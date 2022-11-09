Max Devros
271 Reviews
$
142 Main St
Manasquan, NJ 08736
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Small Plates
1/2 Dozen Wings
pick your style BBQ dry rub, honey ginger, buffalo, scampi
Dozen Wings
pick your style BBQ dry rub, honey ginger, buffalo, scampi
Tin Can Nachos
monterey jack cheese, black beans, jalapenos, olives, sour cream, salsa, guacamole Add chicken or BBQ pulled pork $
Coconut Shrimp
served with thai chili dipping sauce
Short Rib Tacos
pimento cheese, salsa, pickled cucumbers, corn tortillas (2 tacos)
Quesadilla
cheddar, chorizo, corn, black beans, onions & peppers, guacamole, pico de gallo
Honey Hot Brussels
Sesame Tuna
Coconut rice, avocado, seaweed salad, cilantro crema
Crab Dip
Smoked bacon, roasted corn, fontina cheese, homemade corn chips
Empanadas
Tequila lime chicken empanadas, cheddar, black beans, peppers, onions, jasmine rice, sour cream, salsa
Fried Calamari
Spicy almond pesto
Eggrolls
Chicken Finger App
5 chicken tenders
Chips and Guacamole
Bread
Salads
Arugula Salad
arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese, quinoa, chia seeds, clementine vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
grilled chicken, blue cheese, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon, thousand island dressing
Caesar
grilled lemon & garlic caesar, chopped romaine, herb croutons, parmigiano-reggiano
Moms Favorite Salad
mixed greens, apples, cucumbers, dried cranberries, roasted beets, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, candied nuts, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette
Nashville Salad
Nashville hot chicken, cherry tomato, cucumber, jack cheese, cornbread crouton, Tennessee bourbon ranch
House Salad
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, carrots, croutons, choice of dressing
Small Side Salad
Cold Sandwiches
B.L.T.
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on your choice of bread
Turkey Club
turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, on your choice of bread
Roast Beef Club
roast beef, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, on your choice of bread
Roast Beef And Potao Pancake
roast beef, cheddar potato pancake, scallion mayo, shredded lettuce, toasted sourdough
Chicken Salad
charred corn, red peppers, bacon, cilantro, lime, on your choice of bread
Cobb Sandwich
grilled chicken, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, thousand island dressing on brick oven roll
Tuna Salad
lemon, onion, celery, on your choice of bread
Chicken & Hummus Pita
kalamata olive & cucumber salsa, feta cheese, on a pita
Hot Sandwiches
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, cheddar, bacon, garlic mayo, spicy pickles, lettuce, tomato
The Samwich
braised pork, gouda, slaw, toasted sourdough with rosemary butter
Filet Cheesesteak
Filet Mignon, grilled peppers & onions, cheese sauce
Shrimp B.L.T.
cilantro-lime fried shrimp, avocado, arugula, tomato, black pepper bacon, citrus mayo
BBQ Pulled Pork
cheddar, caramelized onions
Crabcake
spicy mayo, onion, shredded lettuce
Chicken Cutlet
grilled chicken, caramelized onion, spinach, roasted peppers, provolone, balsamic glaze, spicy mayo
O.G.C
Swiss, American, cheddar, bacon & tomato, on your choice of bread
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Jalapeno-apple butter, jack and Gouda cheese, toasted sourdough
Baja Fish Tacos
charred pineapple, pico de gallo, guacamole, creamy cucumber slaw
Grilled Cheese
Burgers
Bacon Brisket Burger
Brisket burnt ends, jack cheese, honey bourbon BBQ
