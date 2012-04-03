A map showing the location of The Hangry Hornet 17 AMERICAN WAYView gallery

The Hangry Hornet 17 AMERICAN WAY

review star

No reviews yet

17 AMERICAN WAY

Monroe, OH 45050

Order Again

Hand Tossed

Small Hand-Tossed Pizza

$5.49

Medium Hand-Tossed Pizza

$7.49

Large Hand-Tossed Pizza

$9.49

Extra-Large Hand-Tossed Pizza

$11.49

Thin Crust

Small Thin-Crust Pizza

$5.49

Medium Thin-Crust Pizza

$7.49

Large Thin-Crust Pizza

$9.49

Extra-Large Thin-Crust Pizza

$11.49

Deep Dish

Small Pan Pizza

$7.49

Medium Pan Pizza

$9.49

Large Pan Pizza

$11.49

Chicago Style Deep Dish

$22.99

Gluten-Free Cauliflower

Medium Gluten-Free Cauliflower Pizza

$10.49

Wings

Wings Wednesday 20 Wings

$20.00

8 Piece Wings

$10.99

8 Piece Boneless Wings

$9.99

Bread

Cinnamon Knots

$5.99

Garlic Knots

$5.99

Garlic Parm Knots

$5.99

Cheesy Bread

$5.99

3 Pretzels

$4.99

Pasta

Kraft Mac n' Cheese

$4.99

Spaghetti

$4.99

Baked Pasta

$3.49

Dessert

Killer Brownies

$4.99

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$5.99

Canolis

$5.99

Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

Hoagies

Mushroom Hoagie

$6.99

Steak Hoagie

$6.99

Philly Cheese Hoagie

$6.99

Pepperoni Meatball Hoagie

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$6.99

Chips

Lay's Potato

$0.75

Lay's BBQ

$0.75

Doritos' Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Doritos' Cool Ranch

$0.75

Tots

Tots

$4.99

Soft Drinks

Pepsi Cola

$2.00+

Mountain Dew

$2.00+

MUG Root Beer

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Coca Cola

$2.00+

Diet Coke

$2.00+

Coke Zero

$2.00+

Sprite

$2.00+

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Gold Peak Tea

$2.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.00+

Barq's Root Beer

$2.00+

Water

$1.00+

Gatorade

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.00+

Dr. Pepper

$2.00+

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.00+

A&W Root Beer

$2.00+

Orange CRUSH

$2.00+

Energy Drink

Monster

$3.00

Monster Java

$3.00

Monster Ultra

$3.00

Monster Ultra Violet

$3.00

Monster Ultra Sunrise

$3.00

Dip Cups

Carolina Gold

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Honey Barbeque

$0.50

Hot Buffalo

$0.50

Icing

$1.00

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Queso Cheese

$1.00

Salad Dressings

Balsamic Vinagarette

$1.00

Ceasar Dressing

$1.00

Fat-free Italian Dressing

$1.00

Fat-free Ranch Dressing

$1.00

French Dressing

$1.00

Italian Dressing

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Vegetables on Side

Banana Peppers

$1.00

Jalapeño

$1.00

Cookies

Single Cookie

$6.00

Daisy’s Sweets

Daisy’s Sweets

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17 AMERICAN WAY, Monroe, OH 45050

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
