The Knife
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1455 Nw 107 Ave, Doral, FL 33172
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
1455 NW 107 AVE #454B - 100 MONTADITOS INTERNATIONAL MALL
No Reviews
1455 NW 107 AVE #454B Doral, FL 33172
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Doral
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant