  The Nook Cajun Cafe - 2085 River Road - Unit G - Norco, CA 92860
The Nook Cajun Cafe 2085 River Road Unit G Norco, CA 92860

No reviews yet

2085 River Road Unit G

Norco, CA 92860

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions


APPETIZERS

Seasoned Fries

$5.50

Crinkle Cut Fries dusted with our own cajun seasoning

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$7.50

Crinkle Cut Fries Doused with our Spicy Garlic Cajun Sauce and topped with green onions and chives

Tater Tots

$6.50

SPECIALS

Creamy Cajun Linguine (half)

Creamy Cajun Linguine (half)

$19.95

Al Dente Linguine Pasta with Creamy Alfredo, mixed with Spicy Garlic Cajun Sauce, then topped with Spicy Garlic Cajun Jumbo Shrimps, Green Onions & Chives 🍝😍

Dinner Special

$19.95

12 Jumbo Shrimps + Half orders of Sausage Potatoes + Corn + Side of Jasmine Rice

Pasta Al Limoné

Pasta Al Limoné

$23.95

Bright & Citrusy Alfredo & Linguine, topped with 8 Zesty Blackened Jumbo Shrimps. Limited Time Only

Linguine Lovers' Delight

$29.99

Our top-selling pasta dish that's build for two people. Featuring double-shrimp + 2 Garlic Toasts & 2 Plain Churros

Cajun Shrimp Bowl

$19.95

12 Jumbo Shrimps + Half orders of Sausage Potatoes + Corn + Side of Jasmine Rice

SEAFOOD

Custom Seafood Boil 🌶️🧄🔥🦐🦞🍱

Custom Seafood Boil 🌶️🧄🔥🦐🦞🍱

Build your own seafood boil to your heart's content. You must choose a heat level between the following: 1X (mild) 2X (Medium) 3X (Spicy) 4X (Extra Spicy)

JAMBALAYA

Brown rice based dish, cooked to perfection, along with celery, onions, fire-roasted tomatoes and topped with Blackened Jumbo Shrimps, chive and green onions
Jambalaya Bowl

Jambalaya Bowl

$16.00

The base is Brown Rice, each bowl topped with 6 blackened jumbo shrimps, chives & green onions. An add-on choice of Chopped Chicken Breast rounds off the flavor the this beautiful dish. feeds 1 person

Jambalaya - Half Deep Tray

$47.85

feeds 3-5 people

Jambalaya - Full Medium Tray

$79.75

feeds 6-8 people

FAMILY TRAYS

XS Family Tray - (Feeds 2-3)

XS Family Tray - (Feeds 2-3)

$41.00

2 lbs. head-on/shell-on Shrimps, 1 order of sausage, 1 order potato & 2 corns.

XS Family Tray - Peeled (Feeds 2-3)

$49.00

2 lbs. Peeled & Deveined Jumbo Shrimps, 1 order of sausage, 1 order potato & 2 corns

Small Family Tray (Feeds 4-6)

$83.00

4 lbs. head-on/shell-on Shrimps, 2 order of sausage, 2 order potato & 4 corns

Small Family Tray - Peeled (Feeds 4-6)

$99.00

4 lbs. Peeled & Deveined Jumbo Shrimps, 2 order of sausage, 2 order potato & 4 corns

Medium Family Tray (Feeds 6-8)

$123.00

6 lbs. head-on Shrimps, 3 orders Sausage, 3 orders Potatoes, 6 Corns

Medium Family Tray - Peeled (Feeds 6-8)

$147.00

6 lbs. Peeled Jumbo Shrimps, 3 orders Sausage, 3 orders Potatoes, 6 Corns

Large Family Tray (Feeds 9-14)

$165.00

8 lbs. head-on Shrimps, 4 orders Sausage, 4 orders Potatoes, 10 Corns

Large Family Tray - Peeled (Feeds 9-14)

$197.00

8 lbs. Peeled Jumbo Shrimps, 4 orders Sausage, 4 orders Potatoes, 10 Corns

Small Medley (Feeds 5-7)

$90.00Out of stock

2 lbs. head-on Shrimps, 2 lbs. Clams, 1 lb. Crawfish, 2 orders Sausage, 2 orders Potatoes, 4 Corns

Small Medley - Peeled (Feeds 5-7)

Small Medley - Peeled (Feeds 5-7)

$98.00Out of stock

2 lbs. PEELED Shrimps, 2 lbs. Clams, 1 lb. Crawfish, 2 orders Sausage, 2 orders Potatoes, 4 Corns

XL Medley (Feeds 12-16)

$195.00Out of stock

6 lbs. head-on Shrimps, 2 lbs. Clams, 2 lb. Crawfish, 5 orders Sausage, 5 orders Potatoes, 12 Corns

XL Medley - Peeled (Feeds 12-16)

$219.00Out of stock
Custom Seafood Boil 🌶️🧄🔥🦐🦞🍱

Custom Seafood Boil 🌶️🧄🔥🦐🦞🍱

Build your own seafood boil to your heart's content. You must choose a heat level between the following: 1X (mild) 2X (Medium) 3X (Spicy) 4X (Extra Spicy)

PASTA

Creamy Cajun Linguine (half)

Creamy Cajun Linguine (half)

$19.95

Al Dente Linguine Pasta with Creamy Alfredo, mixed with Spicy Garlic Cajun Sauce, then topped with Spicy Garlic Cajun Jumbo Shrimps, Green Onions & Chives 🍝😍

Creamy Cajun Linguine (full)

Creamy Cajun Linguine (full)

$34.95

Al Dente Linguine Pasta Doused with Creamy Alfred infused with Spicy Garlic Cajun Sauce, then topped with Jumbo Shrimps, Green Onions & Chives

Pasta Al Limoné

Pasta Al Limoné

$23.95

Bright & Citrusy Alfredo & Linguine, topped with 8 Zesty Blackened Jumbo Shrimps. Limited Time Only

Linguine Lovers' Delight

$29.99

Our top-selling pasta dish that's build for two people. Featuring double-shrimp + 2 Garlic Toasts & 2 Plain Churros

Creamy Cajun Linguine (Half Deep Tray)

Creamy Cajun Linguine (Half Deep Tray)

$65.90

Al Dente Linguine Pasta Doused with Creamy Alfred infused with Spicy Garlic Cajun Sauce, then topped with Jumbo Shrimps, Green Onions & Chives

Creamy Cajun Linguine (XL Full Medium Tray)

Creamy Cajun Linguine (XL Full Medium Tray)

$98.95

Al Dente Linguine Pasta Doused with Creamy Alfred infused with Spicy Garlic Cajun Sauce, then topped with Jumbo Shrimps, Green Onions & Chives

RIBS

Sweet & Tangy, each half rack of ribs is about 5-6 bones of the St. Louis Style BBQ Pork Ribs. Each half rack comes with 1 side choice,

Half Rack of Ribs

$23.95

Sweet & Tangy, about 5-6 bones-worth of St. Louis Style BBQ Pork Ribs. Each order comes with a side choice.

SIDES

Steamed Rice

$2.50

White Jasmine Rice

Brown Rice

$3.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Freshly prepped Cole Slaw

Potato Salad

$2.50

Classic deli-style potato salad with a dash of our very own seasoning.

Garlic Toast

$1.75

1 slice of Texas Garlic Toast

Seasoned Fries

$5.50

Crinkle Cut Fries dusted with our own cajun seasoning

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$7.50

Crinkle Cut Fries Doused with our Spicy Garlic Cajun Sauce and topped with green onions and chives

Tater Tots

$6.50

(Cajun) Sausage

$6.00

(Cajun) Corn

$1.50

(Cajun) Pototoes

$2.50

Spicy Garlic Cajun Sauce 🔥

$2.00

4 oz of Spicy Garlic Cajun Shrimp. You must pick your heat level

KIDS' MEAL

6pc Nuggets plus a side choice of Fries or Tots + Kids' drink choice

Kids Meal

$7.50

DESSERTS

Creme Brulee

$7.95Out of stock

Churros & Ice Cream

$8.95
Churros

Churros

$3.25

Fresh Baked Cookies

Out of stock

CANNED & BOTTLED DRINKS

Canned & Bottled Drinks

Canned Coke

$3.00

Canned Sprite

$3.00

Canned Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Canned Diet Coke

$3.00

Canned Coke Zero

$3.00

Canned Brisk Ice Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Helping the people of Norco explore the deep and exquisite flavors of Cajun & beyond, one plate at a time.

2085 River Road Unit G, Norco, CA 92860

