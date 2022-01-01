Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

Fresh Kitchen

38 Reviews

$

2621 Bridge Ave

Point Pleasant, NJ 08742

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO
Thai Peanut Wrap
Buffalo Wrap

BYO

Build your own wrap, stock pot, salad, or grain bowl. Customize with any of our dressings.
BYO

BYO

$11.00

Build your own stock pot, wrap, salad or grain bowl. Customize with any of our dressings.

Salads

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$11.00

A medley of tapanade hummus, grilled peppered onion, tomatoes, celery fennel, cilantro cucumbers, sundried tomato quinoa & smoked almonds

The Roots

The Roots

$11.00

Real food, real good; sweet potato mash, grilled peppered onion, lemon peel broccoli, pomegranate beets, celery fennel, ginger cumin carrots & cracked freekeh

Beanacado

Beanacado

$11.00

Try a bite of Latin flare combining cauliflower, red pepper farro, tomato, carrots, spaghetti squash, and black beans

Grilled and Chilled

Grilled and Chilled

$11.00

Enjoy this tasty mix of tapanade hummus, ginger cumin carrots, pressed melon, steamed broccoli, pomegranate beets with herb & mint barley

Grain Bowls

The Farrout

The Farrout

$11.00

Escape reality with our tapanade hummus, celery fennel, ginger cumin carrots, spaghetti squash, steamed broccoli, grilled peppered onion & red pepper farro

Get your Freekeh on

Get your Freekeh on

$11.00

Get down with the layers of tahini hummus, lemon peel broccoli, celery fennel, ginger cumin carrots, spaghetti squash, zoodles & cracked freekeh

Queen Quinoa

Queen Quinoa

$11.00

A meal fit for Her Majesty; sweet potato mash, pomegranate beets, tomatoes, celery fennel, lemon peel broccoli & sundried tomato quinoa

Tuff Enough

Tuff Enough

$11.00

Power on with a flavorful combination of red pepper hummus, grilled peppered onion, steamed broccoli, pomegranate beets with herb & mint barley

Wraps

Buffalo Wrap

Buffalo Wrap

$11.00

The American favorite with a fresh flavor; tapanade hummus, grilled peppered onion, celery fennel, ginger cumin carrots, tomatoes & cracked freekeh

Smokey Parmesan Wrap

Smokey Parmesan Wrap

$11.00

Think of a Caesar with a twist; tapanade hummus, tomatoes, grilled peppered onion, celery fennel, smoked almonds & red pepper farro

Thai Peanut Wrap

Thai Peanut Wrap

$11.00

East meets West in this savory wrap; sweet potato mash, lemon peel broccoli, bean sprouts, ginger cumin carrots, jicama with herb & mint barley

Arriba Arriba Wrap

Arriba Arriba Wrap

$11.00

A South of the border tasty treat; cauliflower & northern bean mash, cilantro cucumbers, black beans, grilled peppered onion, with sundried tomato quinoa

Soups

The Orient

The Orient

$7.50+

Our Asian inspired soup with glass noodles, with bean sprouts, ginger cumin carrots, celery, fennel & jicama

North American

North American

$7.50+

Glass Noodles, ginger carrots, celery & fennel,grilled peppered onions with fresh herbs and garlic

Southwest

Southwest

$7.50+

Fresh’s spin on Tex-Mex with tomato, black beans & corn, ginger carrots, spaghetti squash & red pepper farro

The Boot

The Boot

$7.50+

A soup with Mediterranean flare; sundried tomato quinoa, lemon peel broccoli, celery fennel, grilled peppered onion & grilled asparagus

Fresh Meal/Fresh Bowl

Fresh Meal

Fresh Meal

$11.00

Chimichurri Potatoes, Mixed seasonal veggies, and toasted quinoa/farro grain salad. Add a protein or keep it vegetarian.

Fresh Bowl

$11.00

Sauteed red onion and green peppers, toasted fennel, spinach, and Spanish onions with herb and mint barley.

Fresh Soup of the Day

Broccoli Cheddar
$10.00

$10.00

Fresh Soup of the Day (Small)
$7.00

$7.00

Kids Menu

PBJ

PBJ

$5.00

Homemade peanut butter, Banana, fig jam wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Mac and Cheese
$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$5.00Out of stock
Chimi Cheese bread
$5.00

Chimi Cheese bread

$5.00Out of stock

Side of Dressing

Dressings

$0.50

Jones Cane Sugar Soda

Jones Cane Sugar Soda on tap! 6 delicious flavors available.

Jones Cola

$2.50

Jones Root Beer

$2.50

Jones Orange

$2.50

Jones Ginger Ale

$2.50

Jones Lemon Lime

$2.50

Jones Zilch Sugar Free Cola

$2.50

Water

We have a variety of seltzers and bottled water for your hydration needs.
Poland Springs Bottled water

Poland Springs Bottled water

$2.00

Ice cold 20oz Poland Spring Bottled water.

Copra Organic Coconut Water
$4.00

$4.00

Still Water Purified Water
$2.00

$2.00Out of stock

Teas

Cold drip green tea blended with cold pressed juice.
House Brewed Green Tea

House Brewed Green Tea

$3.00

House made cold drip green tea blended with cold pressed juice.

Tea Growler Refill
$10.00

Tea Growler Refill

$10.00

New Growler Of Tea
$16.00

$16.00

Harney & Sons Organic Black Iced Tea
$2.75

$2.75

Harney & Sons Organic Peach Iced Tea
$2.75

$2.75Out of stock

Stock

Quart of stock

Quart of stock

$8.00

A quick quart for on the go, get it hot or cold.

Pint Stock

$6.50

Growler Refill
$12.00

$12.00

New Growler Of Stock
$16.00

$16.00

Seltzer

Mango Orange Seltzer

$2.00

Grapefruit Seltzer

$2.00

Raspberry Lime Seltzer

$2.00

Bloood Orange Tangerine Seltzer

$2.00

Lemon Seltzer

$2.00

Coffee

Atomic Nitro Cold Brew 12oz
$3.50

$3.50Out of stock
Sunday Closed
Monday 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Fresh Kitchen image
Fresh Kitchen image
Fresh Kitchen image
Fresh Kitchen image

