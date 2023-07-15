- Home
The Local Diner and Bakery The Local DB
5015 New Jersey Highway 33
Farmingdale, NJ 07727
Pancakes, French Toast, Waffles and Sides
Pancakes
Golden fluffy pancakes served with warm syrup and soft butter. Fresh whipped cream optional
Pancakes topped with fruit
Topped with fresh strawberries or cinnamon apples. Fresh whipped cream optional.
Banana Walnut Pancakes
Fluffy banana pancakes topped with Caramelized bananas and walnuts (optional) Fresh whipped cream on the side.
Blueberry Pancakes
Fluffy golden pancakes with fresh blueberries. Served with warm syrup Fresh whipped cream optional.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Served with warm syrup.Fresh whipped cream optional.
Fluffy Whole Wheat Pancakes
Oatmeal Pancakes
Banana Oat Pancakes (Gluten free) OR NOT
add two eggs
French Toast
Thick slices of our signature french toast topped with powder sugar and cinnamon.
Old fashioned French Toast
(on your choice of bread)
Cannoli Stuffed French Toast
Our signature french toast is stuffed with homemade cannoli cream. Fresh whipped cream is optional.
Strawberry Stuffed French Toast
Our signature French toast stuffed with fresh strawberries and a cream cheese spread. Fresh whipped cream optional
Nutella Stuffed French Toast
Our signature French toast is stuffed with fresh strawberries and a spread. Fresh whipped cream optional
Cinnamon Apple French Toast
Our signature French toast is topped with warm homemade cinnamon apples. Fresh whipped cream optional
French toast with fruit
add two eggs
Waffles
Belgian Waffles
Crisp and golden brown.
Blueberry Waffles
Fresh blueberries baked in and on top
Strawberry Waffles
Topped with fresh strawberries. Fresh whipped cream optional
Banana Waffles
Fresh bananas baked in and on top
Bacon Pecan Waffles
Golden bacon-filled waffles topped with caramelized bacon and pecans
add two eggs
add meat
Breakfast Sides
Eggs & Omelettes
EGGS
Omelettes
Garden
Peppers, Onion, Tomato, & Mushrooms
The Greek
Feta Cheese, Onion & Tomato
Spinach & Feta
Packed with Protein
Egg Whites, Chicken Breast, Onions, Peppers & mushrooms. Substitute Grilled Tomato For Home fries And Toast
Western Ham, Peppers & Onions
Substitute An English Muffin Or Bagel
Sub Egg whites
Sub Grilled Tomato for homefries and toast
protein power up
chili cheddar omelette
Build your Own Omelette
Egg Sandwiches
The legend Pork Roll Sandwich
Thick slices of pork roll, eggs, and cheese on a lightly toasted hard roll - PERFECTION
The Begoneggnchezzz
Crisp bacon, eggs and cheese on a lightly toasted hard roll.
Western Egg Sandwich
(Ham, peppers & onions)
Protein Wrap
Egg whites, turkey sausage or turkey bacon and grilled tomato in a whole wheat wrap
ADD AVOCADO
sausage egg and cheese
This and That
The Bread Box
Jumbo Toasted Bagel served with butter and jelly
Bagel all the way
Toasted jumbo bagel with Lox, cream cheese, red onion, tomato, and cucumbers
Jumbo Fresh Baked Muffin
Toasted Or Grilled With Butter And Jelly
Warm Jumbo Cinnamon Roll
Packed With Cinnamon And Brown Sugar And Topped With Homemade Cream Cheese Icing, Served Warm.
Cinnamon Toast
Thick Homemade Toast Slathered With Melted Butter And Cinnamon.
Assorted Pastries
Ask for daily options: Danish, Croissants, Crumb Coffee Cake, Pound Cake etc.
Toasted Hard roll
Toast
Three Slices Of Your Choice Of Bread Served With Butter And Jelly.
English Muffin
Served With Butter And Jelly.
