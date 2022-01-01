Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Lone Girl Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

114 E Main St, Suite 101

Waunakee, WI 53597

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sodas, Juices, etc...

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Mellow Yello

$3.00

Soda H20

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Barq's Rootbeer

$3.00

Gingerbeer

$3.00

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Large Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Kid's Soda

Kid's Kiddie Cocktail

Kid's Milk

Kid's Chocolate Milk

Shareables

HushGuppies

$13.00Out of stock

shrimp, cod, and risotto rolled in herb panko, flash-fried, served over fresh dill slaw and topped with lemon mustard aioli. Try them with hot sauce!

Fried Cheese Curbs

$13.00

Wisconsin’s finest muenster cheese cubes, hand-dipped with SpeaKEEasy Light & our signature batter served with ranch dressing

Jumbo Pretzel

$13.00

a one-pound, oven-baked Milwaukee pretzel served with house-made honey mustard and spicy queso dip

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$14.00

a warm blend of parmesan, cream cheese, spinach, and baby artichokes served with tortilla chips

WaunTons

$13.00

A mixture of fresh, chopped jalapeños, ground beef, chorizo, bacon & cream cheese wrapped in a wonton, flash fried and served with a side of sweet and sour sauce…a Mexican/Asian fusion that hits the sweet, salt and savory, UMAMI!

Lone Girl Nachos

$14.00

topped w/ our spicy queso sauce, shredded cheddar salsa verde, queso fresco, and pico de gallo

Beer Cheese Dip

$10.00

smoked gouda, roasted garlic, red onion, chives and a hint of our SpeaKeesy Ale served with house seasoned kettle chips

Basket of Fries

$7.00

fried golden brown served with your choice of sauces ($.50 each)

Basket of Tots

$9.00

Seasoned tater tots fried golden brown and served with your choice of sauces ($.50 each)

Chicken Dippers

$13.00

buttermilk marinated chicken breast strips dusted with our signature breading and fried crisp, served with ranch dressing.

Soups & Entree Salads

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Cup

$7.00

our family recipe with creole spices, bell peppers, garlic, celery, onions, rice and scallions, served with a French baguette slice

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Entree

$19.50

our family recipe with creole spices, bell peppers, garlic, celery, onions, rice and scallions, served with a French baguette slice

Tomato Basil Cup

$5.50

made with fire roasted tomatoes, topped with crumbled goat cheese and basil oil, with a slice of french bread

Tomato Basil Bisque Entrée

$15.00

made with fire roasted tomatoes, topped with crumbled goat cheese and basil oil, with a slice of french bread

The Matilda Salad

$19.50

grilled beef tenderloin alongside mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, chimichurri sauce, balsamic vinaigrette and grilled french baguettes

The Lone Girl Salad

$15.00

mix greens with roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, shaved red onions and walnuts with our Yes Please! Vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$14.50

grilled and chilled red tomatoes layered with fresh mozzarella, drizzled with basil oil & balsamic glaze served with grilled baguettes over a bed of mixed greens

House Salad

$8.00

mix greens with onion, tomato, cucumber, shaved parmesan

Chili Cup

$6.50

Chili Crock

$12.00

Sandwiches

World Famous Brewben

$16.00

you must have heard…pulled corned beef braised in SpeaKEEasy Ale piled on a pretzel roll, topped with caramelized onions, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, spicy beer mustard and our sweet Lone Girl Sauce

BBQ Pork Smash

$15.00

tender beer-braised pork topped with Sweet Baby Stout BBQ, white cheddar cheese, granny smith apple & cinnamon apple butter

Fish O' Filet

$17.00

French Dip

$18.00

Burgers & Chix

Crafty Joe

$14.00

100% angus beef topped with sliced tomatoes, spring mix, and white cheddar cheese on a brioche bun

Greek Freak

$16.00

topped with our creamy spinach, & artichoke dip, haystack onions, finished with sliced tomato, sliced cucumber, and arugula

Caramelized Apple Burger

$16.00

topped with crisp granny smith apple, arugula, white cheddar, herb-peppercorn aioli, and maple, bourbon & bacon spread

The Smokehouse

$16.00

topped with our beer cheese dip, bacon, fresh jalapeno coins, sweet baby stout BBQ, and crispy haystack onions, on a brioche bun

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$16.00Out of stock

topped with our JuanTon filling, served on a bed of arugula & finished with our sweet chili sauce

Pasta

Cajun Alfredo Pasta

$17.00

house made alfredo sauce with onions, red bell peppers and Cajun spice, Penne pasta.

Cheezy Mac-n-Cheese

$15.00

A creamy 4 cheese blend mac-n-cheese that can be great on its own or topped with a meat of your choice.

Desserts

Warm Chocolate Chip Brownie

$10.00

A thick gooey chocolate chip brownie warmed and served with Chocolate Shoppe Vanilla Bean ice cream.

Snookie Bar

$10.00

a chocolate chip cookie bar topped with chocolate ganache and crumbled snickers, and served with Chocolate Shoppe Vanilla Bean ice cream.

Belgian Cheesecake

$10.00

light & creamy, infused with our Towhead Belgian Blonde Ale, over a graham cracker crust, topped with berry puree

Chocolate WaunTons

$10.00

chocolate chip cookie dough, wrapped in a wonton, flash fried, sprinkeld with powdered sugar, served with berry puree

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$7.00

Sauces

Side of Sauce

Kid's Meal

Kid's Included Drink

Kids Tacos

$8.50

2 flour tortillas filled with seasoned ground beef, topped with shredded cheddar cheese and diced tomatoes

Cheeseburger

$8.50

4 oz all-beef patty grilled and topped with American cheese...add lettuce, tomato, and/or sliced pickles - no extra charge

Elbow Noodles

$8.50

al dente macaroni with choice of mac-n-cheese or buttered noodles

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

all white breast meat, grilled or hand-battered with buttermilk and fried to golden brown

Quesadilla

$8.50

american & provolone cheeses melted between flour tortillas *add grilled chicken for $2

Fish Fry

$8.50

4 oz filet of haddock, hand-battered and fried to a golden brown served with house-made tartar sauce

Cheesy Pleasy

$8.50

american cheese melted between buttered & griddled white bread -add smoked deli ham for no extra charge

Kid's Carrots & Ranch

$1.50

Kid's Applesauce

$1.50

Kid's Soda $$

$1.00

Misc

LG Vinyl Sticker

$3.00

LG Pint Glass

$5.00

LG Tulip Glass

$5.00

LG 10oz Snifter Glass

$5.00

Koozie

$2.00

Blanket

$35.00

Shamrock Shirt

$20.00

Hats

White Camo Hat

$25.00

Craft Trucker Hat

$30.00Out of stock

Navy Fitted Hat S/M

$25.00

Navy Fitted Hat L/XL

$25.00

Red Fitted Hat S/M

$25.00

Red Fitted Hat L/XL

$25.00

Green Pom Hat

$25.00

Brown Pom Hat

$25.00

Black Camo Hat

$25.00

Grey Snap Back Hat

$25.00

Red Unstructed Hat

$20.00

Navy Velcro Hat

$25.00

Badgers T

Badger T SMALL

$25.00

Badger T MEDIUM

$25.00

Badger T LARGE

$25.00

Badger XL

$25.00

Badger T XXL

$25.00

Badger T XXXL

$25.00

Brewers T

Brewers T SMALL

$25.00

Brewers T MEDIUM

$25.00

Brewers T LARGE

$25.00

Brewers T XL

$25.00

Brewers T XXL

$25.00

Brewers T XXXL

$25.00

Bucks T

Bucks T SMALL

$25.00

Bucks T MEDIUM

$25.00

Bucks T LARGE

$25.00

Bucks T XL

$25.00

Bucks T XXL

$25.00

Bucks T XXXL

$25.00

Packers T

Packers T SMALL

$25.00

Packers T MEDIUM

$25.00

Packers T LARGE

$25.00

Packers XL

$25.00

Packers XXL

$25.00

Packers T XXXL

$25.00

Dark Hondo T

Dark Hondo T SMALL

$25.00

Dark Hondo T MEDIUM

$25.00

Dark Hondo T LARGE

$25.00

Dark Hondo T XL

$25.00

Dark Hondo T XXL

$25.00

Fish Fry T

Fish Fry T SMALL

$25.00

Fish Fry T MEDIUM

$25.00

Fish Fry T LARGE

$25.00

Fish Fry T XL

$25.00

Fish Fry T XXL

$25.00

Ham T

Ham T SMALL

$25.00

Ham T MEDIUM

$25.00

Ham T LARGE

$25.00

Ham T XL

$25.00

Ham T XXL

$25.00

Harry's T

Harry's T SMALL

$25.00

Harry's T MEDIUM

$25.00

Harry's T LARGE

$25.00

Harry's T XL

$25.00

Harry's T XXL

$25.00

Harry's T XXXL

$25.00

OTR T

OTR T SMALL

$25.00

OTR T MEDIUM

$25.00

OTR T LARGE

$25.00

OTR T XL

$25.00

OTR T XXL

$25.00

Summer Lovin' T

Summer Lovin' T SMALL

$25.00

Summer Lovin' T MEDIUM

$25.00

Summer Lovin' T LARGE

$25.00

Summer Lovin' T XL

$25.00

Summer Lovin' T XXL

$25.00

Towhead T

Towhead T SMALL

$25.00

Towhead T MEDIUM

$25.00

Towhead T LARGE

$25.00

Towhead T XL

$25.00

Towhead T XXL

$25.00

Towhead T XXXL

$25.00

Yes! please T

Yes! please T SMALL

$25.00

Yes! please T MEDIUM

$25.00

Yes! please T LARGE

$25.00

Yes! please T XL

$25.00

Yes! please T XXL

$25.00

Yes! please T XXXL

$25.00

Garage Shirt

Garage Shirt SMALL

$45.00

Garage Shirt MEDIUM

$45.00

Garage Shirt LARGE

$45.00

Garage Shirt XL

$45.00

Garage Shirt XXL

$45.00

Long Sleeve Blue/Grey Raglan

Long Sleeve Blue/Grey SMALL

$35.00

Long Sleeve Blue/Grey MEDIUM

$35.00

Long Sleeve Blue/Grey LARGE

$35.00

Long Sleeve Blue/Grey XL

$35.00

Long Sleeve Blue/Grey XXL

$35.00

Long Sleeve Blue/Grey XXXL

$35.00

Red 3/4 Sleeve Baseball T

Red 3/4 Sleeve Baseball T SMALL

$30.00

Red 3/4 Sleeve Baseball T MEDIUM

$30.00

Red 3/4 Sleeve Baseball T LARGE

$30.00

Red 3/4 Sleeve Baseball T XL

$30.00

Red 3/4 Sleeve Baseball T XXL

$30.00

Red 3/4 Sleeve Baseball T XXXL

$30.00

Blue Flannel

Blue Flannel SMALL

$45.00

Blue Flannel MEDIUM

$45.00

Blue Flannel LARGE

$45.00

Blue Flannel XL

$45.00

Blue Flannel XXL

$45.00

Red Flannel

Red Flannel SMALL

$45.00

Red Flannel MEDIUM

$45.00

Red Flannel LARGE

$45.00

Red Flannel XL

$45.00

Red Flannel XXL

$45.00

Navy Waffle Hoodie

Navy Waffle Hoodie SMALL

$40.00

Navy Waffle Hoodie MEDIUM

$40.00

Navy Waffle Hoodie LARGE

$40.00

Navy Waffle Hoodie XL

$40.00

Navy Waffle Hoodie XXL

$40.00

Grey Hoodie Zip Up

Grey Hoodie Zip Up SMALL

$40.00Out of stock

Grey Hoodie Zip Up MEDIUM

$40.00

Grey Hoodie Zip Up LARGE

$40.00Out of stock

Grey Hoodie Zip Up XL

$40.00

Grey Hoodie Zip Up XXL

$40.00Out of stock

Navy Hoodie Pullover

Navy Hoodie Pullover SMALL

$45.00

Navy Hoodie Pullover MEDIUM

$45.00

Navy Hoodie Pullover LARGE

$45.00

Navy Hoodie Pullover XL

$45.00

Navy Hoodie Pullover XXL

$45.00

Black Ogio Hoodie

Black Ogio Hoodie SMALL

$75.00

Black Ogio Hoodie MEDIUM

$75.00Out of stock

Black Ogio Hoodie LARGE

$75.00

Black Ogio Hoodie XL

$75.00

Black Ogio Hoodie XXL

$75.00

White Ogio Hoodie

White Ogio Hoodie SMALL

$75.00

White Ogio Hoodie MEDIUM

$75.00

White Ogio Hoodie LARGE

$75.00

White Ogio Hoodie XL

$75.00

White Ogio Hoodie XXL

$75.00

Striped Hoodie Pullover

Striped Hoodie Pullover SMALL

$50.00

Striped Hoodie Pullover MEDIUM

$50.00

Striped Hoodie Pullover LARGE

$50.00

Striped Hoodie Pullover XL

$50.00

Striped Hoodie Pullover XXL

$50.00

Navy Polo

Navy Polo SMALL

$35.00

Navy Polo MEDIUM

$35.00

Navy Polo LARGE

$35.00

Navy Polo XL

$35.00

Navy Polo XXL

$35.00

Siiver Polo

Navy Polo SMALL

$35.00

Navy Polo MEDIUM

$35.00

Navy Polo LARGE

$35.00

Navy Polo XL

$35.00

Navy Polo XXL

$35.00

Black Tank Top

Black Tank Top SMALL

$20.00

Black Tank Top MEDIUM

$20.00

Black Tank Top LARGE

$20.00

Black Tank Top XL

$20.00

Black Tank Top XXL

$20.00

Blue Tank Top

Blue Tank Top SMALL

$20.00

Blue Tank Top MEDIUM

$20.00

Blue Tank Top LARGE

$20.00

Blue Tank Top XL

$20.00

Blue Tank Top XXL

$20.00

Men's Golf Shirt

Men's Golf Shirt SMALL

$45.00

Men's Golf Shirt MEDIUM

$45.00

Men's Golf Shirt LARGE

$45.00

Men's Golf Shirt XL

$45.00

Men's Golf Shirt XXL

$45.00

Women's Golf Shirt

Women's Golf Shirt SMALL

$45.00

Women's Golf Shirt MEDIUM

$45.00

Women's Golf Shirt LARGE

$45.00

Women's Golf Shirt XL

$45.00

Women's Golf Shirt XXL

$45.00

Red T

Red T SMALL

$25.00

Red T MEDIUM

$25.00

Red T LARGE

$25.00

Red T XL

$25.00

Red T XXL

$25.00

Red T XXXL

$25.00

Dark Grey T

Dark Grey T SMALL

$25.00

Dark Grey T MEDIUM

$25.00

Dark Grey T LARGE

$25.00

Dark Grey T XL

$25.00

Dark Grey T XXL

$25.00

Dark Grey T XXXL

$25.00

Employee Red T

Employee Red T SMALL

Employee Red T MEDIUM

Employee Red T LARGE

Employee Red T XL

Employee Red T XXL

Employee Red T XXXL

Employee Dark Grey T

Employee Dark Grey T SMALL

Employee Dark Grey T MEDIUM

Employee Dark Grey T LARGE

Employee Dark Grey T XL

Employee Dark Grey T XXL

Employee Dark Grey T XXXL

Employee FF T

Employee FF T SMALL

Employee FF T MEDIUM

Employee FF T LARGE

Employee FF T XL

Employee FF T XXL

Event Apps

Cocktail Sausage

$60.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$100.00

Saus-Pine Bites

$60.00

Albondigas

$75.00

Ham & Cheese Roll Ups

$75.00

Deviled Eggs - 20pc

$60.00

Caprese Bites

$60.00

Bruschetta - 25 pc

$60.00

Veggies & Dip

$75.00

Meat & Cheese Platter

$100.00

Fruit Platter

$75.00

Event Buffet

Taco/Nacho Bar PP

$20.00

Steak Taco/Nacho PP

$20.50

Pasta Bar PP

$20.00

Wing & Mac Bar PP

$25.00

Build Your Own Salad Bar PP

$15.00

Fish Fry - Fried PP

$22.00

Fish Fry - Baked PP

$25.00

Extra Piece Fish - Fried

Slider Bar PP

$20.00

Brunch Buffet PP

$20.00

Event Drinks

Coffe Bar

$75.00

Hot Cocao Bar

$75.00

Basic Mimosa Bar PP

$4.00

Wycliffe Champagne

$25.00

Antech Champagne

$35.00

Rail Vodka

$20.00

Tito's Vodka

$35.00

Basic Bloody Bar PP

$5.00

Event Desserts

Event Snookie Bar

$60.00

Event Cookies

$50.00

Event Cheescake Glasses

$60.00

Event Additional Cheesecake

$3.00

Shareables

Fried Cheese Curbs

$13.00

Wisconsin’s finest muenster cheese cubes, hand-dipped with SpeaKEEasy Light & our signature batter served with ranch dressing

Lone Girl Nachos

$14.00

topped w/ our spicy queso sauce, shredded cheddar salsa verde, queso fresco, and pico de gallo

Jumbo Pretzel

$13.00

a one-pound, oven-baked Milwaukee pretzel served with house-made honey mustard and spicy queso dip

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$14.00

a warm blend of parmesan, cream cheese, spinach, and baby artichokes served with tortilla chips

Totchos

$15.00

Wings

$16.00

one pound of wings slow roasted, flash fried and tossed in house-made buffalo sauce, garlic parmesan, dry rub, or Sweet Baby Stout BBQ served with carrots, celery & ranch dip

Chicken Dippers

$13.00

buttermilk marinated chicken breast strips dusted with our signature breading and fried crisp, served with ranch dressing.

WaunTons

$13.00

A mixture of fresh, chopped jalapeños, ground beef, chorizo, bacon & cream cheese wrapped in a wonton, flash fried and served with a side of sweet and sour sauce…a Mexican/Asian fusion that hits the sweet, salt and savory, UMAMI!

Beer Cheese Dip

$10.00

smoked gouda, roasted garlic, red onion, chives and a hint of our SpeaKeesy Ale served with house seasoned kettle chips

Haystack

$12.00

thin sliced onions marinated in SpeaKEEasy Light, dusted with our signature breading and fried crisp, served with your choice of Lone Girl Sauce, Sweet Baby Stout BBQ

Basket of Fries

$7.00

fried golden brown served with your choice of sauces ($.50 each)

Basket of Tots

$9.00

Seasoned tater tots fried golden brown and served with your choice of sauces ($.50 each)

TEST

Soups & Entree Salads

Soup Du Jour Cup

$6.50

Soup Du Jour Entrée

$18.00

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Cup

$7.00

our family recipe with creole spices, bell peppers, garlic, celery, onions, rice and scallions, served with a French baguette slice

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Entrée

$19.50

our family recipe with creole spices, bell peppers, garlic, celery, onions, rice and scallions, served with a French baguette slice

Tomato Basil Cup

$5.50

made with fire roasted tomatoes, topped with crumbled goat cheese and basil oil, with a slice of french bread

Tomato Basil Bisque Entrée

$15.00

made with fire roasted tomatoes, topped with crumbled goat cheese and basil oil, with a slice of french bread

The Matilda Salad

$19.50

grilled beef tenderloin alongside mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, chimichurri sauce, balsamic vinaigrette and grilled french baguettes

The Lone Girl Salad

$15.00

mix greens with roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, shaved red onions and walnuts with our Yes Please! Vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$14.50

grilled and chilled red tomatoes layered with fresh mozzarella, drizzled with basil oil & balsamic glaze served with grilled baguettes over a bed of mixed greens

House Salad

$8.00

mix greens with onion, tomato, cucumber, shaved parmesan

Sandwiches Etc

World Famous Brewben

$16.00

you must have heard…pulled corned beef braised in SpeaKEEasy Ale piled on a pretzel roll, topped with caramelized onions, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, spicy beer mustard and our sweet Lone Girl Sauce

BBQ Pork Smash

$15.00

tender beer-braised pork topped with Sweet Baby Stout BBQ, white cheddar cheese, granny smith apple & cinnamon apple butter

Bluto's Revenge

$16.00

Popeye’s ain’t got nothin’ on us…Nashville Hot (never Wimpy) deep-fried buttermilk chicken breast dipped layered with fresh dill slaw, sliced pickles and lemon aioli

French Dip

$17.00

BLT

$15.00

1/3 lb of bacon layered with spring mix, sliced tomato & herb-peppercorn aioli on griddled sourdough

Fish O' Filet

$17.00

Uniquely Loaded Grilled Cheese

$15.00

melted provolone, cheddar, & swiss, bacon, tomato & caramelized onion on buttered & griddled sourdough

Turkey Melt

$16.00

hot turkey sandwich with melted provolone, bacon, spring mix, tomato, with a creamy parmesan aioli on toasted sourdough

Havana Heat

$16.00

our version of the traditional cuban…stacked with beer-braised pork, smoked ham, pepper jack cheese, banana peppers, sliced pickles and herb peppercorn aioli on griddled sourdough

Mambo Italiano

$16.00

a grilled chicken breast topped with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, arugula lettuce, balsamic glaze & basil oil

Fish & Frites

$17.00

atlantic haddock filets brined in SpeaKEEasy Ale, hand-dipped in our signature breading and fried, served with house fries, tartar sauce & fresh coleslaw

Fish Tacos

$15.00

fried atlantic haddock over fresh slaw on flour tortillas, topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo & salsa verde - served with chips & pico

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

grilled chicken over fresh slaw on flour tortillas, topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo & salsa verde - served with chips & pico

Pork Tacos

$15.00

beer braised pork over fresh slaw on flour tortillas, topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo & salsa verde - served with chips & pico

Seafood Special

$23.00

Tuesday Taco Special

Burgers & Chix

Crafty Joe

$14.00

100% angus beef topped with sliced tomatoes, spring mix, and white cheddar cheese on a brioche bun

Greek Freak

$16.00

topped with our creamy spinach, & artichoke dip, haystack onions, finished with sliced tomato, sliced cucumber, and arugula

Caramelized Apple Burger

$16.00

topped with crisp granny smith apple, arugula, white cheddar, herb-peppercorn aioli, and maple, bourbon & bacon spread

The Smokehouse

$16.00

topped with our beer cheese dip, bacon, fresh jalapeno coins, sweet baby stout BBQ, and crispy haystack onions, on a brioche bun

Pasta

Cajun Alfredo Pasta

$17.00

house made alfredo sauce with onions, red bell peppers and Cajun spice, Penne pasta.

Cheezy Mac-n-Cheese

$15.00

A creamy 4 cheese blend mac-n-cheese that can be great on its own or topped with a meat of your choice.

Desserts

Warm Chocolate Chip Brownie

$10.00

A thick gooey chocolate chip brownie warmed and served with Chocolate Shoppe Vanilla Bean ice cream.

Snookie Bar

$10.00

a chocolate chip cookie bar topped with chocolate ganache and crumbled snickers, and served with Chocolate Shoppe Vanilla Bean ice cream.

Belgian Cheesecake

$10.00

light & creamy, infused with our Towhead Belgian Blonde Ale, over a graham cracker crust, topped with berry puree

Chocolate WaunTons

$10.00

chocolate chip cookie dough, wrapped in a wonton, flash fried, sprinkeld with powdered sugar, served with berry puree

No Dessert

Sauces

Side of Sauce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

The Lone Girl is a craft brewery, brewpub, and family-friendly restaurant with rooftop deck and space for private and company events. Just minutes away from Madison, The Lone Girl offers delicious food, craft beer, and other drinks in a fun atmosphere that everyone can enjoy – from couples and groups of friends to families with kids.

Website

Location

114 E Main St, Suite 101, Waunakee, WI 53597

Directions

Gallery
Lone Girl Brewery - Waunakee image
Lone Girl Brewery - Waunakee image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Milio's - Waunakee
orange starNo Reviews
242 N. Century ave. Waunakee, WI 53597
View restaurantnext
Calvino's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
4628 Golf Drive Windsor, WI 53598
View restaurantnext
VFW Post 8483
orange starNo Reviews
5737 County Hwy C V Madison, WI 53704
View restaurantnext
Pasqual's Cantina - Middleton
orange starNo Reviews
6712 Frank Lloyd Wright Ave. Middleton, WI 53562
View restaurantnext
Sofra Family Bistro
orange star4.6 • 523
7457 Elmwood Ave Middleton, WI 53562
View restaurantnext
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse-DeForest
orange star4.6 • 746
605 S Main St DeForest, WI 53532
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Waunakee
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Oregon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston