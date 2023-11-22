Restaurant info

Welcome to The Mainstay, where good food, great times, and craft cocktails are meant to be shared. Whether it’s post beach apps or a champagne toast, we’re here to celebrate what keeps us coming back to the City by The Sea. With beachside bar food curated by Chef James Avery, the SOCAL laid back vibe and bright colors of the space will serve as the perfect backdrop for any occasion. WE’RE LOOKING FORWARD TO YOU joinING us on the corner of Cookman and bangs, where the best memories are times spent raising spirits and sharing good company.

