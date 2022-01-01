A map showing the location of The Lodge 10336 Blue Star HighwayView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Lodge 10336 Blue Star Highway

66 Reviews

$$

10336 Blue Star Highway

South Haven, MI 49090

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters & Shareables

Pimento Cheese Dip

$9.50

Home made pimento cheese dip served with celery sticks and saltines.

Full Order Carmelized onion dip

$9.50

Deviled Eggs

$6.50

Ask your Server for our deviled egg of the day. 4 per order

Deviled Eggs of The Week

$7.50

Onion Rings

$8.00

Thin cut and crispy fried sweet onions served with comback sauce

Smoked Salmon Dip

$13.00

Bob's smoked salmon whipped up into out secret recipe & served with saltines and cucumbers.

Carbs & Cheese

$10.00

Your choice of hand cut fries, kettle chips, or broasted potaoes, smothered in beer chesse, cheddar, tomatoes, scallions, hot gianrdinera and home made ranch.

Dill Cracker Bites

$6.50

Oyster crackers tossed in a blend of heaven and baked. Snacks don't get better than this!

Pretzels And Cheese

$11.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00

Spicy Fried Cheese Curds

$9.00

Just like it says, spicy and friend cheese served with home made ranch

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Guac And Chips

$8.00Out of stock

Fried Banana Pepper Rings

$7.00Out of stock

The Garden

DeGrandchamp Salad

$13.50

Romaine, tomato, pepitas, provolone, blueberries, and grilled chicken. Served with Blueberry vinegarette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.50

Grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, green onion, bleu cheese crumbles, drizzled in buffalo sauce, served with home made ranch dressing.

Cobb Salad

$13.50

Blackened grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, onion, hard boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles served with home made bleu cheese dressing.

Lodge House Salad

$10.50

Romaine, tomato, diced onion, cucumber, cheddar, and croutons.

Arugula Salad

$12.50

Arugula tossed in olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, shredded & shaved parmesan cheese. So simple, so good!

Large Caesar Salad

$10.50

Taco Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Greek Salad

$13.50Out of stock

Handhelds

The OG

$10.00

Chicken, pickles, & comeback sauce. Make it deluxe + tomato, onion, and shredded iceberg.

The Southerner

$12.00

Chicken topped with home made pimento cheese, Bob's bacon, shredded iceberg, tomato, onion, and comeback sauce.

The Early Bird

$12.00

Chicken, cheddar cheese, Bob's bacon, fried egg, shredded iceburg, tomato, onion, and garlic aioli.

The Coop Deville

$11.00

Chicken, BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar, home made slaw, pickles, onion ring, and drizzled with ranch.

The Firebird

$12.00

Chicken sauced in hot sauce topped with Bob's bacon, shredded iceberg, tomato, green onion, bleu cheese crumbles and home made bleu cheese dressing.

The FIP

$11.00

Chicken, provolone, hot giardinera, shredded iceberg, tomato, onion, and garlic aioli.

Smash Burgers

The Classic

$9.00

Two handmade patties smashed with onions, served with cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg, tomato, onion, and comeback sauce.

The Cure

$12.00

Two handmade patties smashed with onions topped with fried egg, Bob's bacon, shredded iceberg, tomato, and comeback sauce.

The Monarch

$10.00

Two handmade patties smashed with onions. Topped with olive blend, provolone, shredded iceberg, and tomato.

The Blue Star

$11.00

Two handmade patties smashed with onion topped with bleu cheese crumbles, Bob's bacon, shredded iceberg, tomato, and garlic aioli.

The Veggie Classic

$12.00

Two plant based patties smashed with onions, served with shredded iceberg, tomato, pickle, cheddar, and comeback sauce.

The Hen House

Lodge Chicken Wings (6)

$11.00

Chicken wings fried then tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with home made ranch or bleu cheese + celery.

Lodge Chicken Wings (12)

$21.00

Chicken wings fried then tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with home made ranch or bleu cheese + celery.

Chicken Tendy Basket

$12.50

Hand cut chicken battered and fried served with your choice of dipping sauce and fries.

Two piece meal (1 side)

$12.00

Chicken Dinner

1/2 bird meal (2 sides)

$18.00

Chicken Dinner

Full bird meal (3 sides)

$27.00

Chicken Dinner

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

The Best of the Rest

The Green Jacket

$11.00

A South Haven tradtion unlike any other! Toasted white bread stuffed with home made pimento cheese, melted provolone, arugala, cheddar cheese, and bacon melted to perfection.

The Veghead

$12.00

Quinoa, roasted corn, black beans, tomato, arugala, onion, provolone, and home made green olive blend wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.

The Shakedown

$13.00

Bob's smoked salmon, provolone, our crafted salmon dip, shredded iceberg, tomato, and green onion wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.

BBLT

$11.00

Bob's grand champion bacon, creamy mayo, crispy iceberg, and fresh tomatoes toasted on thick cut white bread. Make it a club and add turkey & cheese!

The Swerve Out

$11.00

A cheesey quesadilla stuffed with roasted corn, black beans, green onion, jalapeno, and cheddar cheese melted together until ooey gooey! Served with home made ranch.

The Harvest Bowl

$13.00

Quinoa, grilled chicken, arugula, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, and green onion drizzled with (NEEDS SAUCE)

Lodge Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Signature white cheddar cheese mac topped with garlic breadcrumbs.

Lodge Mac of the Week

$14.00

Ask your server for our mac of the week!

Cali Reuben

$11.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chz Burger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Noodles

$7.00

House Made Sides

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato fries

$4.00

Side Mac

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Broasted Potatoes

$3.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

32 Oz Soup

$16.00

Cup of Saltines

$2.50

Bowl of Saltines

$4.50

Side Cornbread

$1.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

32 Oz Slaw

$12.00

Solo Waffle

$3.00

Chef Veggie

$4.00

Brussles

$4.00

mashed pots

$3.00Out of stock

Garlic Butter Roll

$1.00Out of stock

Side Sauces

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Bbq

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Hot

$0.50

Side Hotter

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Comeback Sauce

$0.50

Side Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Onion Dip

$1.00

Side Beer cheese sauce

$1.00

Side Ceasar dressing

$0.50

Side House Vin

$0.50

Side Olive Blend

$0.50

Side Pico

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Red Wine Vin

$0.50

Side French

$0.50

Sd Hot Giardinera

$0.50

Side Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Side Spicy Garlic

$0.50

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Campfire Sauce

$0.50

7 Oz Onion Dip

$8.50

Sd Maple Syrup

$2.00

POP

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Soda

Sour

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Dr pepper

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Dessert

Funnel Fries w Blueberry Jam

$9.00

Cranberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Waffle Sundae

$7.00

Solo Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Sprinkle Cookies (3 Cookies)

$8.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Autumn Bites

$7.00Out of stock

Apple Puff Pastries & Icecream

$8.00Out of stock

Apple Pie Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Cranberry Swirl Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Cookie Duo

$6.00Out of stock

Brookie A La Mode

$7.00Out of stock

Bacon Maple Rice Krispy

$8.00Out of stock

Blondie Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

S'mores Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Blueberry Swirl Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Cookie Trio

$8.00Out of stock

Mounds Brownie

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Pineapple Carrot Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Cookie A La Mode

$6.00Out of stock

S'more Brownie

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry Crunch Bundtlette

$8.00Out of stock

Nana's Banana Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Cosmic Brownie

$6.00Out of stock

Cosmic Brownie Sundae

$8.00Out of stock

Plain Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Rice Krispies

$8.00Out of stock

Food Specials

Boneless wing basket

$12.00

Reuben

$12.00

WCC cheese fries

$9.00

Fried Shrimp Basket (No Subs)

$16.00

Shrimpys

$13.00

Parm Encrusted Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Cornbread w/ Honey Butter

$6.00

Specialty Burger

$12.00

Stuffed Pepper

$12.00Out of stock

Family Meal Deal

$60.00

Mashed Potato Chili Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

BBQ Pork Quesadilla

$12.00Out of stock

Meat Loaf and Mashed Potatoes

$15.00Out of stock

Walleye Basket (No Subs)

$18.00Out of stock

Buff Cauli Bites

$8.00Out of stock

Club Wrap

$13.00Out of stock

Campfire Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Soup And Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Shrimp Alfredo

$15.00Out of stock

Campfire Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00Out of stock

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00Out of stock

Walleye Reuben

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.00Out of stock

Walleye Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Mushroom & Spinach Alfredo

$13.00Out of stock

Poutin

$9.00Out of stock

Liquor

Chopin Potato

$7.50

Deep Eddy

$5.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.50

Stoli Blueberry

$6.50

Titos

$6.50

Well Vodka

$4.50

Stoli Raspberry

$6.50

Hendrick's

$7.50

Tanquerey

$6.50

Well Gin

$4.50

Citadelle

$6.50

Well Rum

$4.50

Bacardi

$5.50

Bacardi Limon

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Coconut Rum

$4.50

Mount Gay

$6.50

Shipwreck Run

$4.50

Meyers Dark Rum

$6.50

Lunazul Resposado

$6.50

Lunazul Silver

$6.00

El Jimador Resposado

$5.50

Well Tequila

$4.50

El Jimador Silver

$5.00

Casa Migos

$10.00

Adictivo Doble Resposado

$11.00

Crown Royal

$7.50

Fireball

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$7.50

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Canadian Club

$5.50

Evan Williams

$5.00

Woodford

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$7.50

Evan Fire

$4.00

Evan honey

$5.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$6.50

Journeyman Featherbone Bourbon

$10.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Evan Apple

$5.00

Michter's US 1 Bourbon

$10.00

Journeyman Last Feather Rye

$10.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.50

Amaretto

$4.50Out of stock

Snaggletooth Coffee

$7.00

Creme de Cocoa

$4.50

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Irish Cream

$4.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Rumplemintz

$7.50

Triple Sec

$4.50

Jagermeister

$5.50

Patron XO

$7.00

Malort

$6.00

Berry Sangria

$9.00

Blueberry Jam

$9.00

Fisherman's Friend

$6.00

Cucumber Elderflower Smash

$10.00

Highlife Side Car

$2.00

Lodge Bloody

$8.00

Rye Old Fashioned

$10.00

Shaken Mojito

$9.00

Spicy Poloma

$9.00

Rum Punch

$7.50

Colorado Bulldog

$9.00

Red Razz Mimosa

$9.00

Silver King Mojito

$9.00

Dirty Shirley

$9.00

Fireside Old Fashioned

$10.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$9.00

Spiked Caramel Apple

$9.00

served in mason jar

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$9.00

Boozy Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$4.50

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$9.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Long Beach

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

Mer Bear

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Purple Rain

$9.00

Redbull Vodka

$7.50

Screwdriver

$4.50

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$10.00

Margarita

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Well Mojito

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

John Daly

$6.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Irish Coffee

$7.50

Fuzzy Navel

$4.50

Blueberry Lemon Shot

$6.50

Blueberry Mind eraser

$8.00

BOMB Shot

$8.00

Breakfast shot

$9.00

Call Shot

$5.50

Green tea

$7.50

Jesus Bomb

$8.00

Johnny Vegas

$9.00

Kamikaze Shot

$5.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.50

Mer Bear

$5.50

Mind Eraser

$8.00

Pickle Back

$7.50

Premium Shot

$6.50

Red Headed slut

$6.50

Royal Flush

$7.50

Super Premium Shot

$7.50

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Washington Apple

$7.50

Well Shot

$4.50

White Gummy Bear

$6.50

Dirty Girl Scout

$6.00

Beer

Side Car

$2.00

Miller Highlife 16oz

$3.50

Miller Lite 16oz

$4.00

Upper Hand IPA 16oz

$6.00

Budlight 16oz

$4.00

Old Nation M 43

$7.00

Edmund Fitzgerald Porter

$6.00

Bell's Hopslam DIPA

$7.00

Haymarket Relief Peacher IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Three Floyds Gumballhead 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

Blackrocks 51K IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Bell's Lager of the Lakes

$5.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$5.00

Bud

$3.00

Bud Select

$3.00

Budlight

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Mic ultra

$3.50

Miller Highlife

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Heineken NA

$4.00

Old Style

$3.00

Three Floyds Gumballhead Wheat Ale

$5.00

Alaskan Amber

$5.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Tandem Ciders Smackintosh

$7.00

Cranes Apple Cherry Cider

$7.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.50

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.50

High Noon Peach

$6.50

Lemon High Noon

$6.50

High Noon Watermelon

$6.50

Athletic Brew N/A

$5.00

Hamm's

$3.00

Perrin Nitro Black

$5.00

Highnoon Passion Fruit

$6.50

Collective Arts Daily Forecast: Mimosa

$6.00

Three Floyd's Zombie Dust

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Sweetwater H.A.Z.Y. IPA

$5.00

Upper Hand Deer Camp Amber Ale

$5.00

Short's Bellaire Brown

$5.00

Stone tangerine express

$5.00

New Holland Poet Stout

$5.00

Perrin Nitro Black

$5.00

Rogue Honey Kolsch

$5.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Rosé

$8.00

Riesling

$8.00

NA Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Soda

Sour

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Water

Drink Specials

Industry Drink Special

$4.00

Blueberry Marg

$8.00

T-Shirt

Black tshirt

$20.00

Grey tshirt

$20.00

Red tshirt

$20.00

Orange tshirt

$20.00

Tie Dye Grey

$30.00

Tie Dye colorful

$30.00

Employee Reg Tshirt (at cost)

$12.00

Employee Tie Dye (at cost)

$19.00

Employee Regular Sweat Shirt

$22.00

Employee Reg Hoodie (at cost)

$22.00

tie dye blue

$30.00

purple tshirt

$20.00

green tshirt

$20.00

red white & blue tie dye

$30.00

Jam tshirt

$20.00

Jam Tye dye

$25.00

employee jam regular shirt

$12.00

employee jam tye dye

$18.00

Basic Hoodie

Black Hoodie

$35.00

Grey Hoodie

$35.00

Purple Hoodie

$35.00

Red Hoodie

$35.00

Employee Hoodie

$22.00

Crew neck

Black Crew

$35.00

Grey Crew

$35.00

Employee crew

$20.00

Red Crew

$35.00

Employee Pocket Cree

$35.00

Pocket Crew

$35.00

Employee Pocket Crew

$35.00

Fishing Shirt

Black Fishing

$42.00

Red Fishing

$42.00

Blue FIshing

$42.00

Grey Fishing

$42.00

Purple Fishing

$42.00

empoyee fishing

$33.00

1/4 Zip

Black 1/4 zip

$45.00

Dark gray 1/4 zip

$45.00

Light gray 1/4 zip

$45.00

employee 1/4

$40.00

Bottle Popper

One bottle popper

$8.00

Two poppers

$15.00

Koozie

Koozie

$5.00

tank top

tank top grey

$20.00

Tank top black

$20.00

Flowy Tank

$20.00

Burnout Tank

$20.00

Front Knot Tank

$20.00

Employee Burnout Tank

$20.00

employee tank

$12.00

zip hoodie

Black zip hoodie

$45.00

Dark gray zip hoodie

$45.00

employee zip hoodie

$30.00

zen crew neck

Black zen crew

$50.00

Long sleeve T-shirt

Black long sleeve T

$25.00

emoloyee long sleeve

$18.00

Hats

DNA Hawaiian Leather Patch

$30.00

Leather Patch Hat

$25.00

Bucket Hat

$32.00

Beanie

$20.00

Employee Beanie

$15.00

Employee Hawaiian

$23.00

Employee leather patch hat

$19.00

Employee Bucket

$25.00

White Patch Dad Hat

$20.00

White Patch Dad Hat Employee

$14.00

White Patch Mesh Trucker

$28.00

White Patch Mesh Trucker Employee

$20.00

Cups/Glasses

Lodge Pint Glass

$10.00

Lodge Plastic Tumbler

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10336 Blue Star Highway, South Haven, MI 49090

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Black River Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
403 Phoenix St South Haven, MI 49090
View restaurantnext
Bangor Tavern Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
233 W Monroe St Bangor, MI 49013
View restaurantnext
North Shore Inn
orange star4.6 • 658
107 Higman Park Rd. Benton Harbor, MI 49022
View restaurantnext
The Strand Brewery
orange star4.0 • 934
93415 county road 690 Dowagiac, MI 49111
View restaurantnext
Bread + Bar
orange star4.4 • 736
645 RIVERVIEW DR BENTON HARBOR, MI 49022
View restaurantnext
Spectators Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 513
6432 BLUE STAR HWY Saugatuck, MI 49453
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near South Haven
Saugatuck
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Benton Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Otsego
review star
No reviews yet
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Plainwell
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston