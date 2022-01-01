The Lone Girl Brewing Company
114 E Main St, Suite 101
Waunakee, WI 53597
Sodas, Juices, etc...
Coke
Diet Coke
Cherry Coke
Sprite
Sprite Zero
Mellow Yello
Soda H20
Tonic
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Barq's Rootbeer
Gingerbeer
Large Chocolate Milk
Large Milk
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Hot Cider
Iced Tea
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Kid's Soda
Kid's Kiddie Cocktail
Kid's Milk
Kid's Chocolate Milk
Shareables
HushGuppies
shrimp, cod, and risotto rolled in herb panko, flash-fried, served over fresh dill slaw and topped with lemon mustard aioli. Try them with hot sauce!
Fried Cheese Curbs
Wisconsin’s finest muenster cheese cubes, hand-dipped with SpeaKEEasy Light & our signature batter served with ranch dressing
Jumbo Pretzel
a one-pound, oven-baked Milwaukee pretzel served with house-made honey mustard and spicy queso dip
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
a warm blend of parmesan, cream cheese, spinach, and baby artichokes served with tortilla chips
WaunTons
A mixture of fresh, chopped jalapeños, ground beef, chorizo, bacon & cream cheese wrapped in a wonton, flash fried and served with a side of sweet and sour sauce…a Mexican/Asian fusion that hits the sweet, salt and savory, UMAMI!
Lone Girl Nachos
topped w/ our spicy queso sauce, shredded cheddar salsa verde, queso fresco, and pico de gallo
Beer Cheese Dip
smoked gouda, roasted garlic, red onion, chives and a hint of our SpeaKeesy Ale served with house seasoned kettle chips
Basket of Fries
fried golden brown served with your choice of sauces ($.50 each)
Basket of Tots
Seasoned tater tots fried golden brown and served with your choice of sauces ($.50 each)
Chicken Dippers
buttermilk marinated chicken breast strips dusted with our signature breading and fried crisp, served with ranch dressing.
Soups & Entree Salads
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Cup
our family recipe with creole spices, bell peppers, garlic, celery, onions, rice and scallions, served with a French baguette slice
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Entree
our family recipe with creole spices, bell peppers, garlic, celery, onions, rice and scallions, served with a French baguette slice
Tomato Basil Cup
made with fire roasted tomatoes, topped with crumbled goat cheese and basil oil, with a slice of french bread
Tomato Basil Bisque Entrée
made with fire roasted tomatoes, topped with crumbled goat cheese and basil oil, with a slice of french bread
The Matilda Salad
grilled beef tenderloin alongside mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, chimichurri sauce, balsamic vinaigrette and grilled french baguettes
The Lone Girl Salad
mix greens with roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, shaved red onions and walnuts with our Yes Please! Vinaigrette
Caprese Salad
grilled and chilled red tomatoes layered with fresh mozzarella, drizzled with basil oil & balsamic glaze served with grilled baguettes over a bed of mixed greens
House Salad
mix greens with onion, tomato, cucumber, shaved parmesan
Chili Cup
Chili Crock
Sandwiches
World Famous Brewben
you must have heard…pulled corned beef braised in SpeaKEEasy Ale piled on a pretzel roll, topped with caramelized onions, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, spicy beer mustard and our sweet Lone Girl Sauce
BBQ Pork Smash
tender beer-braised pork topped with Sweet Baby Stout BBQ, white cheddar cheese, granny smith apple & cinnamon apple butter
Fish O' Filet
French Dip
Burgers & Chix
Crafty Joe
100% angus beef topped with sliced tomatoes, spring mix, and white cheddar cheese on a brioche bun
Greek Freak
topped with our creamy spinach, & artichoke dip, haystack onions, finished with sliced tomato, sliced cucumber, and arugula
Caramelized Apple Burger
topped with crisp granny smith apple, arugula, white cheddar, herb-peppercorn aioli, and maple, bourbon & bacon spread
The Smokehouse
topped with our beer cheese dip, bacon, fresh jalapeno coins, sweet baby stout BBQ, and crispy haystack onions, on a brioche bun
Jalapeno Popper Burger
topped with our JuanTon filling, served on a bed of arugula & finished with our sweet chili sauce
Pasta
Desserts
Warm Chocolate Chip Brownie
A thick gooey chocolate chip brownie warmed and served with Chocolate Shoppe Vanilla Bean ice cream.
Snookie Bar
a chocolate chip cookie bar topped with chocolate ganache and crumbled snickers, and served with Chocolate Shoppe Vanilla Bean ice cream.
Belgian Cheesecake
light & creamy, infused with our Towhead Belgian Blonde Ale, over a graham cracker crust, topped with berry puree
Chocolate WaunTons
chocolate chip cookie dough, wrapped in a wonton, flash fried, sprinkeld with powdered sugar, served with berry puree
1 Scoop Ice Cream
2 Scoops Ice Cream
Sauces
Kid's Meal
Kid's Included Drink
Kids Tacos
2 flour tortillas filled with seasoned ground beef, topped with shredded cheddar cheese and diced tomatoes
Cheeseburger
4 oz all-beef patty grilled and topped with American cheese...add lettuce, tomato, and/or sliced pickles - no extra charge
Elbow Noodles
al dente macaroni with choice of mac-n-cheese or buttered noodles
Chicken Tenders
all white breast meat, grilled or hand-battered with buttermilk and fried to golden brown
Quesadilla
american & provolone cheeses melted between flour tortillas *add grilled chicken for $2
Fish Fry
4 oz filet of haddock, hand-battered and fried to a golden brown served with house-made tartar sauce
Cheesy Pleasy
american cheese melted between buttered & griddled white bread -add smoked deli ham for no extra charge
Kid's Carrots & Ranch
Kid's Applesauce
Kid's Soda $$
Misc
Hats
Badgers T
Brewers T
Bucks T
Packers T
Dark Hondo T
Fish Fry T
Harry's T
Summer Lovin' T
Towhead T
Yes! please T
Garage Shirt
Long Sleeve Blue/Grey Raglan
Red 3/4 Sleeve Baseball T
Blue Flannel
Red Flannel
Navy Waffle Hoodie
Grey Hoodie Zip Up
Navy Hoodie Pullover
Black Ogio Hoodie
White Ogio Hoodie
Striped Hoodie Pullover
Navy Polo
Siiver Polo
Black Tank Top
Blue Tank Top
Men's Golf Shirt
Women's Golf Shirt
Red T
Dark Grey T
Employee Red T
Employee Dark Grey T
Employee FF T
Event Apps
Event Buffet
Event Drinks
Event Desserts
TEST
Bluto's Revenge
Popeye’s ain’t got nothin’ on us…Nashville Hot (never Wimpy) deep-fried buttermilk chicken breast dipped layered with fresh dill slaw, sliced pickles and lemon aioli
BLT
1/3 lb of bacon layered with spring mix, sliced tomato & herb-peppercorn aioli on griddled sourdough
Uniquely Loaded Grilled Cheese
melted provolone, cheddar, & swiss, bacon, tomato & caramelized onion on buttered & griddled sourdough
Turkey Melt
hot turkey sandwich with melted provolone, bacon, spring mix, tomato, with a creamy parmesan aioli on toasted sourdough
Havana Heat
our version of the traditional cuban…stacked with beer-braised pork, smoked ham, pepper jack cheese, banana peppers, sliced pickles and herb peppercorn aioli on griddled sourdough
Mambo Italiano
a grilled chicken breast topped with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, arugula lettuce, balsamic glaze & basil oil
Fish & Frites
atlantic haddock filets brined in SpeaKEEasy Ale, hand-dipped in our signature breading and fried, served with house fries, tartar sauce & fresh coleslaw
Fish Tacos
fried atlantic haddock over fresh slaw on flour tortillas, topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo & salsa verde - served with chips & pico
Chicken Tacos
grilled chicken over fresh slaw on flour tortillas, topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo & salsa verde - served with chips & pico
Pork Tacos
beer braised pork over fresh slaw on flour tortillas, topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo & salsa verde - served with chips & pico
Seafood Special
Tuesday Taco Special
No Dessert
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
The Lone Girl is a craft brewery, brewpub, and family-friendly restaurant with rooftop deck and space for private and company events. Just minutes away from Madison, The Lone Girl offers delicious food, craft beer, and other drinks in a fun atmosphere that everyone can enjoy – from couples and groups of friends to families with kids.
114 E Main St, Suite 101, Waunakee, WI 53597