Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

cellentani noodles / cream cheese / parmesan / provolone / local iowa bacon / grilled chicken breast / buffalo sauce

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$20.00Out of stock

two grilled chicken breast / creamy herb sauce / mashed red potatoes / side of green beans

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$20.00Out of stock

grilled salmon / seasoned potatoes / lemon beurre blanc / seasonal vegetables

Kids Menu

Jr. Cheeseburger

$8.00

single quarter pound smash patty / american cheese / pickle / brioche

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

texas toast / american cheese sauce

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

cellentani noodles / american cheese sauce

Sides

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Side Aioli

$0.60

Side Applesauce

$3.00

Side BBQ

$0.60

Side Cilantro Lime Ranch

$0.60

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Side Creamy Parmesan

$0.60

Side Derailed Fries

$5.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Italian Dressing

$0.60

Side Italian Mayo

$0.60

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Mayo (Regular)

$0.60

Side of Pasta Salad

$4.00

Side Ranch

$0.60

Side Salad

$4.00

Sliced Red Onion Garnish

$0.25

Sliced Tomato Garnish

$0.25

Side of Green Beans

$4.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Cider 10oz

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bloody Mary Mix 5oz

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Draft Ginger Beer

$4.00

Draft Root Beer

$4.00

Draft Rootbeer Refill

$1.00

Fanta

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kid Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Kid Lemonade Refill

$1.00

Kid Milk

$2.00

Kid Root Beer Refill

$1.00

Kid Soda

$2.00

Lagunitas Hop Water

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade Refill

$1.00

Mello Yellow

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Old Milwaukee N/A 12oz Can

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

RED BULL

$3.00

RED BULL SF

$3.00

Ruthie N/A 12oz

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tomato Juice 5.5oz Can

$2.00

Tonic

$2.50

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Virgin Mule

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

32 Craft Beers on Tap + From-Scratch Menu! The best food on the Raccoon River Bike Trail.

Website

Location

1607 Sugar Grove, Dallas Center, IA 50063

Directions