Toasted Bagel with Cream cheese
Bagel with Lox only
grilled croissant
hard roll or a bagel to go. plain
plain croissant not grilled to go
Lunch
Burgers
Classic
Classic with Cheese
Pizza Burger
Mozzarella cheese and our house marinara sauce
Mushroom Swiss
Melted swiss and sautéed mushrooms
BBQ Bacon And Cheddar
Crisp bacon and cheddar cheese topped with BBQ sauce
Roasted Jalapeno Bison Burger
Avocado, charred Jalapeno, tomato, lettuce, cilantro, and topped with a fried egg (optional) with or without a bun
Bison Burger
Bison with Cheese
Herb Butter Burger
Pure beef stuffed with a compound herb butter and grilled. Served with a roasted garlic mayonnaise on a choice of toasted brioche or ciabatta bun.
Deluxe ( lettuce, tomato and fries)
California Turkey Burger
with avocado, lettuce and tomato
Turkey Burger
Veggie Burger (Scratch Made)
mushrooms, carrots, broccoli, onion, garlic, spinach, brown rice, black beans
Veggie Burger Supreme (Scratch made)
Grilled tomatoes, pickled red onion and wilted spinach with a hummus spread
Portobello Mushroom Burger
Seasoned Grilled Whole Portobello Mushroom Cap, Topped With Sliced Tomato, Raw Or Pickled Red Onion, Romaine Lettuce, And Avocado
DELUXE ( lettuce tomato and fries)
Join The Club
Roasted Chicken Club
House Roasted Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato And Bacon. Choice Of Mayo Or Honey Mustard.
Turkey Club
House Roasted Turkey, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato And Bacon. Choice Of Mayo Or Honey Mustard.
Roast Beef Club
House Roasted Beef, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato And Bacon. Choice Of Mayo Or Honey Mustard.
Chicken Or Tuna Salad Club
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato And Bacon. Choice Of Mayo Or Honey Mustard.
Hamburger Club
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato And Bacon. Choice Of Mayo Or Honey Mustard.
Cheeseburger Club
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato And Bacon. Choice Of Mayo Or Honey Mustard.
Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato And Bacon. Choice Of Mayo Or Honey Mustard.
Grilled Cheese Corner
Grilled Cheese
(American, Cheddar, Swiss, Mozzarella)
Pesto Grilled Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese With Sun Dried Tomatoes And Pesto
Spinach And Feta Grilled Cheese
Spinach, Lightly Sautéed In Garlic And Oil, Topped With Feta And Mozzarella Cheese And Grilled To Melty Perfection. Crushed Red Pepper Optional
Fries. NOT A SIDE
cut of soup
bacon
ham
turkey
tomato
That’s A Wrap
Hummus Veggie Wrap
Spinach Tortilla, Hummus, Cucumbers, Spinach, Tomato, Avocado, And Sprouts
Tomato Wrap With Roasted Vegetables
Tomato Tortilla Stuffed With Sautéed Spinach, Mushrooms, Onion, Bell Pepper, Cherry Tomatoes And Garlic Sprinkled With Cheddar Cheese
Spinach Wrap With Roasted Vegetables
Tomato Tortilla Stuffed With Sautéed Spinach, Mushrooms, Onion, Bell Pepper, Cherry Tomatoes And Garlic Sprinkled With Cheddar Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Shredded Chicken Tossed In A Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Crumbled Bacon And Fresh Diced Tomatoes In A Flour Tortilla And Served With A Side Of Ranch Or Blue Cheese Dressing
Philly Cheese Steak Wrap
Shaved Steak, Grilled Green Peppers, Onion, Mushrooms And Melted American Or Provolone Cheese
Turkey Strawberry Wrap
House Roasted Turkey Breast, Spinach, Strawberries And Red Onion Drizzled With A Poppyseed Or Honey Mustard Dressing
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Roasted Chicken, Chopped Romaine, Bacon And Shaved Parmesan Tossed In A House Caesar Dressing In A Warm Tortilla
California Chicken Wrap
Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Avocado, And Mango With A Lime Aioli In A Warm Whole Wheat Tortilla
Smashed Chickpea And Goat Cheese Wrap
Smashed Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Celery, Goat Cheese, And Greens. Tossed In A Light Scratch Made Lemon Basil Olive Oil.
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Or Fried Chicken
Lettuce & Tomato
Grilled Or Fried Chicken Deluxe
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese
Grilled Or Fried Chicken Supreme
Sautéed Onions, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, And Garlic Mayo
Grilled Or Fried BBQ Chicken
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese And BBQ Sauce
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Or Fried Chicken Tossed In A Spicy Buffalo Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Supreme
Breaded Buffalo Chicken Breast Topped With Cucumber, Red Cabbage And Cheddar Cheese On A Toasted Roll.
Fried Chicken Ovation
Battered Fried Chicken, Bread & Butter Pickles, Drizzled With Sriracha Honey And Mayo
Fried Apple Chicken
Fried Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese And Caramelized Roasted Apples
Fries NOT A SIDE
cup of soup
SANDWICHES SHOPPE
B.L.T.
B.L.A.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, sprouts and avocado. Choice of mayo or garlic mayo
Shaved Ham, Brie And Pear
On A Crusty Baguette With Honey Mustard
Chicken or Tuna
House-made Chicken Or Tuna Salad With Lettuce And Tomato On Your Choice Of Toast. Let Us Know If U Would Like Celery Added.
Nothing Fancy Egg Salad
On Your Choice Of Bread Let Us Know If You Want Celery Added.
Avocado Egg Salad
Just A Little Fancier
Spicy Sriracha Egg Salad
Spicy Sriracha Egg Salad
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh Mozzarella, Chopped Sun-dried Tomatoes, Basil Leaves, Sliced Tomato And Drizzled With Balsamic On A Lightly Toasted Ciabatta.
Turkey B.L.A.T
Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado & Tomato On A Baguette With Mayo
Roast Beef Supreme
Roast beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and bread & butter pickles with Dijonnaise on a toasted bun
Roast Beef Deluxe
Roast Beef, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, And Horseradish Sauce On A Fresh Baguette.
Very Veggie Sandwich
Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato. Carrot. Red Bell Pepper, Sprouts With A Scallion Cream Cheese On Toasted Bread
fries NOT A SIDE
cup of soup
Carving Board
Hot Sandwiches
Pot Roast
Tender And Juicy Served With Au Jus Or Topped With Coleslaw
Meatloaf
Secret Recipe
Brisket
Braised For Hours. Served With Au Jus. Sautéed Onions Optional Add Melted Swiss For A French Dip Experience
Corned Beef
Corned Beef Reuben
French Dip
Our Signature Roast Beef, Melted Swiss, Sautéed Onions On A Toasted Baguette With Horseradish Sauce. Served With Au Jus
Steak Sandwich
Steak Cooked How You Like It, With Sautéed Onions & Roasted Garlic Mayo On Toasted Baguette. Garnished With House Made Onion Rings
fries NOT A SIDE
cup of soup
PORK ROLL AND CHEESE ON. ROLL NO EGG
Quesadillas
Cheese quesadilla
Peppers, onions, mozzarella & cheddar
Chicken quesadilla
Grilled chicken, sautéed peppers & onions, mozzarella & cheddar
Steak quesadilla
Sliced steak, sautéed peppers & onions, mozzarella & cheddar
Mushroom & Black Bean quesadilla
Portobello mushrooms, black beans, sautéed onions & mozzarella
Spinach & Mushroom quesadilla
Sautéed spinach, onions & peppers, portobello mushrooms and cheddar
Cheeseburger quesadilla
Hand formed beef burger, sautéed onions & cheddar
Vegetable quesadilla
Grilled tomato, sautéed onions, peppers & portobello mushrooms, black beans, mozzarella & cheddar
fries
cup of soup
The Dog Pound
SPECIALS
Chicken Stew served with crusty bread
Chicken Stew. Little sister to Beef Stew, Moist tender chicken surrounded by roasted veggies and potatoes in a light gravy. Served with crusty bread.
Brisket sandwich with or without onions
Brisket Sandwich Au Jus. Slow-roasted for 10 hours and served hot on garlic toasted hard roll. A little messy but worth it! Sautéed onions optional
chicken pot pie with small tossed salad
Chicken Pot Pie. Hot and filling with a Flaky crust. Served with a small tossed salad.
pot roast with mashed potato
House made Pot Roast, simmered with root vegetables served with mashed potatoes.
Pizza
Pizza Friday! Personal 10" Pizza. Homemade dough makes all the difference Choice of one topping. Pepperoni, Mushroom, Peppers, Sautéed Onions, Or Sausage Additional Toppings $0.75 Each
Ask About The Dessert Of The Day
There's always room for dessert.
Tuna on a toasted croissant , let tom and fries
Chili Bowl with onion and cheddar
Meatball parm on a baguette
Roast beef on a roll with let, tom, mayo & Fries
Egg salad on toasted croissant with Let, tom & Fries
Chicken salad on potato roll with let, tom, fries
House salad with grilled chicken
Ham egg and cheese on a croissant
Pastrami Reuben on rye with FF
Ham and American omelette
old fashioned French toast with strawberries
Western Omelette
Strawberry Stuffed old fashioned
Roast turkey blt on toast with friers
western egg sandwich on a croissant
western egg sandwich on a croissant with Cheese
strawberry pancakes
beef piranha with peppers and onions and Swiss on long roll
grilled feta and spinach with moss on rye
tuna on toast with lettuce tom and fries
pot roast on a roll with fries
Beverages
Cold
Thick Milk Shakes with Real Fruit
Egg Cream
Assorted Sodas
Iced Tea
Sweetened or Unsweetened
Bottled Water
Choice of Juice
Apple, Orange, Tomato, Grapefruit, Pineapple or Cranberry
Half Carafe of Juice
Full Carafe of Juice
Milk Choose Whole, 2% Skim or Chocolate
Almond Milk
Oat milk
Iced coffee
Hot
Hot Chocolate
Fresh whipped cream and cinnamon
Cinnamon Milk
(Warm milk blended with cinnamon and topped fresh whipped cream)
Drip Coffee
Americano
Espresso and hot water
Cappuccino
Espresso, steamed milk and milk froth
Latte
Double espresso with steamed milk
Caffe Mocha
Espresso, chocolate and steamed milk
Cafe Au Lait
Drip coffee with steamed milk
Espresso
Macchiato
Espresso with a dollop of milk
Cafe Viennese
Cappuccino with whipped cream and cinnamon
Lipton Teapot
Plates
Plates
Ribeye Steak
Prime aged and cooked to your temp choice
Filet Mignon
Beef Tenderloin. Topped with herb butter
Slow Braised Brisket
Fork tender served with au jus
***Sunday Pot Roast
Served With Root Vegetables And Roasted Potato
Roast Turkey
House roasted fresh herb turkey topped with a our homemade turkey gravy
Mom’s Meatloaf
Homemade meatloaf served with mushroom gravy
Roast 1/2 Chicken
Seasoned with fresh herbs
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Scratch-made and juicy
Fried Flounder
Served with Our House Tarter Sauce
***Stuffed Peppers (2)
Scratch made in our house marinara
Crispy Skin Duck Breast
Served with orange sauce
Crispy Skin Grilled Salmon
Served with a lemon mustard vinaigrette.
POTATO
VEGETABLE
Pasta And Parms
Chicken Breast Parmigiana
Fresh breaded breasted of chicken fried and smothers in our homemade marinara and topped with melted mozzarella
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Our Homemade meatballs simmered in our scratch marinara
Spaghetti And Meatballs Parmigiana
Our Homemade meatballs simmered in scratch marinara available with mozzarella and grated Parmigiana cheese
Spaghetti With Meat Sauce
A hearty scratch-made meat sauce with ground beef
***Lasagna
Our scratch, house made meat lasagna
Eggplant Parmigiana
Grilled or fried and topped with our house marinara & mozzarella.
Shrimp Parmigiana
Grilled or fried and topped with our house marinara, mozzarella and grated parmigiana cheese.
***Spinach Lasagna
Layers of pasta, spinach, and ricotta filling smothered in our meatless house marinara and mozzarella cheese.
***Spinach Ricotta Ravioli
Served in a brown butter garlic sauce
***Cheese Ravioli
Choice of our house meat sauce or marinara
***Cheese Ravioli Parmigiana
Choice of our house meat sauce or marinara, mozzarella and parmigiana cheese
Plate sharing is
Includes an extra cup of soup or salad. A complete dinner includes extra coffee or tea
DESSERT
Desserts
Assorted Gourmet Cupcakes
Florals
Assorted Cake Slices
Banana Pudding
Fresh whipped cream optional
Assorted Cheesecake Slices
Individual Italian Cheesecake
Assorted Cookies
Assorted Brownies
Giant Cookie
WHOLE CAKES
cannoli
Oatmeal cream pie
Peanut butter sandwich
Local Favorite
assorted turnovers
crumb cake
Senior Menu
Senior Menu
Meatloaf
with Mushroom gravy
Roast Turkey
with homemade turkey gravy
Chicken Parmigiana
Fried Flounder
ChopSteak
with sautéed onions
Homemade Brisket
Homemade Pot Roast
with Root Vegetables & Roasted Potatoes
Stuffed Pepper
Spaghetti & Meatball
Lasagna
(Meat or Spinach)
Kiddie Corner
Salads
A Healthy Bite (Salads)
House Special Salad
With Greens, Carrots, Green & Red Peppers, Onions, Cucumbers & Tomato
Vegetarian Italian Chopped Salad
Packed With Tomato, Celery, Red Onion, Peppers, Chickpeas, Romaine Lettuce, Radicchio, Provolone Cheese And Tossed In An Oregano Vinaigrette.
Black Bean Salad With Corn And Avocado
Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Avocado, Red Onion And Jalapeños, Tossed In A Lime Dressing
Tomato Chickpea Salad
Tomato, Cucumber And Chickpeas Tossed In A Red Wine Vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, And Anchovies Tossed In A Creamy Caesar Dressing.
Tomato And Mozzerella Pasta Salad
Bowtie Pasta With Spinach, Tomato, And Mozzarella Cheese Tossed In A Parmesan Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served Cold
Greek Salad
A Tradition Salad With Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Green Bell Peppers Red Onion, Kalamata Olives And Fete Cheese Tossed In A Homemade Greek Dressing.
Apple Walnut Salad
Mixed Greens, Crisp Apples, Red Onion, Walnuts And Feta Tossed In Balsamic Vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Chives In A Red Wine Vinaigrette
ADD CHICKEN
ADD SALMON
ADD STEAK
Soups
Soup Of The Day
See Specials Board
Chicken Noodle, Rice Or Matzo Ball
French Onion Soup
Caramelized Onions Simmered With Beef Broth, Topped With Crouton And Mozzarella Cheese
Chili
Our Signature 4 Bean Chili Topped With Shredded Cheddar, Raw Onion (Optional) And Sour Cream On The Side
Add A Cup Of Soup To Any Sandwich For
French Onion And Chili Not Included.
Sandwiches
Add A Cup Or Soup Or Fries
SIDES
SIDE French Fries
SIDE Steak Fries
Disco Fries
Chili Fries (With Beans)
Scratch Made Beer Battered Onion Rings
SIDE Home Fries
(Peppers And Onions)
Baked Potato
Vegetable
SIDE Coleslaw
SIDE Potato Salad
SIDE Jasmine Rice
Chili (Our Signature Scratch Made 4 Bean)
Raw Onion & Cheese Optional
SIDE Mashed Potato
SIDE Mashed potato with gravy
SIDE Macaroni salad
Starters
Chicken Strips (5)
Breaded Buffalo Wings (6) (12)
Ghost Pepper Wings (6) (12)
Very Hot
Mozzarella Sticks
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served Warm With Tortilla Chips Or Toasted Baguette Slices
Baked Mac And Cheese
Italian Meatballs (3)
T-Rav ( Fried Ravioli ) (5) Cheese
Served With House Marinara
Arancini (Scratch Made)
Italian Rice Balls, Stuffed With Parmesan And Mozzarella Cheese And Fried To Perfection. Served With Our House Marinara.
Hummus With Warm Pita
Freshly Made The Traditional Way Just Plain And Classic. Served With Homemade Pita, Jicama, Carrots, Celery And Cucumber Slices.
Baked Brie With Apple
Deliciously Decadent With Chopped Walnuts, Cinnamon And Honey (Optional)
Jicama And Carrot Slaw
Refreshing Slaw Tossed In A Homemade Honey Lime Dressing.
Mushroom Rice
Earthy Mushrooms, Savory Garlic And Rich Butter
Fried Tomatoes With Sriracha Mayo Spicy
Can Be Made Vegan Or Gf
MAKE IT SPECIAL BREAKFAST
Add Juice and coffee or tea
COMPLETE DINNER
COFFEE OR TEA AND ANY DESSERT
PLATE SHARE
Includes extra salad or soup and divided plate
share complete dinner included extra coffee or tea as well
