Badlands Barbecue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
WE Smoke Our Meats Fresh Daily! *There is a Possibility of Selling Out* Prices May be Subject to Change Thank Que for your support! WWW.badlandsbarbecue.com Phone (951) 735-OINK (6465)
Location
120 Hidden Valley Pkwy D, Norco, CA 92860
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food - Redondo Beach
No Reviews
510 Hidden Valley Pkwy #103 Corona, CA 92879
View restaurant
Chef2thebone Fish Fry & More... - 641 N. Main St
No Reviews
641 N. Main St Corona, CA 92880
View restaurant