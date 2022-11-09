Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches

Max Devros

271 Reviews

$

142 Main St

Manasquan, NJ 08736

Popular Items

Coconut Shrimp
Cheese Burger
Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Small Plates

1/2 Dozen Wings

$9.00

pick your style BBQ dry rub, honey ginger, buffalo, scampi

Dozen Wings

$16.00

pick your style BBQ dry rub, honey ginger, buffalo, scampi

Tin Can Nachos

$14.00

monterey jack cheese, black beans, jalapenos, olives, sour cream, salsa, guacamole Add chicken or BBQ pulled pork $

Coconut Shrimp

$9.00+

served with thai chili dipping sauce

Short Rib Tacos

$12.95

pimento cheese, salsa, pickled cucumbers, corn tortillas (2 tacos)

Quesadilla

$11.95

cheddar, chorizo, corn, black beans, onions & peppers, guacamole, pico de gallo

Honey Hot Brussels

$14.00

Sesame Tuna

$14.00

Coconut rice, avocado, seaweed salad, cilantro crema

Crab Dip

$13.50

Smoked bacon, roasted corn, fontina cheese, homemade corn chips

Empanadas

$12.00

Tequila lime chicken empanadas, cheddar, black beans, peppers, onions, jasmine rice, sour cream, salsa

Fried Calamari

$15.00Out of stock

Spicy almond pesto

Eggrolls

$17.00

Chicken Finger App

$9.95

5 chicken tenders

Chips and Guacamole

$8.00

Bread

$2.50

Salads

Arugula Salad

$12.00

arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese, quinoa, chia seeds, clementine vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$14.00

grilled chicken, blue cheese, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon, thousand island dressing

Caesar

$12.00

grilled lemon & garlic caesar, chopped romaine, herb croutons, parmigiano-reggiano

Moms Favorite Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, apples, cucumbers, dried cranberries, roasted beets, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, candied nuts, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette

Nashville Salad

$15.00

Nashville hot chicken, cherry tomato, cucumber, jack cheese, cornbread crouton, Tennessee bourbon ranch

House Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, carrots, croutons, choice of dressing

Small Side Salad

$6.00

Cold Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$10.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on your choice of bread

Turkey Club

$10.50

turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, on your choice of bread

Roast Beef Club

$12.00

roast beef, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, on your choice of bread

Roast Beef And Potao Pancake

$12.00

roast beef, cheddar potato pancake, scallion mayo, shredded lettuce, toasted sourdough

Chicken Salad

$11.50

charred corn, red peppers, bacon, cilantro, lime, on your choice of bread

Cobb Sandwich

$12.00

grilled chicken, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, thousand island dressing on brick oven roll

Tuna Salad

$10.00

lemon, onion, celery, on your choice of bread

Chicken & Hummus Pita

$11.00

kalamata olive & cucumber salsa, feta cheese, on a pita

Hot Sandwiches

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$15.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, cheddar, bacon, garlic mayo, spicy pickles, lettuce, tomato

The Samwich

$13.00

braised pork, gouda, slaw, toasted sourdough with rosemary butter

Filet Cheesesteak

$18.50

Filet Mignon, grilled peppers & onions, cheese sauce

Shrimp B.L.T.

$14.00

cilantro-lime fried shrimp, avocado, arugula, tomato, black pepper bacon, citrus mayo

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.00

cheddar, caramelized onions

Crabcake

$16.00

spicy mayo, onion, shredded lettuce

Chicken Cutlet

$14.00

grilled chicken, caramelized onion, spinach, roasted peppers, provolone, balsamic glaze, spicy mayo

O.G.C

$11.00

Swiss, American, cheddar, bacon & tomato, on your choice of bread

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Jalapeno-apple butter, jack and Gouda cheese, toasted sourdough

Baja Fish Tacos

$13.00

charred pineapple, pico de gallo, guacamole, creamy cucumber slaw

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Burgers

Bacon Brisket Burger

$16.00

Brisket burnt ends, jack cheese, honey bourbon BBQ

Black & Blue Burger

$16.00

cajun spiced patty stuffed with blue cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, spicy mayo

Big Max Burger

$14.00

2-3oz patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, Devros secret sauce

Veggie Burger

$14.00

homemade veggie patty, creamy herb cheese, lettuce, tomato

Turkey Burger

$14.00

provolone, arugula, tomato, black pepper mayo

Cheese Burger

$14.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato

Hamburger

$14.00

lettuce, tomato

Fries & Tots

Scampi

$7.95

roasted garlic butter, parmesan, over fries or tots

Disco

$7.95

provolone, brown gravy, over fries or tots

Short Rib Fries/tots

$11.95

shredded short rib, swiss, demi glace, over fries or tots

Cheeseburger Waffle Fries

$11.95

LTO, spicy pickles, cheese sauce

Entrees

Salmon

$25.00

Almond crusted salmon, sweet potato puree, sauteed squash, citrus glaze

Mongolian Short Ribs

$27.00

Sticky Mongolian Short Ribs creamy polenta, charred brussel sprouts

Filet Mignon

$27.00

6oz. Filet Mignon with smashed red bliss potatoes, roasted veggies, red wine demi glace

Lobster Roll Tacos

$24.00Out of stock

mango jalapeno pico de gallo, creamy rice with roasted corn

Whiskey Shrimp

$24.00

Brown butter whiskey shrimp, fresh fusili pasta, asparagus, cherry tomato, aged parmigiana, toasted semolina baguette

Roast Chicken

$29.00

Kids Menu

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kid Burger

$8.95

Kid Cheese Burger

$8.95

Kid Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Kid Hot Dog

$8.95

Kid Pasta with Butter

$8.95

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Kid Quesadilla Plain Cheese

$8.95

Kid Coconut Shrimp

$9.95

served with rice & corn

Kid BBQ Chicken

$9.95

served with rice & corn

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Tots

$4.00Out of stock

Tater Tots

$4.00Out of stock

Small Mac & Cheese

$4.25

Large Mac & Cheese

$5.25

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side of Veggies

$5.50

White rice

$4.00

Dirty Jersey Corn

$5.00Out of stock

Scampi Corn

$5.00Out of stock

Plain Corn

$5.00Out of stock

Soups

Bone broth

$4.50+Out of stock

Southwestern Turkey Chili

$4.50+Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$4.50+

Vegetable Beef Barley

$4.50+

Soup Combo

Soup Combo

Christmas Pint

Christmas Pint

$20.00

Canned Beer

Fat Tire

$5.50

Sierra Nevada Hazy Litte Thing

$5.50

Yuengling

$4.00

Miller Lite Can

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Lt

$4.00

Coors Lt

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Lt

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Stella

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Lt

$6.00

Heineken Zero

$6.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Fisher Island Spiked Lemonade

$9.00

White Claw Black Cherry 16oz

$7.50

White Claw Mango 16oz

$7.50

Three 3s Back to Reality

$9.00

BB Unicorn Girls

$8.00

Icarus Neon Fantasy

$10.00

Cosmic Jive

$9.00

Amazing Lilly

$9.00

Spiked Root Beer

$7.00

BB Super Unicorn Girls

$10.00Out of stock

Buzz Balls

$5.00

Draft Beer

Miller Lite Draft

$4.00

Kane Head High

$8.00

Blue moon

$6.50

Asbury Blonde Draft

$8.00

Guinness

$7.50

Prosecco

$6.50

Large Prosecco

$13.00

Angry Orchard

$6.50

N/A Beverage

N/A Frozen Beverage

$8.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Oj

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Apple juice

$2.75

Pineapple

$2.75

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Fiji Bottled Water

$2.75

Pelligrino

$3.00

Monster

$3.25

Monster sugar free

$3.25

Speciality Cocktails

Blood Orange Martini

$12.00

Pomegranate Mojito

$12.00

white rum, mint, lime, pomegranate juice

Apple Cider Hot Toddy

$12.00

house infused maple bacon bourbon, cinnamon, lemon, honey

Cranberry Margarita

$12.00

Caramle Apple Mule

$12.00

Pumpkin Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Rum Punch

$12.00

Rum Punch Bucket

$19.00

Red Sangaria

$9.00

Red Sangria Bucket

$17.00

White Sangria

$9.00

White Sangria Bucket

$17.00

Mimosa

$8.00

oj & prosecco

Large Mimosa

$15.00

Mimosa Flight

$17.00

Man-Mosa

$9.00

blue moon, prosecco, triple sec, stoli o

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Titos Bloody Mary

$12.00

Loaded Bloody Mary

$12.00

pork roll, shrimp, jalapeno popper

Titos Loaded Bloody Mary

$15.00

Mojito

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita

$12.00

Mule

$10.00

Sour Apple Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Cocktail of the Week

$12.00

Boozy Coffee

Spanish Coffe

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Nutty Irishman Coffee

$11.00

Italian Coffee

$11.00

Jamaican Coffee

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Pinot noir

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Prosecco

$6.50

Large Prosecco

$13.00

White Wine Spritzer

$8.00

Santa Margherita Glass

$15.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Glass

$13.00

Oyster Bay Rose Glass

$13.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$13.00

Riesling Glass

$14.00

Santa Margherita Bottle

$50.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle

$36.00

Oyster Bay Rose Bottle

$36.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$36.00

Riesling Bottle

$43.00

J. Lohr Cab

$13.00

Chalk Hill Pinot Noir

$14.00

Btl J. Lohr Cab

$36.00

Btl. Chalk Hill Pinot Noir

$47.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

White Sangria

$9.00

Red Sangria Carafe

$30.00

White Sangria Carafe

$30.00

Bottle Prosecco

$32.00

Mimosa Carafe

$37.00

Prosecco Glass

$6.50

Large Prosecco

$13.00

Prosecco Split

$10.00

Packaged Goods

Guinness 8 pack

$16.00

Stella 6pk

$10.50

Modelo 6pk

$11.00

Asbury Blonde 6pk

$12.00

SN Hazy 6pk

$11.50

Fat Tire 6 pk

$11.50

Kona Big Wave 6 pk

$11.50

Blue Point IPA 6 pk

$11.50

Sam Adams 6 pk

$10.50

Miller Lite 6 pk

$9.00

Bud 6pk

$9.00

Bud Light 6 pk

$9.00

Coors Lt 6 pk

$9.00

Yuengling 6 pk

$9.00

Corona 6 pk

$9.00

Corona Light 6 pk

$9.00

Michelob Ultra 6 pk

$9.00

Heineken

$10.00

Heineken Lt

$10.00

Heineken Zero

$10.00

Red Bridge

$11.50

Stella Cidre

$11.50

WC Cherry 6pk

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

142 Main St, Manasquan, NJ 08736

Directions

