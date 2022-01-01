- Home
The Lodge 10336 Blue Star Highway
66 Reviews
$$
10336 Blue Star Highway
South Haven, MI 49090
Starters & Shareables
Pimento Cheese Dip
Home made pimento cheese dip served with celery sticks and saltines.
Full Order Carmelized onion dip
Deviled Eggs
Ask your Server for our deviled egg of the day. 4 per order
Deviled Eggs of The Week
Onion Rings
Thin cut and crispy fried sweet onions served with comback sauce
Smoked Salmon Dip
Bob's smoked salmon whipped up into out secret recipe & served with saltines and cucumbers.
Carbs & Cheese
Your choice of hand cut fries, kettle chips, or broasted potaoes, smothered in beer chesse, cheddar, tomatoes, scallions, hot gianrdinera and home made ranch.
Dill Cracker Bites
Oyster crackers tossed in a blend of heaven and baked. Snacks don't get better than this!
Pretzels And Cheese
Fried Pickle Chips
Spicy Fried Cheese Curds
Just like it says, spicy and friend cheese served with home made ranch
Spinach Dip
Jalapeno Poppers
Guac And Chips
Fried Banana Pepper Rings
The Garden
DeGrandchamp Salad
Romaine, tomato, pepitas, provolone, blueberries, and grilled chicken. Served with Blueberry vinegarette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, green onion, bleu cheese crumbles, drizzled in buffalo sauce, served with home made ranch dressing.
Cobb Salad
Blackened grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, onion, hard boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles served with home made bleu cheese dressing.
Lodge House Salad
Romaine, tomato, diced onion, cucumber, cheddar, and croutons.
Arugula Salad
Arugula tossed in olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, shredded & shaved parmesan cheese. So simple, so good!
Large Caesar Salad
Taco Salad
Greek Salad
Handhelds
The OG
Chicken, pickles, & comeback sauce. Make it deluxe + tomato, onion, and shredded iceberg.
The Southerner
Chicken topped with home made pimento cheese, Bob's bacon, shredded iceberg, tomato, onion, and comeback sauce.
The Early Bird
Chicken, cheddar cheese, Bob's bacon, fried egg, shredded iceburg, tomato, onion, and garlic aioli.
The Coop Deville
Chicken, BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar, home made slaw, pickles, onion ring, and drizzled with ranch.
The Firebird
Chicken sauced in hot sauce topped with Bob's bacon, shredded iceberg, tomato, green onion, bleu cheese crumbles and home made bleu cheese dressing.
The FIP
Chicken, provolone, hot giardinera, shredded iceberg, tomato, onion, and garlic aioli.
Smash Burgers
The Classic
Two handmade patties smashed with onions, served with cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg, tomato, onion, and comeback sauce.
The Cure
Two handmade patties smashed with onions topped with fried egg, Bob's bacon, shredded iceberg, tomato, and comeback sauce.
The Monarch
Two handmade patties smashed with onions. Topped with olive blend, provolone, shredded iceberg, and tomato.
The Blue Star
Two handmade patties smashed with onion topped with bleu cheese crumbles, Bob's bacon, shredded iceberg, tomato, and garlic aioli.
The Veggie Classic
Two plant based patties smashed with onions, served with shredded iceberg, tomato, pickle, cheddar, and comeback sauce.
The Hen House
Lodge Chicken Wings (6)
Chicken wings fried then tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with home made ranch or bleu cheese + celery.
Lodge Chicken Wings (12)
Chicken wings fried then tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with home made ranch or bleu cheese + celery.
Chicken Tendy Basket
Hand cut chicken battered and fried served with your choice of dipping sauce and fries.
Two piece meal (1 side)
Chicken Dinner
1/2 bird meal (2 sides)
Chicken Dinner
Full bird meal (3 sides)
Chicken Dinner
Chicken & Waffles
The Best of the Rest
The Green Jacket
A South Haven tradtion unlike any other! Toasted white bread stuffed with home made pimento cheese, melted provolone, arugala, cheddar cheese, and bacon melted to perfection.
The Veghead
Quinoa, roasted corn, black beans, tomato, arugala, onion, provolone, and home made green olive blend wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.
The Shakedown
Bob's smoked salmon, provolone, our crafted salmon dip, shredded iceberg, tomato, and green onion wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.
BBLT
Bob's grand champion bacon, creamy mayo, crispy iceberg, and fresh tomatoes toasted on thick cut white bread. Make it a club and add turkey & cheese!
The Swerve Out
A cheesey quesadilla stuffed with roasted corn, black beans, green onion, jalapeno, and cheddar cheese melted together until ooey gooey! Served with home made ranch.
The Harvest Bowl
Quinoa, grilled chicken, arugula, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, and green onion drizzled with (NEEDS SAUCE)
Lodge Mac & Cheese
Signature white cheddar cheese mac topped with garlic breadcrumbs.
Lodge Mac of the Week
Ask your server for our mac of the week!
Cali Reuben
House Made Sides
Kettle Chips
Coleslaw
Side Seasoned Fries
Sweet Potato fries
Side Mac
Side Salad
Broasted Potatoes
Side Ceasar Salad
Bowl of Soup
Cup of Soup
32 Oz Soup
Cup of Saltines
Bowl of Saltines
Side Cornbread
Side Tortilla Chips
32 Oz Slaw
Solo Waffle
Chef Veggie
Brussles
mashed pots
Garlic Butter Roll
Side Sauces
Side Ranch
Side Blue Cheese
Side Bbq
Side Honey Mustard
Side Hot
Side Hotter
Side Mayo
Side Comeback Sauce
Side Garlic Parmesan
Side Garlic Aioli
Side Onion Dip
Side Beer cheese sauce
Side Ceasar dressing
Side House Vin
Side Olive Blend
Side Pico
Side Sour Cream
Side Red Wine Vin
Side French
Sd Hot Giardinera
Side Spicy Ranch
Side Spicy Garlic
Side 1000 Island
Campfire Sauce
7 Oz Onion Dip
Sd Maple Syrup
POP
Dessert
Funnel Fries w Blueberry Jam
Cranberry Cheesecake
Waffle Sundae
Solo Cookie
Sprinkle Cookies (3 Cookies)
Key Lime Pie
Autumn Bites
Apple Puff Pastries & Icecream
Apple Pie Cheesecake
Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake
Cranberry Swirl Cheesecake
Cookie Duo
Brookie A La Mode
Bacon Maple Rice Krispy
Blondie Brownie
S'mores Cheesecake
Blueberry Swirl Cheesecake
Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
Cookie Trio
Mounds Brownie
Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake
Pineapple Carrot Cake
Cookie A La Mode
S'more Brownie
Strawberry Crunch Bundtlette
Nana's Banana Pudding
Cosmic Brownie
Cosmic Brownie Sundae
Plain Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Rice Krispies
Food Specials
Boneless wing basket
Reuben
WCC cheese fries
Fried Shrimp Basket (No Subs)
Shrimpys
Parm Encrusted Grilled Cheese
Cornbread w/ Honey Butter
Specialty Burger
Stuffed Pepper
Family Meal Deal
Mashed Potato Chili Bowl
BBQ Pork Quesadilla
Meat Loaf and Mashed Potatoes
Walleye Basket (No Subs)
Buff Cauli Bites
Club Wrap
Campfire Tacos
Soup And Salad
Shrimp Alfredo
Campfire Wrap
Chicken Alfredo
Shrimp Po Boy
Walleye Reuben
Chicken Pot Pie
Walleye Sandwich
Mushroom & Spinach Alfredo
Poutin
Liquor
Chopin Potato
Deep Eddy
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Lemon
Grey Goose
Stoli Blueberry
Titos
Well Vodka
Stoli Raspberry
Hendrick's
Tanquerey
Well Gin
Citadelle
Well Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Coconut Rum
Mount Gay
Shipwreck Run
Meyers Dark Rum
Lunazul Resposado
Lunazul Silver
El Jimador Resposado
Well Tequila
El Jimador Silver
Casa Migos
Adictivo Doble Resposado
Crown Royal
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Well Whiskey
Canadian Club
Evan Williams
Woodford
Basil Hayden
Maker's Mark
Evan Fire
Evan honey
Four Roses Bourbon
Journeyman Featherbone Bourbon
Rittenhouse Rye
Evan Apple
Michter's US 1 Bourbon
Journeyman Last Feather Rye
Jim Beam
Glenlivet 12 Year
Johnnie Walker Red
Amaretto
Snaggletooth Coffee
Creme de Cocoa
Grand Marnier
Irish Cream
Peach Schnapps
Rumplemintz
Triple Sec
Jagermeister
Patron XO
Malort
Berry Sangria
Blueberry Jam
Fisherman's Friend
Cucumber Elderflower Smash
Highlife Side Car
Lodge Bloody
Rye Old Fashioned
Shaken Mojito
Spicy Poloma
Rum Punch
Colorado Bulldog
Red Razz Mimosa
Silver King Mojito
Dirty Shirley
Fireside Old Fashioned
Apple Cider Mimosa
Spiked Caramel Apple
served in mason jar
Pumpkin Spiced Latte
Boozy Pumpkin Pie
Amaretto Sour
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmo
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Beach
Long Island
Mer Bear
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Purple Rain
Redbull Vodka
Screwdriver
Sex On The Beach
Top Shelf Long Island
Margarita
White Russian
Martini
Well Mojito
Old Fashioned
John Daly
Virgin Bloody
Irish Coffee
Fuzzy Navel
Blueberry Lemon Shot
Blueberry Mind eraser
BOMB Shot
Breakfast shot
Call Shot
Green tea
Jesus Bomb
Johnny Vegas
Kamikaze Shot
Lemon Drop Shot
Mer Bear
Mind Eraser
Pickle Back
Premium Shot
Red Headed slut
Royal Flush
Super Premium Shot
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
Well Shot
White Gummy Bear
Dirty Girl Scout
Beer
Side Car
Miller Highlife 16oz
Miller Lite 16oz
Upper Hand IPA 16oz
Budlight 16oz
Old Nation M 43
Edmund Fitzgerald Porter
Bell's Hopslam DIPA
Haymarket Relief Peacher IPA
Three Floyds Gumballhead 16oz
Blackrocks 51K IPA
Bell's Lager of the Lakes
Bell's Two Hearted
Bud
Bud Select
Budlight
Busch Light
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Mic ultra
Miller Highlife
Miller Lite
Heineken NA
Old Style
Three Floyds Gumballhead Wheat Ale
Alaskan Amber
White Claw Grapefruit
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
Tandem Ciders Smackintosh
Cranes Apple Cherry Cider
High Noon Black Cherry
High Noon Grapefruit
High Noon Peach
Lemon High Noon
High Noon Watermelon
Athletic Brew N/A
Hamm's
Perrin Nitro Black
Highnoon Passion Fruit
Collective Arts Daily Forecast: Mimosa
Three Floyd's Zombie Dust
Coors Banquet
Sweetwater H.A.Z.Y. IPA
Upper Hand Deer Camp Amber Ale
Short's Bellaire Brown
Stone tangerine express
New Holland Poet Stout
Perrin Nitro Black
Rogue Honey Kolsch
Wine
NA Beverage
Arnold Palmer
Coca-Cola
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr pepper
Ginger Ale
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Orange Juice
Orange Soda
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Rootbeer
Soda
Sour
Sprite
Tonic
Sugar Free Red Bull
Ginger Beer
Water
Drink Specials
T-Shirt
Black tshirt
Grey tshirt
Red tshirt
Orange tshirt
Tie Dye Grey
Tie Dye colorful
Employee Reg Tshirt (at cost)
Employee Tie Dye (at cost)
Employee Regular Sweat Shirt
Employee Reg Hoodie (at cost)
tie dye blue
purple tshirt
green tshirt
red white & blue tie dye
Jam tshirt
Jam Tye dye
employee jam regular shirt
employee jam tye dye
Basic Hoodie
Crew neck
Fishing Shirt
Bottle Popper
Koozie
tank top
zen crew neck
Long sleeve T-shirt
Hats
DNA Hawaiian Leather Patch
Leather Patch Hat
Bucket Hat
Beanie
Employee Beanie
Employee Hawaiian
Employee leather patch hat
Employee Bucket
White Patch Dad Hat
White Patch Dad Hat Employee
White Patch Mesh Trucker
White Patch Mesh Trucker Employee
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
10336 Blue Star Highway, South Haven, MI 49090
Photos coming soon!