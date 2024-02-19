The Kitchen Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8252 Dallas Highway, Suite B, Douglasville, GA 30134
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Allure Lounge - 7090 Concourse Pkwy
No Reviews
7090 Concourse Pkwy Douglasville, GA 30134
View restaurant
Blue Agave - 3000 Chapel Hill Road
No Reviews
3000 Chapel Hill Rd Douglasville, GA 30135
View restaurant