Harvester Taproom 20260 Main Street NE

review star

No reviews yet

20260 Main Street NE

Saint Paul, OR 97137

Order Again

Appetizers

Beer Cheese N Sausage

$12.00

Hummus Plate

$12.00

Savory Steamed Clams

$16.00

Wings

$12.00

Smoker Specials

Beef Brisket

Out of stock

12 oz Prime Rib

$37.00

Italian Sausage Lasagna

$20.00Out of stock

Fish And Chips

$20.00

Slider And Beer Special

$16.00

Beer Cheese N Sausage

$12.00

Sliders

$12.00

Claudia Special

$4.00

Hop Commission Fee

$500.00

Quiche - Bacon Guyere

$14.00

Quiche - Smoker Salmon Cream Cheese

$14.00

Sandwiches

Build Your Own Burger

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Soup & Salads

Simple Salad

$8.00

Caesar

$11.00

Goddess Salad

$18.00

Chef Soup

$8.00

Pound of Salmon

$32.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Cup Of Soup

$4.00

Mixed Greens Side Salad

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side Of Chicken

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Bread N Butta

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Regular Chicken Strips

$11.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream and Cookie

$3.00

Peach Ice Cream And Cookie

$3.00

Lemon Sorbet and Cookie

$3.00

Cantelope Sorbet

$3.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Pecan Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Ice Cream

$3.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Sugar Cookie

$1.00

Coffee Tart

$7.00

Marion Berry Pie

$7.00

Red Wine

Charles Krug Cab Sauv

$15.00

Cataclysm - Cab Sauv

$10.00

Elemental Substance - Cab Sauv

$10.00

Golden West Pinot Noir

$10.00

Sea Sun - Pinot Noir

$10.00

Stoller Pinot Nior

$10.00

Charles Krug Bottle

$64.00

Cataclysm - Cab Sauv Bottle

$33.00

Golden West Bottle

$33.00

Stoller Pinot Nior Bottle

$33.00

Elemental Sub. Cab Sauv Bottle

$33.00

Sea Sun - Pinot Noir Bottle

$33.00

White Wine

Chehalem Pinot Gris

$9.00

Elemental Substance - Chardonnay

Sea Sun Chardonnay

$9.00

Stoller Chardonnay

$9.00

Vireton Pinot Gris

$9.00

Ponzi Riesling

$9.00

Opera Prima Brut

$7.00

Brut Bottle

$26.00

Chehalem Pinot Gris Bottle

$31.00

Elemental Substance - Chardonnay Bottle

$31.00

Sea Sun Bottle

$31.00

Stoller Chardonnay Bottle

$31.00

Vireton Pinot Gris Bottle

$31.00

Ponzi Riesling Bottle

$31.00

Poire Bottle

$19.00

King Estate Pinot Gris

$15.00

King Estate Pinot Gris Bottle

$60.00

Chemistry Rosé Bubbles

$9.00

Stoller Rose

$9.00

Corking Fee

Corking Fee

$15.00

Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Roy Rodgers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Cider

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Pitchers

Coca-Cola Pitcher

$12.00

Diet Coke Pitcher

$12.00

Root Beer Pitcher

$12.00

Dr. Pepper Pitcher

$12.00

Sprite Pitcher

$12.00

Lemonade Pitcher

$12.00

Orange Juice Pitcher

$12.00

Cranberry Juice Pitcher

$12.00

Black Tea Pitcher

$12.00

Harvester Merch

Harvester Mixer Glass

$10.00

Harvester Taster Glass

$6.00

Harvester T-Shirt

$25.00

Harvester Polo

$30.00

Paper Gift Cards

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$75 Gift Certificate

$75.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Harvester Taproom is a one of a kind taproom in the heart of the Willamette Valley built on community and a hard day's work.

Location

20260 Main Street NE, Saint Paul, OR 97137

Directions

