Manasquan American restaurants you'll love

The Salty Whale and Guesthouse image

 

The Salty Whale and Guesthouse

390 East Main Street, Manasquan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Giant Pretzel$10.00
Beer Cheese, Mustard
Whale Wings$14.00
Buffalo, BBQ, Gochujang Hoisin, Blue Cheese, Carrots, Celery
Aunt Margherite Pizza$15.00
Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Shaved Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese
More about The Salty Whale and Guesthouse
Max Devros image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Max Devros

142 Main St, Manasquan

Avg 4.3 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mongolian Short Ribs$24.95
Sticky Mongolian Short Ribs
creamy polenta,
charred brussel sprouts
Cobb Salad$13.00
grilled chicken, blue cheese,
cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon,
thousand island dressing
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$13.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken,
cheddar, bacon, garlic mayo,
spicy pickles, lettuce, tomato
More about Max Devros
Blend On Main image

 

Blend On Main

152 Main Street, Manasquan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gochujang Wings$14.25
Crispy Chicken Wings, Savory & Sweet, Ginger, Scallion, Slaw
Salmon$30.00
teriyaki glazed salmon, lo mein noodle set, stir fry vegetables
winter salad$14.00
baby kale, julienne granny apple, candied pecans, lardoons, puffed quinoa, pt reyes blue cheese, cider vinaigrette
More about Blend On Main