Black & Blue Burger
cajun spiced patty stuffed with blue cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, spicy mayo
Big Max Burger
2-3oz patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, Devros secret sauce
Veggie Burger
homemade veggie patty, creamy herb cheese, lettuce, tomato
Turkey Burger
provolone, arugula, tomato, black pepper mayo
Cheese Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato
Hamburger
lettuce, tomato
Fries & Tots
Entrees
Salmon
Almond crusted salmon, sweet potato puree, sauteed squash, citrus glaze
Mongolian Short Ribs
Sticky Mongolian Short Ribs creamy polenta, charred brussel sprouts
Filet Mignon
6oz. Filet Mignon with smashed red bliss potatoes, roasted veggies, red wine demi glace
Lobster Roll Tacos
mango jalapeno pico de gallo, creamy rice with roasted corn
Whiskey Shrimp
Brown butter whiskey shrimp, fresh fusili pasta, asparagus, cherry tomato, aged parmigiana, toasted semolina baguette
Roast Chicken
Kids Menu
Sides
Soups
Soup Combo
Christmas Pint
Canned Beer
Fat Tire
Sierra Nevada Hazy Litte Thing
Yuengling
Miller Lite Can
Budweiser
Bud Lt
Coors Lt
Corona
Corona Lt
Mich Ultra
Stella
Heineken
Heineken Lt
Heineken Zero
Kona Big Wave
Fisher Island Spiked Lemonade
White Claw Black Cherry 16oz
White Claw Mango 16oz
Three 3s Back to Reality
BB Unicorn Girls
Icarus Neon Fantasy
Cosmic Jive
Amazing Lilly
Spiked Root Beer
BB Super Unicorn Girls
Buzz Balls
Draft Beer
N/A Beverage
N/A Frozen Beverage
Pepsi
Diet pepsi
Sierra Mist
Club Soda
Gingerale
Root Beer
Fruit Punch
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Oj
Cranberry
Apple juice
Pineapple
Tomato Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Tea
Coffee
Decaf
Hot Chocolate
Fiji Bottled Water
Pelligrino
Monster
Monster sugar free
Speciality Cocktails
Blood Orange Martini
Pomegranate Mojito
white rum, mint, lime, pomegranate juice
Apple Cider Hot Toddy
house infused maple bacon bourbon, cinnamon, lemon, honey
Cranberry Margarita
Caramle Apple Mule
Pumpkin Martini
Espresso Martini
Rum Punch
Rum Punch Bucket
Red Sangaria
Red Sangria Bucket
White Sangria
White Sangria Bucket
Mimosa
oj & prosecco
Large Mimosa
Mimosa Flight
Man-Mosa
blue moon, prosecco, triple sec, stoli o
Bloody Mary
Titos Bloody Mary
Loaded Bloody Mary
pork roll, shrimp, jalapeno popper
Titos Loaded Bloody Mary
Mojito
Margarita
Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita
Mule
Sour Apple Martini
Lemon Drop Martini
Aperol Spritz
Long Island Iced Tea
Dark & Stormy
Negroni
Cocktail of the Week
Boozy Coffee
Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon
Pinot noir
Merlot
Pinot Grigio
Chardonnay
Prosecco
Large Prosecco
White Wine Spritzer
Santa Margherita Glass
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Glass
Oyster Bay Rose Glass
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Riesling Glass
Santa Margherita Bottle
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle
Oyster Bay Rose Bottle
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Riesling Bottle
J. Lohr Cab
Chalk Hill Pinot Noir
Btl J. Lohr Cab
Btl. Chalk Hill Pinot Noir
Red Sangria
White Sangria
Red Sangria Carafe
White Sangria Carafe
Bottle Prosecco
Mimosa Carafe
Prosecco Glass
Large Prosecco
Prosecco Split
Packaged Goods
Guinness 8 pack
Stella 6pk
Modelo 6pk
Asbury Blonde 6pk
SN Hazy 6pk
Fat Tire 6 pk
Kona Big Wave 6 pk
Blue Point IPA 6 pk
Sam Adams 6 pk
Miller Lite 6 pk
Bud 6pk
Bud Light 6 pk
Coors Lt 6 pk
Yuengling 6 pk
Corona 6 pk
Corona Light 6 pk
Michelob Ultra 6 pk
Heineken
Heineken Lt
Heineken Zero
Red Bridge
Stella Cidre
WC Cherry 6pk
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
142 Main St, Manasquan, NJ 08736