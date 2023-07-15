Pancakes, French Toast, Waffles and Sides

Pancakes

$7.25

Golden fluffy pancakes served with warm syrup and soft butter. Fresh whipped cream optional

Pancakes topped with fruit

$10.95

Topped with fresh strawberries or cinnamon apples. Fresh whipped cream optional.

Banana Walnut Pancakes

$10.95

Fluffy banana pancakes topped with Caramelized bananas and walnuts (optional) Fresh whipped cream on the side.

Blueberry Pancakes

$9.75

Fluffy golden pancakes with fresh blueberries. Served with warm syrup Fresh whipped cream optional.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.25

Served with warm syrup.Fresh whipped cream optional.

Fluffy Whole Wheat Pancakes

$8.25

Oatmeal Pancakes

$8.25

Banana Oat Pancakes (Gluten free) OR NOT

$8.25

add two eggs

$3.00

French Toast

$7.25

Thick slices of our signature french toast topped with powder sugar and cinnamon.

Old fashioned French Toast

$7.25

(on your choice of bread)

Cannoli Stuffed French Toast

$13.95

Our signature french toast is stuffed with homemade cannoli cream. Fresh whipped cream is optional.

Strawberry Stuffed French Toast

$13.95

Our signature French toast stuffed with fresh strawberries and a cream cheese spread. Fresh whipped cream optional

Nutella Stuffed French Toast

$11.95

Our signature French toast is stuffed with fresh strawberries and a spread. Fresh whipped cream optional

Cinnamon Apple French Toast

$9.75

Our signature French toast is topped with warm homemade cinnamon apples. Fresh whipped cream optional

French toast with fruit

$9.75

add two eggs

$3.00

Waffles

Belgian Waffles

$7.95

Crisp and golden brown.

Blueberry Waffles

$11.95

Fresh blueberries baked in and on top

Strawberry Waffles

$11.95

Topped with fresh strawberries. Fresh whipped cream optional

Banana Waffles

$11.95

Fresh bananas baked in and on top

Bacon Pecan Waffles

$11.95

Golden bacon-filled waffles topped with caramelized bacon and pecans

add two eggs

$3.00

add meat

Breakfast Sides

SIDE Pork Roll

$4.75

SIDE Bacon

$4.75

SIDE Ham

$4.75

SIDE Sausage

$4.75

SIDE Turkey sausage

$4.75

SIDE Turkey Bacon

$4.75

SIDE Canadian Bacon

$4.75

SIDE Corned Beef Hash

$8.25

SIDE Avocado Mash

$3.95

SIDE Cottage Cheese

$4.25

Side grilled Tomato

$3.95

side strawberries

$3.75

Eggs & Omelettes

EGGS

TWO EGGS & HOMEFRIES

$5.95

TWO EGGS WITH MEAT & HOMEFRIES

$9.75

STEAK AND EGGS

$15.75

EGGS BENEDICT

$14.75

EGGS FLORENTINE

$13.75

POTATO AND EGGS

$6.95

HAM STEAK AND EGGS

$13.75

Extra Egg

$1.50

ADD avocado

$2.25

Omelettes

Garden

$12.75

Peppers, Onion, Tomato, & Mushrooms

The Greek

$11.75

Feta Cheese, Onion & Tomato

Spinach & Feta

$11.75

Packed with Protein

$15.75

Egg Whites, Chicken Breast, Onions, Peppers & mushrooms. Substitute Grilled Tomato For Home fries And Toast

Western Ham, Peppers & Onions

$10.75

Substitute An English Muffin Or Bagel

$2.25

Sub Egg whites

$2.00

Sub Grilled Tomato for homefries and toast

protein power up

$13.75

chili cheddar omelette

$11.75

Build your Own Omelette

Three Egg Omelette

$7.25

Add your choice of fillings – Keep it simple or add as many as you like

Sub English muffin or Bagel

$2.25

No home fries

Sub Sliced Tomato and lettuce

Egg Sandwiches

The legend Pork Roll Sandwich

$6.75

Thick slices of pork roll, eggs, and cheese on a lightly toasted hard roll - PERFECTION

The Begoneggnchezzz

$6.75

Crisp bacon, eggs and cheese on a lightly toasted hard roll.

Western Egg Sandwich

$6.75

(Ham, peppers & onions)

Protein Wrap

$8.75

Egg whites, turkey sausage or turkey bacon and grilled tomato in a whole wheat wrap

ADD AVOCADO

$2.25

sausage egg and cheese

$6.95

This and That

Avocado Toast

$8.95

2 large slices of crusty bread with fresh avocado mash (Hot pepper flakes and red onion optional).

Yogurt with Granola and Seasonal Fruit

$8.95

Drizzled with pure honey (optional)

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$5.25

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.25

Fresh Fruit Plate

$10.25

Cottage Cheese & Fresh Seasonal Fruits

The Bread Box

Jumbo Toasted Bagel served with butter and jelly

$3.25

Bagel all the way

$14.25

Toasted jumbo bagel with Lox, cream cheese, red onion, tomato, and cucumbers

Jumbo Fresh Baked Muffin

$4.25

Toasted Or Grilled With Butter And Jelly

Warm Jumbo Cinnamon Roll

$4.75

Packed With Cinnamon And Brown Sugar And Topped With Homemade Cream Cheese Icing, Served Warm.

Cinnamon Toast

$4.25

Thick Homemade Toast Slathered With Melted Butter And Cinnamon.

Assorted Pastries

$4.75

Ask for daily options: Danish, Croissants, Crumb Coffee Cake, Pound Cake etc.

Toasted Hard roll

$2.75

Toast

$2.25

Three Slices Of Your Choice Of Bread Served With Butter And Jelly.

English Muffin

$3.45

Served With Butter And Jelly.

Toasted Bagel with Cream cheese

$5.25

Bagel with Lox only

$12.75

grilled croissant

$2.75

hard roll or a bagel to go. plain

$1.75

plain croissant not grilled to go

$2.25

Lunch

Burgers

Classic

$6.75

Classic with Cheese

$7.75

Pizza Burger

$8.50

Mozzarella cheese and our house marinara sauce

Mushroom Swiss

$8.75

Melted swiss and sautéed mushrooms

BBQ Bacon And Cheddar

$10.95

Crisp bacon and cheddar cheese topped with BBQ sauce

Roasted Jalapeno Bison Burger

$12.95

Avocado, charred Jalapeno, tomato, lettuce, cilantro, and topped with a fried egg (optional) with or without a bun

Bison Burger

$8.75

Bison with Cheese

$9.75

Herb Butter Burger

$8.95

Pure beef stuffed with a compound herb butter and grilled. Served with a roasted garlic mayonnaise on a choice of toasted brioche or ciabatta bun.

Deluxe ( lettuce, tomato and fries)

$3.75

California Turkey Burger

$10.95

with avocado, lettuce and tomato

Turkey Burger

$7.95

Veggie Burger (Scratch Made)

$8.95

mushrooms, carrots, broccoli, onion, garlic, spinach, brown rice, black beans

Veggie Burger Supreme (Scratch made)

$10.95

Grilled tomatoes, pickled red onion and wilted spinach with a hummus spread

Portobello Mushroom Burger

$10.95

Seasoned Grilled Whole Portobello Mushroom Cap, Topped With Sliced Tomato, Raw Or Pickled Red Onion, Romaine Lettuce, And Avocado

DELUXE ( lettuce tomato and fries)

$3.75

Join The Club

Roasted Chicken Club

$13.95

House Roasted Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato And Bacon. Choice Of Mayo Or Honey Mustard.

Turkey Club

$13.95

House Roasted Turkey, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato And Bacon. Choice Of Mayo Or Honey Mustard.

Roast Beef Club

$13.95

House Roasted Beef, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato And Bacon. Choice Of Mayo Or Honey Mustard.

Chicken Or Tuna Salad Club

$13.95

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato And Bacon. Choice Of Mayo Or Honey Mustard.

Hamburger Club

$13.95

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato And Bacon. Choice Of Mayo Or Honey Mustard.

Cheeseburger Club

$13.95

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato And Bacon. Choice Of Mayo Or Honey Mustard.

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato And Bacon. Choice Of Mayo Or Honey Mustard.

Grilled Cheese Corner

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

(American, Cheddar, Swiss, Mozzarella)

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Mozzarella Cheese With Sun Dried Tomatoes And Pesto

Spinach And Feta Grilled Cheese

$8.75

Spinach, Lightly Sautéed In Garlic And Oil, Topped With Feta And Mozzarella Cheese And Grilled To Melty Perfection. Crushed Red Pepper Optional

Fries. NOT A SIDE

$2.99

cut of soup

$2.99

bacon

$2.25

ham

$2.25

turkey

$2.25

tomato

$0.50

That’s A Wrap

Hummus Veggie Wrap

$13.95

Spinach Tortilla, Hummus, Cucumbers, Spinach, Tomato, Avocado, And Sprouts

Tomato Wrap With Roasted Vegetables

$13.95

Tomato Tortilla Stuffed With Sautéed Spinach, Mushrooms, Onion, Bell Pepper, Cherry Tomatoes And Garlic Sprinkled With Cheddar Cheese

Spinach Wrap With Roasted Vegetables

$13.95

Tomato Tortilla Stuffed With Sautéed Spinach, Mushrooms, Onion, Bell Pepper, Cherry Tomatoes And Garlic Sprinkled With Cheddar Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Shredded Chicken Tossed In A Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Crumbled Bacon And Fresh Diced Tomatoes In A Flour Tortilla And Served With A Side Of Ranch Or Blue Cheese Dressing

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$13.95

Shaved Steak, Grilled Green Peppers, Onion, Mushrooms And Melted American Or Provolone Cheese

Turkey Strawberry Wrap

$13.95

House Roasted Turkey Breast, Spinach, Strawberries And Red Onion Drizzled With A Poppyseed Or Honey Mustard Dressing

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$13.95

Roasted Chicken, Chopped Romaine, Bacon And Shaved Parmesan Tossed In A House Caesar Dressing In A Warm Tortilla

California Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Avocado, And Mango With A Lime Aioli In A Warm Whole Wheat Tortilla

Smashed Chickpea And Goat Cheese Wrap

$13.95

Smashed Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Celery, Goat Cheese, And Greens. Tossed In A Light Scratch Made Lemon Basil Olive Oil.

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Or Fried Chicken

$8.95

Lettuce & Tomato

Grilled Or Fried Chicken Deluxe

$10.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese

Grilled Or Fried Chicken Supreme

$10.95

Sautéed Onions, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, And Garlic Mayo

Grilled Or Fried BBQ Chicken

$10.95

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese And BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken

$8.95

Grilled Or Fried Chicken Tossed In A Spicy Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Supreme

$10.75

Breaded Buffalo Chicken Breast Topped With Cucumber, Red Cabbage And Cheddar Cheese On A Toasted Roll.

Fried Chicken Ovation

$10.95

Battered Fried Chicken, Bread & Butter Pickles, Drizzled With Sriracha Honey And Mayo

Fried Apple Chicken

$11.95

Fried Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese And Caramelized Roasted Apples

Fries NOT A SIDE

$2.99

cup of soup

$2.99

SANDWICHES SHOPPE

B.L.T.

$7.75

B.L.A.T.

$9.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, sprouts and avocado. Choice of mayo or garlic mayo

Shaved Ham, Brie And Pear

$9.75

On A Crusty Baguette With Honey Mustard

Chicken or Tuna

$6.75

House-made Chicken Or Tuna Salad With Lettuce And Tomato On Your Choice Of Toast. Let Us Know If U Would Like Celery Added.

Nothing Fancy Egg Salad

$5.25

On Your Choice Of Bread Let Us Know If You Want Celery Added.

Avocado Egg Salad

$6.75

Just A Little Fancier

Spicy Sriracha Egg Salad

$5.95

Spicy Sriracha Egg Salad

Caprese Sandwich

$7.75

Fresh Mozzarella, Chopped Sun-dried Tomatoes, Basil Leaves, Sliced Tomato And Drizzled With Balsamic On A Lightly Toasted Ciabatta.

Turkey B.L.A.T

$10.25

Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado & Tomato On A Baguette With Mayo

Roast Beef Supreme

$10.95

Roast beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and bread & butter pickles with Dijonnaise on a toasted bun

Roast Beef Deluxe

$10.95

Roast Beef, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, And Horseradish Sauce On A Fresh Baguette.

Very Veggie Sandwich

$8.95

Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato. Carrot. Red Bell Pepper, Sprouts With A Scallion Cream Cheese On Toasted Bread

fries NOT A SIDE

$2.99

cup of soup

$2.99

Carving Board

Add Lettuce & Tomato

$1.25

DELI SANDWICH COLD

$8.75

Your choice. All house seasoned and roasted.

