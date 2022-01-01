Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Soul Food
Breakfast & Brunch

Rosa's Kitchen 5015 NJ-34, Wall Township, NJ 07727

review star

No reviews yet

5015 Hwy. 33

Wall, NJ 07727

Order Again

Popular Items

BEEF EMPANADA
CHICKEN EMPANADA
ROASTED PORK (PERNIL)

APPETIZERS

YUCCA BEEF FRITTER (ALCAPURRIA)

$4.25
BANANA BEEF FRITTER (ALCAPURRIA)

$4.25

$4.25
STUFFED PLANTAIN (CANOA DE RES Y QUESO)

$5.49

$5.49

STUFFED BEEF PLANTAIN *NO CHEESE (CANOA DE CARNE SIN QUESO)

$4.99
VEGAN STUFFED PLANTAIN (CANOA VEGANO)

$5.99

$5.99
FRIED QUARTER LEG (CADERA FRITA)

$3.99

$3.99
FRIED CHICKEN WING DING 2 Pc(ALA FRITA)

$1.75Out of stock

$1.75Out of stock
8PC FRIED WING DINGS (8ALAS FRITAS)

$8.95+Out of stock

$8.95+Out of stock
STUFFED BEEF FRIED POTATO (RELLENO DE PAPA DE RES)

$3.99

$3.99
PASTEL

$4.50

$4.50
JUMBO FRIED SHRIMP (CAMARONES FRITO)

$9.99

$9.99

VEGAN YUCCA FRITTER (ALCAPURRIA)

$4.99

VEGAN BANANA FRITTER (ALCAPURRIA)

$4.99
CORN NUGGETS (PEPITAS DE MAIZ DULCE)

$4.99

$4.99

EMPANADAS

EMPANADA CHOICE

BEEF EMPANADA

$4.00

CHICKEN EMPANADA

$4.00

GARLIC SHRIMP EMPANADA

$4.25

SPINACH & CHEESE

$4.00

VEGAN BEEFLESS (VEGANO)

$4.25

GUAVA & CHEESE

$4.25

SAUCES (SALSAS)

SOUR CREAM

$0.75

SWEET & SPICY STICKY

$0.75

Red SWEET CHILI

$0.75

HONEY BBQ

$0.75

GUAVA

$0.75

MAYO-KETCHUP

$0.75

GARLIC MOJO

$0.75

SALSA VERDE

$0.75

PIQUE (HOMEMADE HOT SAUCE)

$0.75

GARLIC PARM

$0.75

CILANTRO CREAM

$0.75

TARTAR SAUCE

$0.75

SALSA

$0.75Out of stock

SALADS (ENSALADA VERDE)

SMALL SALAD

$3.99

PLAIN SALAD(ENSALADA VERDE)

$6.99

SAUTEED SHRIMP SALAD (ENSALADE DE CAMARONES)

$14.95

HOT FLAT GRILLED SubS (SUBMARINO CALIENTE)

PORK (PERNIL) SANDWICH

$8.49

PULLED PORK (PERNIL EN BBQ) SANDWICH

$8.99

CUBAN (CUBANO) SANDWICH

$9.99

JERK CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK (POLLO PICANTE Y QUESO) SANDWICH

$8.99

WHITING (PESCADO) SUB

$6.95

PLANTAIN SANDWICHES (JIBARITO) *GLUTEN FREE

PORK (PERNIL) JIBARITO

$12.99Out of stock

MASHED PLANTAINS OR YUCCA (MOFONGO DE PLATANOS O YUCCA)

PLAIN W/GARLIC MOJO SAUCE (SOLO CON MOJO) *VEGETERIAN

$8.95

VEGAN W/GARLIC MOJO SAUCE (VEGANO)

$12.95

GARLIC SHRIMP (CAMARONES EN AJO)

$16.95

PORK (PERNIL)

$14.95

FRIED CHICKEN (POLLO FRITO)

$14.95

SEAFOOD PLATTERS (PLATOS DE MARSICO)

SOUTHERN FRIED WHITING (PESCADO FRITO)

$13.95

$13.95
6 PC FRIED SHRIMP (6 CAMARONES FRITO)

$15.95+

$15.95+
SAUTEED GARLIC SHRIMP (CAMARONES EN AJO))

$16.95

$16.95

PORK PLATTERS (PLATOS DE CERDO)

ROASTED PORK (PERNIL)

$13.49

$13.49

CHICKEN PLATTERS (PLATOS DE POLLO)

2 PC FRIED CHICKEN (2 PIEZAS POLLO FRITO)

$8.99
4 PC FRIED CHICKEN (4 PIEZAS POLLO FRITO)

$12.99

$12.99

8 PC FRIED CHICKEN (8 PIEZAS POLLO FRITO)

$18.99

JERK BONELESS CHICKEN (POLLO PICANTE)

$13.49

4 PC BBQ CHICKEN (4 PIEZAS POLLO EN BBQ)

$13.99

4 PC GARLIC PARM CHICKEN (4 PIEZAS POLLO EN AJO PARMESANO)

$13.99

4 PC BAKED MOJO CHICKEN (POLLO AL HORNO EN MOJO)

$13.99

MEATS ONLY BY LB (CARNES SOLAMENTE POR LIBRA)

ROASTED PORK/LB (PERNIL POR LIBRA)

$8.99

$8.99
BBQ BEEF RIBS/LB (COSTILLAS DE RES EN BBQ)

$15.99

$15.99

MORSILLAS ( BLOOD SAUSAGE)

$13.99

JERK CHICKEN

$8.99

CHICKEN RINDS (Chicharrones de Pollo)

$8.99

pork Rinds (Chicharrones)

$8.99Out of stock

PORK SKIN BAG

$2.99

SIDES

YELLOW RICE W/PIGEON PEAS (ARROZ AMARILLO CON GANDULES)

$5.49

$5.49
PLAIN RICE W/BEANS (ARROZ Y HABICHUELAS)

$5.29

$5.29
PLAIN RICE (ARROZ)

$4.00

$4.00
SIDE OF BEANS (HABICHUELAS)

$2.99+

$2.99+
PLANTAINS (PLATANOS)

$4.50

$4.50

BOILED CASSAVA (YUCCA)

$4.99+

FRIED CRUNCHY PLANTAINS W/HOMEMADE SAUCE

$5.49+
SAUTEED CABBAGE (REPOLLO FRITO)

$3.99

$3.99
CORNBREAD (PAN DE MAIZ)

$2.00

$2.00

POTATO SALAD

$3.99
SEASONED FRIES (PAPAS FRITAS)

$5.29

$5.29
YUCCA FRIES (PAPITAS DE YUCCA)

$5.29

$5.29

COMBO PLATTERS

EMPANADA, 2 PC FRIED CHICKEN & RICE (PASTELILLO, 2 PIEZAS POLLO FRITO Y ARROZ)

$15.99

$15.99
8 PC FRIED CHICKEN (8 PIEZA POLLO FRITO) W/RICE & FRIES

$22.99

$22.99
2 PC FRIED WHITING & CHICKEN, 6 PC SHRIMP W/RICE OR FRIES (2 PIEZAS PESCADO FRITO Y POLLO, 6 PIEZAS CAMARONES FRITO Y PAPAS FRITA O ARROZ)

$21.99

$21.99

P.R. PLATE: PASTEL, RICE & PLANTAINS (PASTEL, ARROZ Y PLATANOS)

$19.99

FAMILY COMBOS

8 PC MIXED FRIED CHICKEN FAMILY

$41.99

2LBS ROASTED PORK, LARGE RICE & PLANTAINS (2 LIBRAS PERNIL, ARROZ Y PLATANOS) FAMILY

$53.99

4 EMPANADAS, 2LB PORK, LARGE RICE & SALAD (4 PASTELILLOS, 2 LIBRAS DE PERNIL, ARROZ Y ENSALADA) FAMILY

$61.99

DESSERTS

FLAN QUESO

$4.99

$4.99
COCONUT TRES LECHE CAKE

$4.99

$4.99
COQUITO CAKE

$4.99

$4.99

TEMBLEQUE (COCONUT CUSTARD)

$3.99
BANANA PUDDING (PUDIN DE GUINEO)

$3.99

$3.99

RICE PUDDING

$4.49

VANILLA TRES LECHE PARFAIT

$3.99

BANANA PUDDING PARFAIT

$3.99

ROSA'S SPECIALS

BBQ BEEF RIBS (COSTILLAS DE RES EN BBQ)

$19.99

$19.99

JERK CHICKEN COMBO (RICE & PLANTAINS)

$12.99

VEGETABLE ROOT SANCOCHO W/RICE

$10.99

VEGETABLE ROOT STEW SOUP W/WHITE RICE

BEEF (CARNE DE RES) SANCOCHO

$12.99Out of stock

Black Beans 8 Oz

$2.99
Ropa Vieja (Pulled Beef)

$18.95

$18.95

Pork Belly w/Rice & Soda

$13.99

VEGAN MEATLESS SPECIALS

VEGAN STUFFED BEEFLESS PLANTAIN W/O CHEESE

$11.99

VEGAN STUFFED PLANTAIN W/CHEESE

$11.99

VEGAN BANANA FRITTER (ALCAPURRIA)

$4.99

VEGAN YUCCA FRITTER (ALCAPURRIA)

$4.99

VEGAN PICADILLO W/RICE

$13.99

Beverages

Soda Can

$1.50

$1.50
Coconut Soda

$2.00

$2.00
Maltas

$2.00

$2.00
Kola Champagne Can

$2.00

$2.00
Snapple

$3.00

$3.00
16.9 oz Water

$1.50

$1.50
Sports Bottle Water

$2.00

$2.00
Aloe Mango Vera

$3.00

$3.00
Aloe Vera W/Coconut

$3.00

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Parcha Juice

$6.00

Parcha Lemonade

$5.00

Lemonade 32 Oz

$4.00
Pineapple 2L

$4.00

$4.00
Kola Champagne 2L

$4.00

$4.00

Ginger Ale 2L

Pepsi 2L

$4.00

Coffee 24 Oz

$2.99

Energy Drink

$3.00

Coke 2L

$4.00

Diet Coke 2L

$4.00

Mango Juice (8.45oz)

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rosa's Kitchen strives on customer service, consistency, and quality food. We offer meal delivery & catering to meet your needs. Puerto Rican, Southern Food & More! Dine in and experience what it's like to be part of the family!

Website

Location

5015 Hwy. 33, Wall, NJ 07727

Directions

Gallery
Rosa's Kitchen image
Rosa's Kitchen image

