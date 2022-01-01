Harvester Taproom 20260 Main Street NE
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Harvester Taproom is a one of a kind taproom in the heart of the Willamette Valley built on community and a hard day's work.
Location
20260 Main Street NE, Saint Paul, OR 97137
Gallery