Raw onion

$0.50

Bacon

$2.75

american

$1.00

swiss

$1.00

cheddar

$1.00

mozzarella

$1.00

fries NOT A SIDE

$2.99

cup of soup

$2.99

Hot Sandwiches

Pot Roast

$7.95

Tender And Juicy Served With Au Jus Or Topped With Coleslaw

Meatloaf

$7.95

Secret Recipe

Brisket

$8.95

Braised For Hours. Served With Au Jus. Sautéed Onions Optional Add Melted Swiss For A French Dip Experience

Corned Beef

$9.95

Corned Beef Reuben

$11.25

French Dip

$11.75

Our Signature Roast Beef, Melted Swiss, Sautéed Onions On A Toasted Baguette With Horseradish Sauce. Served With Au Jus

Steak Sandwich

$13.95

Steak Cooked How You Like It, With Sautéed Onions & Roasted Garlic Mayo On Toasted Baguette. Garnished With House Made Onion Rings

fries NOT A SIDE

$2.99

cup of soup

$2.99

PORK ROLL AND CHEESE ON. ROLL NO EGG

$6.95

Quesadillas

Cheese quesadilla

$7.95

Peppers, onions, mozzarella & cheddar

Chicken quesadilla

$11.95

Grilled chicken, sautéed peppers & onions, mozzarella & cheddar

Steak quesadilla

$13.95

Sliced steak, sautéed peppers & onions, mozzarella & cheddar

Mushroom & Black Bean quesadilla

$10.95

Portobello mushrooms, black beans, sautéed onions & mozzarella

Spinach & Mushroom quesadilla

$11.95

Sautéed spinach, onions & peppers, portobello mushrooms and cheddar

Cheeseburger quesadilla

$11.95

Hand formed beef burger, sautéed onions & cheddar

Vegetable quesadilla

$11.95

Grilled tomato, sautéed onions, peppers & portobello mushrooms, black beans, mozzarella & cheddar

fries

$2.99

cup of soup

$2.99

The Dog Pound

Single

$3.25

Chili Dog

$4.95

Chili Dog With Cheese

$5.75

(Our Signature 4 Bean Chili)

Add Raw

$1.00

Double Dog It For

$2.50

sautéed onion

$1.00

double raw onion

$2.00

double sautéed onion

$2.00

double chili

$2.00

double cheese

$2.00

FRIES. NOT A SIDE

$2.99

SPECIALS

Chicken Stew served with crusty bread

$9.95

Chicken Stew. Little sister to Beef Stew, Moist tender chicken surrounded by roasted veggies and potatoes in a light gravy. Served with crusty bread.

Brisket sandwich with or without onions

$10.95

Brisket Sandwich Au Jus. Slow-roasted for 10 hours and served hot on garlic toasted hard roll. A little messy but worth it! Sautéed onions optional

chicken pot pie with small tossed salad

$9.95

Chicken Pot Pie. Hot and filling with a Flaky crust. Served with a small tossed salad.

pot roast with mashed potato

$9.95

House made Pot Roast, simmered with root vegetables served with mashed potatoes.

Pizza

$9.95

Pizza Friday! Personal 10" Pizza. Homemade dough makes all the difference Choice of one topping. Pepperoni, Mushroom, Peppers, Sautéed Onions, Or Sausage Additional Toppings $0.75 Each

Ask About The Dessert Of The Day

$3.95

There's always room for dessert.

Tuna on a toasted croissant , let tom and fries

$10.95

Chili Bowl with onion and cheddar

$6.50

Meatball parm on a baguette

$10.95

Roast beef on a roll with let, tom, mayo & Fries

$10.95

Egg salad on toasted croissant with Let, tom & Fries

$8.95

Chicken salad on potato roll with let, tom, fries

$9.95

House salad with grilled chicken

$9.95

Ham egg and cheese on a croissant

$6.95

Pastrami Reuben on rye with FF

$10.95

Ham and American omelette

$10.95

old fashioned French toast with strawberries

$9.75

Western Omelette

$10.75

Strawberry Stuffed old fashioned

$12.95

Roast turkey blt on toast with friers

$13.95

western egg sandwich on a croissant

$6.75

western egg sandwich on a croissant with Cheese

$8.00

strawberry pancakes

$9.95

beef piranha with peppers and onions and Swiss on long roll

$11.95

grilled feta and spinach with moss on rye

$8.75

tuna on toast with lettuce tom and fries

$9.95

pot roast on a roll with fries

$10.95

Beverages

Cold

Thick Milk Shakes with Real Fruit

$5.95

Egg Cream

$4.25

Assorted Sodas

$2.95

Iced Tea

$3.75

Sweetened or Unsweetened

Bottled Water

$1.95

Choice of Juice

$2.50+

Apple, Orange, Tomato, Grapefruit, Pineapple or Cranberry

Half Carafe of Juice

$6.95

Full Carafe of Juice

$9.95

Milk Choose Whole, 2% Skim or Chocolate

$2.99

Almond Milk

$4.99

Oat milk

$4.99

Iced coffee

$3.75

Hot

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Fresh whipped cream and cinnamon

Cinnamon Milk

$3.75

(Warm milk blended with cinnamon and topped fresh whipped cream)

Drip Coffee

$2.89

Americano

$3.99

Espresso and hot water

Cappuccino

$4.99

Espresso, steamed milk and milk froth

Latte

$5.25

Double espresso with steamed milk

Caffe Mocha

$3.99

Espresso, chocolate and steamed milk

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

Drip coffee with steamed milk

Espresso

$3.99+

Macchiato

$3.99+

Espresso with a dollop of milk

Cafe Viennese

$5.25

Cappuccino with whipped cream and cinnamon

Lipton Teapot

$2.59

Plates

Plates

Ribeye Steak

$19.95

Prime aged and cooked to your temp choice

Filet Mignon

$21.95

Beef Tenderloin. Topped with herb butter

Slow Braised Brisket

$16.95

Fork tender served with au jus

***Sunday Pot Roast

$16.95

Served With Root Vegetables And Roasted Potato

Roast Turkey

$14.95

House roasted fresh herb turkey topped with a our homemade turkey gravy

Mom’s Meatloaf

$13.95

Homemade meatloaf served with mushroom gravy

Roast 1/2 Chicken

$13.95

Seasoned with fresh herbs

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$15.95

Scratch-made and juicy

Fried Flounder

$17.95

Served with Our House Tarter Sauce

***Stuffed Peppers (2)

$13.95

Scratch made in our house marinara

Crispy Skin Duck Breast

$18.95

Served with orange sauce

Crispy Skin Grilled Salmon

$18.95

Served with a lemon mustard vinaigrette.

POTATO

VEGETABLE

Pasta And Parms

Chicken Breast Parmigiana

$15.95

Fresh breaded breasted of chicken fried and smothers in our homemade marinara and topped with melted mozzarella

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$14.95

Our Homemade meatballs simmered in our scratch marinara

Spaghetti And Meatballs Parmigiana

$15.95

Our Homemade meatballs simmered in scratch marinara available with mozzarella and grated Parmigiana cheese

Spaghetti With Meat Sauce

$14.95

A hearty scratch-made meat sauce with ground beef

***Lasagna

$15.95

Our scratch, house made meat lasagna

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.95

Grilled or fried and topped with our house marinara & mozzarella.

Shrimp Parmigiana

$16.95

Grilled or fried and topped with our house marinara, mozzarella and grated parmigiana cheese.

***Spinach Lasagna

$15.95

Layers of pasta, spinach, and ricotta filling smothered in our meatless house marinara and mozzarella cheese.

***Spinach Ricotta Ravioli

$14.95

Served in a brown butter garlic sauce

***Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

Choice of our house meat sauce or marinara

***Cheese Ravioli Parmigiana

$13.95

Choice of our house meat sauce or marinara, mozzarella and parmigiana cheese

Plate sharing is

$6.95

Includes an extra cup of soup or salad. A complete dinner includes extra coffee or tea

DESSERT

Desserts

Assorted Gourmet Cupcakes

$3.25

Florals

$3.99+

Assorted Cake Slices

$4.95

Banana Pudding

$4.95+

Fresh whipped cream optional

Assorted Cheesecake Slices

$5.75

Individual Italian Cheesecake

$6.95

Assorted Cookies

$1.25

Assorted Brownies

$2.99

Giant Cookie

$3.99

WHOLE CAKES

$45.00+

cannoli

$3.00+

Oatmeal cream pie

$2.99

Peanut butter sandwich

$2.99

Local Favorite

$4.95

assorted turnovers

$4.75

crumb cake

$4.75

Senior Menu

Senior Menu

Meatloaf

$14.95

with Mushroom gravy

Roast Turkey

$14.95

with homemade turkey gravy

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.95

Fried Flounder

$14.95

ChopSteak

$14.95

with sautéed onions

Homemade Brisket

$14.95

Homemade Pot Roast

$14.95

with Root Vegetables & Roasted Potatoes

Stuffed Pepper

$14.95

Spaghetti & Meatball

$14.95

Lasagna

$14.95

(Meat or Spinach)

Kiddie Corner

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Chicken Strips

$6.99

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Hamburger

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Salads

A Healthy Bite (Salads)

House Special Salad

$5.75+

With Greens, Carrots, Green & Red Peppers, Onions, Cucumbers & Tomato

Vegetarian Italian Chopped Salad

$11.95

Packed With Tomato, Celery, Red Onion, Peppers, Chickpeas, Romaine Lettuce, Radicchio, Provolone Cheese And Tossed In An Oregano Vinaigrette.

Black Bean Salad With Corn And Avocado

$11.95

Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Avocado, Red Onion And Jalapeños, Tossed In A Lime Dressing

Tomato Chickpea Salad

$10.95

Tomato, Cucumber And Chickpeas Tossed In A Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$8.25+

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, And Anchovies Tossed In A Creamy Caesar Dressing.

Tomato And Mozzerella Pasta Salad

$10.95

Bowtie Pasta With Spinach, Tomato, And Mozzarella Cheese Tossed In A Parmesan Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served Cold

Greek Salad

$12.95

A Tradition Salad With Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Green Bell Peppers Red Onion, Kalamata Olives And Fete Cheese Tossed In A Homemade Greek Dressing.

Apple Walnut Salad

$12.95

Mixed Greens, Crisp Apples, Red Onion, Walnuts And Feta Tossed In Balsamic Vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Chives In A Red Wine Vinaigrette

ADD CHICKEN

$4.00

ADD SALMON

$7.00

ADD STEAK

$7.00

Soups

Soup Of The Day

$3.50+

See Specials Board

Chicken Noodle, Rice Or Matzo Ball

$3.25+

French Onion Soup

$5.75

Caramelized Onions Simmered With Beef Broth, Topped With Crouton And Mozzarella Cheese

Chili

$5.95+

Our Signature 4 Bean Chili Topped With Shredded Cheddar, Raw Onion (Optional) And Sour Cream On The Side

Add A Cup Of Soup To Any Sandwich For

$2.99

French Onion And Chili Not Included.

Sandwiches

$2.99

Add A Cup Or Soup Or Fries

SIDES

SIDE French Fries

$4.95

SIDE Steak Fries

$6.95

Disco Fries

$5.95

Chili Fries (With Beans)

$6.95

Scratch Made Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.75

SIDE Home Fries

$4.95

(Peppers And Onions)

Baked Potato

$3.75

Vegetable

$3.95

SIDE Coleslaw

$3.50+

SIDE Potato Salad

$3.50+

SIDE Jasmine Rice

$3.75

Chili (Our Signature Scratch Made 4 Bean)

$5.75

Raw Onion & Cheese Optional

SIDE Mashed Potato

$3.75

SIDE Mashed potato with gravy

$3.75

SIDE Macaroni salad

$3.50+

Starters

Chicken Strips (5)

$8.95

Breaded Buffalo Wings (6) (12)

$7.50+

Ghost Pepper Wings (6) (12)

$8.50+

Very Hot

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.95

Served Warm With Tortilla Chips Or Toasted Baguette Slices

Baked Mac And Cheese

$5.95

Italian Meatballs (3)

$7.95

T-Rav ( Fried Ravioli ) (5) Cheese

$5.95

Served With House Marinara

Arancini (Scratch Made)

$6.95

Italian Rice Balls, Stuffed With Parmesan And Mozzarella Cheese And Fried To Perfection. Served With Our House Marinara.

Hummus With Warm Pita

$13.95

Freshly Made The Traditional Way Just Plain And Classic. Served With Homemade Pita, Jicama, Carrots, Celery And Cucumber Slices.

Baked Brie With Apple

$8.95

Deliciously Decadent With Chopped Walnuts, Cinnamon And Honey (Optional)

Jicama And Carrot Slaw

$6.95

Refreshing Slaw Tossed In A Homemade Honey Lime Dressing.

Mushroom Rice

$6.95

Earthy Mushrooms, Savory Garlic And Rich Butter

Fried Tomatoes With Sriracha Mayo Spicy

$6.95

Can Be Made Vegan Or Gf

MAKE IT SPECIAL BREAKFAST

Add Juice and coffee or tea

juice and coffee or tea

$3.50

COMPLETE DINNER

COFFEE OR TEA AND ANY DESSERT

COMPLETE

$5.95

PLATE SHARE

Includes extra salad or soup and divided plate

SHARE

$6.95

share complete dinner included extra coffee or tea as well

SHARE COMPLETE DINNER

$12.90