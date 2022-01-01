Latin American
Soul Food
Breakfast & Brunch
Rosa's Kitchen 5015 NJ-34, Wall Township, NJ 07727
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Rosa's Kitchen strives on customer service, consistency, and quality food. We offer meal delivery & catering to meet your needs. Puerto Rican, Southern Food & More! Dine in and experience what it's like to be part of the family!
Location
5015 Hwy. 33, Wall, NJ 07727
Gallery