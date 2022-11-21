Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Landmark Bistro

351 Reviews

$$

725 G Avenue

Grundy Center, IA 50638

Bacon Cheese Burger
Chicken Tenders
Tenderloin

Starters

1/2 Bella Mushrooms

$4.25

1/2 Nacho's Grande

$7.50

1/2 Onion Rings

$4.25

1/2 Pepper Jack Cheese Cubes

$4.25

1/2 Pickles

$4.25

Bella Mushrooms

$8.49

Chips & Dip

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$8.49

Half Naked Cheese Curds

$8.48
Nacho Grande

Nacho Grande

$11.99

Onion Tanglers

$8.49

Pepper jack cheese cubes

$8.49

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$10.99

Tater Tots-Loaded

$9.99

Jalapeño Dip

$9.49

Featured App

$10.99

1/2 Chs Balls

$4.25

Burgers

The Cheese Box Burger

$9.99
Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.49

Blue Cheeseburger

$10.99

BR-Inner Burger

$11.99
Mia Quesadilla Burger

Mia Quesadilla Burger

$11.49

Hamburger

$8.99

Patty Melt

$11.49

Brody Burger

$11.50
Double Cheese Buger

Double Cheese Buger

$12.49

Make it a double

$2.00
Ellie Popper Burger

Ellie Popper Burger

$11.99

Mushroom & Swiss

$10.49

LandMac

$10.49

Emersyn Burger

$11.99

Chicken

Sloppy Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Chicken Cordon Blue

$11.49

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Plain Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.99
Smothered Chicken

Smothered Chicken

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Lena Linguine

$13.99

Salads

BLT Salad

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Fajita Salad

$11.99
Featured Salad

Featured Salad

$12.49

HALF BLT Salad

$6.99

HALF Buffalo Chicken Salad

$6.99

HALF Chef Salad

$6.99

HALF Fajita Salad

$6.99

HALF Taco Salad

$6.99

Taco Salad

$11.49

Seafood

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Feller's Fish n' Chips Basket

$10.99
Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Cod Sandwich

$11.99

Seafood Platter

$15.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$10.49

Sandwiches

The Landmark

$12.99

Felix Grundy Philly

$12.99
Road's Reuben

Road's Reuben

$9.99
Tenderloin

Tenderloin

$9.49
BLT

BLT

$9.99

French Dip Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Brisket

$12.49

Club Sandwich

$11.99

Taco

$10.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$5.99

Kids Hotdog

$5.99

Kids Shrimp

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99
Kids Kraft & Cheese

Kids Kraft & Cheese

$5.99

Sides

Apple Sauce

$2.49

Baked Potato

$3.49

Chips & Salaa

$4.49

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Cottage Cheese

$3.49

Basket of French Fries

$3.99

Spring Salad

$3.49Out of stock

Ranch w/New Btl

$10.00

Ranch (1 provided w/each meal free)

$0.50

Ranch Btl Refill

$5.00

Saut Mush

$2.49

Saut Onion

$2.49

Side Salad

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Featured Dessert

$3.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Hansen Dairy Ice Cream

Cookie Monster

$2.25

Candy Bar

$2.25Out of stock

Chip And Cherry

$2.25

Strawberry

$2.25

Brownie Batter

$2.25

Vanilla

$2.25Out of stock

Butter Pecan

$2.25

Cookie Dough

$2.25

Peanut Butter Cup

$2.25

Mint Chocolate Chip

$2.25

Chocolate

$2.25

Steaks

J

$23.99Out of stock

Soup

Cup Soup

Cup Soup

$4.99

Bowl Soup

$6.99

cup of soup half sandwich

$6.99

Ice

20 lb Bag Ice

$4.00

Non-Alcholic

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

20 Oz Pop

$3.00

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Mtn Dew

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Water

Club Soda

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Daily Special

Daily Special

$12.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

725 G Avenue, Grundy Center, IA 50638

Directions

