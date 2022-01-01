Restaurant header imageView gallery

Badlands Barbecue

review star

No reviews yet

120 Hidden Valley Pkwy D

Norco, CA 92860

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Double Trouble
Smokehouse Salad
Badlands Potato

Appetizers

Pig Candy

Pig Candy

$7.50

House smoked bacon with our secret sweet rub.

Fried Pickles & Jalapeños

Fried Pickles & Jalapeños

$8.50

Mixture of fried pickles and jalapeños, served with sriracha ranch.

BBQ Quesadilla

BBQ Quesadilla

$13.00

Smoked pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket, jack cheese, red onion, poblano peppers, and roasted corn. Served with sour cream & salsa.

Big Daddy Sampler

Big Daddy Sampler

$30.00

4 Bones, 1/4lb each, brisket, pulled pork, hot link, 4 wings, onion straws & fried pickles with spicy ranch.

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$13.50

House-made tortilla chips loaded with baked beans, mac sauce, melted jack cheese, crumbled bacon, pico de gallo, sliced jalapeños, & drizzled with sour cream. Served with choice of meat: Pulled pork, pulled chicken or chopped brisket.

Badlands Wings

Badlands Wings

$15.00

Rubbed, smoked, flash fried & spun in your favorite sauce. Buffalo, Habanero-chipotle BBQ, or Sweet BBQ. Served with celery sticks & choice of blue cheese or Ranch.

Salads & Spuds

Iceberg Wedge

Iceberg Wedge

$11.00

Topped with House-made bacon, diced tomato, cucumber, red onion & crumbled blue cheese. Served with choice of dressing.

Southern Caesar Salad

Southern Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chilled romaine, diced tomato, garlic croutons, shaved romano cheese, grated parmesan & housemade Caesar dressing. Grilled or blackened chicken breast

Smokehouse Salad

Smokehouse Salad

$14.50

Featuring your choice of BBQ meats: pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket, with mixed greens, black beans, diced tomato, roasted corn, cucumbers, avocado, jack cheese, topped with tortilla strips. Choice of dressing.

Classic Cobb

Classic Cobb

$14.50

Grilled or blackened chicken breast, house-made bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, diced tomato, and freshly sliced eggs served on a bed of greens with your choice of dressing.

Badlands Potato

Badlands Potato

$12.50

Jumbo Idaho baked potato stuffed with butter, cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, and scallions ,with choice of protein: Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, or Brisket.

Pit Sammies

Porky

Porky

$12.00

Slow smoked pulled pork, topped with carolina sauce, coleslaw, onion straws & chipotle mayo, all on a toasted brioche bun.

Lonestar

Lonestar

$14.00

USDA Prime Brisket (sliced or chopped) with caramelized onions on a toasted brioche bun.

Badland

Badland

$15.50

Smoked brisket, pulled pork, choice of a jalapeño cheddar hot link or cajun hot link, topped with bbq sauce, habanero jack cheese, coleslaw and fried onion straws. Served on a toasted brioche bun.

Louisiana Sandwich

Louisiana Sandwich

$12.00

Served with smoked pork links, choice of cajun hot links or jalapeño cheddar links butterflied & topped with peppers & onions, with spicy BBQ & mustard sauce. Served on a hoagie roll.

Cali

Cali

$14.00

A grilled or blackened chicken breast, jack cheese, pit smoked bacon, avocado, sliced tomato, red onion, lettuce, and chipotle mayo on a toasted brioche bun.

Slider Trio

Slider Trio

$14.00

Choose 3 from meats: pulled pork, pulled chicken, brisket, cajun hot link or jalapeño cheddar link. Meat is drizzled with sweet BBQ sauce served on toasted slider buns. Serving is 3 sliders.

Pastrami Hoagie

Pastrami Hoagie

$14.00Out of stock

Prime smoked pastrami with spicy brown mustard and pickles served on a hoagie bun.

Pastrami Ruben

Pastrami Ruben

$15.00Out of stock

Prime smoked pastrami topped with habanero jack cheese, coleslaw and russian dressing, served on rye bread.

Badlands Burgers

Chophouse Burger

Chophouse Burger

$14.50

A grilled 1/2 LB burger, 1/4 lb. chopped brisket, cheddar cheese, grilled pepper & onions & chipotle mayo atop a toasted brioche bun.

Jalapeno Burger

Jalapeno Burger

$12.00

Habanero jack cheese, roasted jalapeños, red hot sauce, red onions, tomato, lettuce, & sriracha ranch on a toasted brioche bun.

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.00

Our signature blend, with cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, red onion & mayo atop a toasted brioche bun.

Oink Burger

Oink Burger

$14.00

Our 1/2 LB Burger topped with 1/4 lb. pulled pork, smoked bacon, coleslaw, onion straws & Chipotle mayo atop a toasted brioche bun.

Hickory Burger

Hickory Burger

$13.50

Our signature blend, with cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, onion straws, tomato, lettuce and mayo atop a toasted brioche bun.

Off the Pit

Smoked Beef Brisket

Smoked Beef Brisket

$19.75

USDA prime brisket, smoked all day until its melt in your mouth tender. An 8 Oz. portion sliced.

Carolina Pulled Pork

Carolina Pulled Pork

$16.00

The pork shoulder is seasoned with our Butt rub and smoked for twelve hours, then it is pulled, dusted, sauced and served hot to your table. An 8 oz. portion.

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs

$22.00
Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$33.00

Our ribs are dusted, smoked for 4-5 hours & glazed with our Memphis sauce.

BBQ Half Chicken

BBQ Half Chicken

$16.50

Our chicken is rubbed and smoked for four hours until its tender and juicy. We finish it with a sweet glaze.

Lousianna Plate

Lousianna Plate

$16.00

Smoked to perfection. Choice of Pork Cajun Hot links or Jalapeño Cheddar Links.

Double Trouble

Double Trouble

$21.00

All of our BBQ is slow smoked daily over hickory & apple woods, the double trouble includes your choice of 2 meats.

Triple Threat

Triple Threat

$27.00

All of our BBQ is slow smoked daily over hickory & apple woods, the double trouble includes your choice of 3 meats.

Half Rack St. Louis Spare Ribs

$22.00Out of stock

Full Rack St. Louis Spare Ribs

$33.00Out of stock
Pastrami Plate

Pastrami Plate

$22.00Out of stock

Kids Corral

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Chicken Breast pieces (3) are hand breaded.

Kids BBQ Plate

Kids BBQ Plate

$9.00

Smoked brisket served chopped or pulled pork topped with sweet BBQ sauce.

Kids Sliders

Kids Sliders

$9.00

Pulled Pork or Brisket topped with sweet BBQ sauce served on toasted slider buns. Serving is 2 sliders.

Add a Taste

Cajun Hot Link

$4.50

Jalapeno Cheddar Link

$5.00

4 Oz. Pulled Pork

$5.00

4 Oz. Brisket

$7.00

4 Oz. Pulled Chicken

$5.50

1/4 Rack Baby Back Ribs

$8.00

6 Oz. Chicken Breast

$5.00

1/4 White Chicken

$6.00

1/4 Dark Chicken

$5.00

1/4 Rack St. Louis Spare Ribs

$8.00Out of stock

4 Oz. Pastrami

$7.50Out of stock

Signature Sides

Onion Straws

Onion Straws

$4.50+
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00+
French Fries

French Fries

$4.00+
Green Apple Coleslaw

Green Apple Coleslaw

$3.25+
Redskin Potato Salad

Redskin Potato Salad

$3.75+
Mama's Macaroni Salad

Mama's Macaroni Salad

$3.75+
Jalapeno Bacon Mac n Cheese

Jalapeno Bacon Mac n Cheese

$4.00+

Brisket BBQ Beans

$3.75+

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.75+
Chipotle Corn in a Cup

Chipotle Corn in a Cup

$3.75+
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.50

Cornbread

$1.50

Sweet BBQ Sauce

$3.00+

Habanero BBQ Sauce

$3.00+

Misc.

Slider Bun

$1.00

Brioche Bun

$1.50

Patty

$5.00

Fountain Drink

Choose from a selection of Coca-Cola® fountain drinks, house made lemonade or fresh ice tea.

Fountain Drink 24 Oz.

$2.79

Bottle Water

$2.00

Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.00
Fountain Drinks Options

Fountain Drinks Options

Choose from a variety of soft drinks: Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coke Zero®, Barq's Root Beer®, Sprite®, Fanta Orange®, Hi-C® Flashin' Fruit Punch, Pibb Extra® and more.

Draft Beer

Buenaveza Mexican Lagar

$6.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

BS American Lager El Segundo

$6.50

Ace Pineapple Cider

$6.50

Blood Orange Hefeweizen

$7.00

Garage Mango Hefeweizen

$7.00

Garage Frutopia Sour

$8.00

Hangar 24 Orange Wheat

$6.25

Golden Road Mango Cart

$7.50

Lost Coast Tangerine

$6.25

Truely Wild Berry Seltzer

$6.50

Vanilla Creamsicle

$6.50

Pizza Port California Honey Blonde

$6.50Out of stock

Lost Coast Downtown Brown

$6.25

Firestone 805

$6.50

Kilt Lifter Red Ale

$6.50

Ale Camino** Kill The Keg

$4.00

Evans Pollenation

$6.00

Red Trolley

$7.75

Shiner Boch

$6.75

Grapefruit Sculpin

$7.50

Main St. Hop Daddy

$6.50Out of stock

Fremont Lush** Kill The Keg

$4.00

Modern Times Hazy Mosaic

$7.00

Tropical Dank** Kill The Keg

$4.00

Space Dust IPA

$7.50

Stone Tangerine Express

$7.00

Green Flash West Coast DIPA

$8.50

Peanut Butter Stout

$7.00Out of stock

Bottled Beer

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Pacifico

$5.00

BTL Modelo

$5.00

BTL Estrella Jalisco

$4.50

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.50

BTL PBR 24 oz. Can

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.50

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

White Claw Mango

$5.50

Wine

Barefoot Chardonnay

$5.00

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Barefoot Moscato

$5.00

Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

Barefoot Pinot Noir

$5.00

BBQ Party Packages

The Wildcard Package

$50.00

Serves 3-4 people ∙ 1/2 Pound of Prime Brisket (sliced) ∙ 1/2 BBQ Chicken or 1/2 lb. Pulled Pork or Hot Links ∙ 1/2 Rack of Baby Back Ribs ∙ Choice of 2 pints from BBQ Sides ∙ 4 Corn Bread ∙ Choice of 1 - 6 oz. BBQ Sauce

The Playoff Package

$105.00

Serves 6 people ∙ 1 Pound of Prime Brisket (sliced) ∙ 1 BBQ Chicken or 1 lb. Pulled Pork or Hot Links ∙ 1 Rack of baby Back Ribs ∙ Choice of 2 Quarts from BBQ Sides ∙ 6 Corn Bread ∙ Choice of 1 - 1/2 Pint BBQ sauce

The Family Feast

$60.00

Serves 3-4 people *NO MEAT SUBSTITUTIONS* ∙ 1/2 Pound of Prime Brisket (sliced) ∙ 1/2 BBQ Chicken ∙ 1/2 lb. Pulled Pork ∙ 1/2 Rack of Baby Back Ribs ∙ Choice of 2 pints from BBQ Sides ∙ 4 Corn Bread ∙ Choice of 1 - 6 oz. BBQ Sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

WE Smoke Our Meats Fresh Daily! *There is a Possibility of Selling Out* Prices May be Subject to Change Thank Que for your support! WWW.badlandsbarbecue.com Phone (951) 735-OINK (6465)

Website

Location

120 Hidden Valley Pkwy D, Norco, CA 92860

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BADLANDS BBQ image
BADLANDS BBQ image
BADLANDS BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food - Redondo Beach
orange starNo Reviews
510 Hidden Valley Pkwy #103 Corona, CA 92879
View restaurantnext
Black Horse Tavern & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1825 Hamner Ave Norco, CA 92860
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Corona
orange star4.3 • 237
705 N Main St. Corona, CA 92880
View restaurantnext
Chef2thebone Fish Fry & More... - 641 N. Main St
orange starNo Reviews
641 N. Main St Corona, CA 92880
View restaurantnext
Fat Lip Pizza & Beer
orange starNo Reviews
420 N. Main St. Ste 107 Corona, CA 92880
View restaurantnext
Baja Fish Tacos - Norco
orange star4.0 • 386
2335 Hamner Avenue Norco, CA 92860
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Norco

Baja Fish Tacos - Norco
orange star4.0 • 386
2335 Hamner Avenue Norco, CA 92860
View restaurantnext
Chick Norris - Norco
orange star4.5 • 363
2650 Hamner Ave Norco, CA 92860
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000920 - Gateway Town Center - Norco
orange star4.4 • 158
1160 Hamner Ave. Norco, CA 92860
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norco
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Corona
review star
Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Chino Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston